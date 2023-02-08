Read full article on original website
Classical Music Amarillo Celebrates Black History Month
This week, Classical Music Amarillo will feature recordings of works by Black composers. The Amarillo Master Chorale, under the direction of Nathan Fryml, will perform an African-American Spiritual, and the WT Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Mark Bartley, will perform William Grant Still's Symphony No. 1: "The Afro American". We will also revisit recent Amarillo Symphony performances of 20th century composer George Walker and contemporary composers Jessie Montgomery and Quinn Mason. Join us!
It Is What It Isn't: An Interview with Gary Burnley, Collage Artist—Exhibition Opens tonight at Amarillo Museum of Art
Tonight in Amarillo, come out for the opening reception of the latest exhibition at Amarillo Museum of Art: Stranger(s) in the Village. Named for the famed James Baldwin essay, the artist Gary Burnley works in the space between art history and lived experience, bending images through mixed media. His work uses collage as a language, interpreting the visual representations of his subjects through a new lens, conjuring for them new universes. Burnley's stunning portraits become original inhabitations evoking questions of identity, class, gender, race, place, and time.
