The four horsemen of the crypto apocalypse are currently trampling over the sector’s 2023 aspirations. This, as the post-FTX digital asset landscape finds itself facing brute-force regulatory pressures in the U.S., increasingly disinterested retail investors, a potentially unbanked future, and now, per the Security and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) latest settlement, a dire threat to staking, an innovative product many crypto companies have “staked” their future retail hopes to.

1 DAY AGO