Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
Related
Colleyville denies community-opposed development Greystone Manor
Colleyville City Council denied the development of Greystone Manor at its Feb. 7 meeting. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) A proposal to build a 45-lot neighborhood failed in front of Colleyville City Council. The proposed rezoning of agricultural land to a residential district to build the housing development Greystone Manor was denied...
wbap.com
Carroll ISD in Southlake Now Face 8 Civil Rights Investigations
SOUTHLAKE (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Carroll ISD in Southlake is facing even more scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Education. The district is now the subject of eight federal civil rights investigations, a DOE official confirmed on Thursday. The probes come in the wake of the controversial decisions in...
dallasexpress.com
GCISD Board President Discusses Controversies
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD (GCISD) has supplied numerous headlines over the last year as the district has taken action on a number of controversial education issues, such as prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory and gender fluidity, as well as implementing a new process for the community to challenge the appropriateness of a book for students and potentially remove it from school shelves.
The Community News
Dan Palmer named new Director of Development at TCA
The Trinity Christian Academy School Board announced on Feb. 8 that Dan Palmer will be school’s new Director of Development. “As TCA experiences record growth, Mr. Palmer is excited to assist in paving the way for increased excellence in academic programs, new and updated facilities, and donor and alumni relationships,” according to a release from TCA. “As a pastor for over 30 years, Mr. Palmer loves people and believes in the power of relationships to bring personal transformation and impact through shared mission and vision.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rural Group Raising Money, Support to Build Cubes to House Homeless Veterans
Groups that help homeless veterans in rural Texas communities say they need more support finding homes for heroes. The latest Point-in Time (PIT) Count shows there were roughly 1900 homeless veterans in Texas in 2022. Former Army Medic Charlene Tubbs says she spent two weeks living in her car before...
Keller approves the city’s first Indian market/restaurant
Rendering of the north facade of Desi Adda, which was approved by the Keller city council. (Courtesy city of Keller) During their regular meeting Feb. 7, Keller City Council approved the application for a specific use permit for a grocery store/restaurant located at 1110 Keller Parkway. The business, named Desi Adda, will be the city’s first Indian market and restaurant, according to a council presentation.
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
dallasexpress.com
Which Local Restaurants Failed Inspection
The Dallas Express is starting a monthly feature examining restaurant inspections in Dallas County — highlighting those who have passed as well as those failing and at risk of closure. With the City’s procedures publicized little — and often difficult to understand even when they are — The People’s...
dmagazine.com
New 200-acre Life Sciences Development Proposed in Plano
Multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm NexPoint proposed plans for a 200-acre, 4 million-square-foot life sciences development in Plano at the old campus of Electronic Data Systems. Dubbed TxS District (Technology x Science), the project centers around the 91-acre main campus and an additional 109 acres in the nearby Legacy neighborhood. Consisting...
abovethelaw.com
Price Setting From The Bench? University Of North Texas Still In Legal Battle Over How It Can Set Its Tuition
College in the US costs a lot. Too much, even. But I never thought to sue over it. That said, I’m also not a member of the Young Conservatives of Texas Foundation (YCT). They’ve been taking UNT to court over the school’s practice of charging non-citizens in-state tuition rates. I get the tension — even if they live in Texas, they are technically out-of-staters. Don’t let first glances at the case fool you though. This goes deeper than cash and immigration status. It gets to the heart of state agency and federal authority.
Dallas Observer
DeSantis v. Abbott: Texas Republicans Warmly Embrace Florida's Governor
When Dallas County Republicans head to the swanky Omni Hotel for a fundraiser in early March, they’ll be gathering to hear a prominent conservative governor speak, but not the one you might think. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to take the stage as the special guest of the...
Northwest ISD schedule makeup day following closure due to winter storm
Northwest ISD will be in session on Feb. 20 as a makeup day following winter weather issues last week. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) Northwest ISD will hold classes Feb. 20, as a makeup day from a recent winter storm closure. The school’s 2022-23 academic calendar had enough minutes built in to...
Former Plano ISD teacher Michael Lloyd under investigation after criminal allegation
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD is addressing a recent criminal allegation from a former student about an incident with a teacher.The alleged incident happened between 2005 and 2009, when the former student was attending Williams High School and Plano East High School. Michael Lloyd was teaching at Williams High School during that time period, Plano ISD said.The school district said when they were first made aware of the incident, an investigation began and Lloyd was placed on administrative leave. Lloyd is no longer employed by the school district. More recently, Lloyd was employed at McMillen High School from 2011 to 2023. "Plano ISD does not condone nor will tolerate any employee who engages in the type of inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior alleged in this instance," the district said in an email to families. Plano ISD said they believe the incident was isolated.If you or someone you know has knowledge related to this investigation or allegation, contact the following authorities for assistance or additional reporting: Plano ISD Chief of Safety & Security Operations, Kevin Keating – kevin.keating@pisd.eduTexas Department of Family and Protective Services Plano Police Department For anyone wishing to share information anonymously, Plano ISD has a tip line here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales
Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
ssnewstelegram.com
All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'
An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
D’oh! Nuts brings breakfast food to Lewisville
D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. (Courtesy D’oh! Nuts) D’oh! Nuts opened its Lewisville location in January. It is located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop offers a wide variety of fresh doughnuts, sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts also has a location in Plano. 972-998-0020. https://www.facebook.com/gogodohnuts.
dallasexpress.com
23 Locals Charged with PPP Fraud
Twenty-three people from Texas have been named in a federal indictment for allegations of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has charged these individuals with a money laundering conspiracy. The defendants are alleged “to have conspired...
moderncampground.com
Fort Worth District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Announces Increase in Fees at Stillhouse Hollow Lake
The Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Texas) has announced that effective April 1, fees at Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Union Grove Park, Dana Peak Park, and Stillhouse Park will be increasing. The camping and day-use pavilion fees were last increased in 2014. According to the announcement, 50-amp...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Will Allow Rental Property Owners To Do Their Own Inspections
Dallas’ Code Compliance Services launched a new program this week to allow single- and multifamily rental property owners to perform their own annual inspections. The goal is to free up code compliance staff so they can go after rental properties with persistent code violations. To qualify for the program,...
New Brewery in the Works for North Richland Hills
Keyworth Brewing Co. will offer a place to hang with friends and family while enjoying a couple of brews.
Comments / 0