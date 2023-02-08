Read full article on original website
Related
Mazepay Raises $4.3M to Expand Spend Management Solution Across Europe
Mazepay has raised 4 million euros (about $4.3 million) to expand its corporate spend management solution across Europe. The procurement and B2B payments platform is already used by customers in 21 countries on five continents, Mazepay said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release. “With the increased uncertainty that many...
The Four Cracks in the Crypto Business Model
The four horsemen of the crypto apocalypse are currently trampling over the sector’s 2023 aspirations. This, as the post-FTX digital asset landscape finds itself facing brute-force regulatory pressures in the U.S., increasingly disinterested retail investors, a potentially unbanked future, and now, per the Security and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) latest settlement, a dire threat to staking, an innovative product many crypto companies have “staked” their future retail hopes to.
Accelitas and Fiserv Add Real-Time Data to Bank Account Validation
Accelitas has added Fiserv’s real-time data to its bank account validation (BAV) solutions. With this data from the global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, Accelitas’ BAV solutions will help businesses grow while creating less friction for the customers, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release.
Crypto ATM Operator Cash Cloud Files for Bankruptcy
Crypto ATM operator Cash Cloud has filed for bankruptcy with at least 5,000 creditors. The firm, which does business as Coin Cloud, has assets between $50 million and $100 million, liabilities between $100 million and $500 million, and creditors numbering between 5,000 and 10,000, according to the Tuesday (Feb. 7) filing.
Employee Wellness Platform Spectrum.Life Raises $5.3M
Employee wellness startup Spectrum.Life has secured 5 million euros (about $5.34 million) in fresh funding. The fundraise was reported Friday (Feb. 10) by Tech Funding News, which stated that the investment was led by Act Venture Capital along with participation from other existing and new investors. Spectrum.Life said it will...
Dhakai Adds Automation Capabilities to B2B Apparel Sourcing Platform
Dhakai has expanded the capabilities of its B2B apparel sourcing platform. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release, the company said that “version 2” of its platform allows users to automate their design, sourcing and production process. “By partnering with some of the most sustainable factories in the...
CFOs Seek New Levels of Efficacy in 2023 Systems Investments
With all the digital transformation that took place across various systems during the first two years of the pandemic, more firms are now filling in gaps or upgrading. They’re making new investments in areas like procurement, accounts payable (AP), accounts receivable (AR), and risk. In “Digital Payments Technology: Investing...
How Hybrid Work Is Driving B2B Self-Service Tech
New forms of catering have emerged in response to the rise of hybrid working. In a system where everyone’s work hours are in a fixed and shared location, predictable catering solutions make a lot of sense. But in the more dynamic reality of 2023, it can be challenging for businesses that serve office workers to meet irregular demand for food and beverages.
GoCardless Launches White-Label Product Enabling Bank-to-Bank Payments
GoCardless has launched a solution that enables third-party payment providers to allow bank-to-bank payments. The new GoCardless Embed is a white-label product that integrates the firm’s global bank payment network into payment providers’ platforms while enabling them to keep control of the customer experience, GoCardless said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
Billtrust CEO: ‘Operating System for Business Payments’ Aims to Double in Size
Much has changed in the two months since Sunil Rajasekar became CEO of Billtrust. “Depending on who you talk to,” he told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, “we are already in a deep recession — or there’s a recession coming.”. Right now, he said, the focus for...
Mastercard Says Canadian Small Businesses Bullish on Open Banking
Canadian small business owners have embraced open banking, but want better access to digital tools. That’s according to a survey released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Mastercard, conducted as Canada’s government prepares to unveil its open banking framework. “Our latest research findings reinforce the message we keep hearing from...
Polish Electronics Rental Startup Plenti Raises $5M
Poland’s Plenti has raised $5.3 million to expand its electronic device rental service. The funding will help as it launches PlentiPartners, a program in which entrepreneurs buy devices that are then leased back to Plenti, EU Startups reported Thursday (Feb. 9). “Over the last four years we’ve proven that...
Network International to Move Into Direct Merchant Acquiring in Egypt
Network International will launch a new payment acceptance solution for merchants in Egypt. The company announced on Thursday (Feb. 7) that it has received approval from the Central Bank of Egypt to launch its new “direct-to-merchant” service in the country, enabling businesses to accept electronic payments from their customers online and at the point of sale (POS) using a dedicated terminal or tap-on-phone technology.
Advanced Identity Tools Speed Crypto Account Access and Build Revenue
Streamlined digital account opening is a must-have for all financial institutions (FIs). A critical step in that process is the login experience, for which customers increasingly require speed and security. The need for a seamless experience is crucial, as incorrect password attempts cause consumers to abandon their login sessions or even switch providers completely.
Tether Releases Attestation Report Showing $960M Excess Reserves
Tether has released a report showing excess reserves and a shift of assets in Treasury bills. The attestation report completed by public accounting firm BDO and released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Tether says the issuer of the tether (USDT) stablecoin had $67 billion in consolidated total assets, $66 billion in consolidated total liabilities and $960 million in excess reserves as of Dec. 31.
IwocaPay Integrates With Quickbooks as B2B BNPL Demand Grows
Britain’s iwocaPay says its integration with Quickbooks lets thousands of businesses buy now, pay later. The business-to-business buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider announced the integration Wednesday (Feb. 8), noting that it followed a similar integration with WooCommerce. The integration will let business customers offer BNPL without worrying about...
Japan Becomes Mobile Wallet Adoption Leader Among 11 Countries, Attracts Native Apps
Digital engagement has become integrated in consumers’ everyday lives across the globe. One example: Mobile wallet use has been growing in-store, replacing some shoppers’ physical wallets, even in cash-heavier countries like Japan. The PYMNTS’ Q3 2022 ConnectedEconomy™ Index, “How the World Does Digital,” measured the digital activity of...
Fed Governor: Banks Must Remain ‘Safe and Sound’ Around Crypto
Banks must approach crypto customers in the same “safe and sound” manner they generally employ. So said Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller while speaking Friday (Feb. 10) at a Global Interdependence Center conference focused on decentralized finance. “As with any customer in any industry, a bank engaging...
Augmented Reality Helps German Automakers Drive Future of Connected Vehicles
The latest concept cars from BMW and Audi look to the future of in-car displays. Concept cars have long been a way for vehicle makers to show off their most cutting-edge technologies and explore what the future of driving might look like. Over the years, automakers have explored the use...
Carrefour Rolls Out Facial Biometric Payment in UAE
Carrefour has enabled facial recognition as a means of verifying payments in the UAE. The retailer, which is operated as a franchise by Majid Al Futtaim in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced on Friday (Feb. 10) that it has teamed up with Network International and biometric technology firm PopID to launch the latter’s “Face Pay” verification platform in the country.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0