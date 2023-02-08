Tonight in Amarillo, come out for the opening reception of the latest exhibition at Amarillo Museum of Art: Stranger(s) in the Village. Named for the famed James Baldwin essay, the artist Gary Burnley works in the space between art history and lived experience, bending images through mixed media. His work uses collage as a language, interpreting the visual representations of his subjects through a new lens, conjuring for them new universes. Burnley's stunning portraits become original inhabitations evoking questions of identity, class, gender, race, place, and time.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO