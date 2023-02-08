Read full article on original website
WIBW
City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its new school building. The Topeka City Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, will include a vote to annex a site at 29th and Auburn for a new middle school. USD 437 voters approved a $145 million bond in April 2022, including the $64 million needed to build the new school.
1350kman.com
Accused former Wamego teachers waive preliminary hearing
Two former Wamego teachers accused of unlawful sexual relations with a former student have been bound over to stand trial. Allen and Deborah Sylvester waived their right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Pottawatomie County District Court. The pair will be arraigned on March 7 at 1:30 p.m. According...
KVOE
Emporia’s new chicken ownership policy appears to have been well received by residents
Since going into effect at the start of the year, the City of Emporia’s new residential chicken ordinance seems to be favorable to residents. According to City Manager Trey Cocking, the city allowed the residential ownership of chickens dating back to 1998 until a moratorium was placed on the matter in 2013. The Emporia City Commission took up the conversation and eventually approved a new policy this past fall.
MHK commissioners will revisit parking fees for Aggieville employees
MANHATTAN - On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, a dozen community members voiced concerns about the Aggieville Parking Garage fees, specifically for employees of Aggieville businesses during the public comment section of the Manhattan City Commission Meeting. Following the more than 45 minutes of public comments, Mayor Mark Hatesohl was the...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. plans hiring fair, touts Events Center improvements
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is headed into a busy season of events, and they’re looking for people to join their team. Commissioner Kevin Cook visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss those topics. He said the county is looking to hire in a variety of departments, from seasonal workers for Parks and Rec, to public works, the courts, health department and more.
Riley County Arrest Report February 11
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MYKAH ISHMAEL IZAK MOON, 22, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. KATHLEEN ANN BALDWIN,...
1350kman.com
City authorizes pre-purchase of materials in preparation for Grand Mere roundabout replacement
Kimball Avenue will be no stranger to construction once again this summer. The Manhattan City Commission authorized city administrators this week to advance purchase up to $200,000 in waterline materials for an upcoming roundabout replacement at Kimball Avenue and Grand Mere Parkway. Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr spoke about the upcoming project on KMAN’s In Focus Tuesday.
KVOE
Individual selected as USD 253 Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations left prior district following suspension and performance concerns
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has appointed Dr. David McGehee as its interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations. However; McGehee steps into the role after controversy with his former district. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, board members voted unanimously to approve a contract with ESSDACK for a...
KVOE
USD 253 administrator put on paid leave, likely to replaced later this month
USD 253 Emporia has placed its assistant superintendent for business operations on paid administrative leave, and it may have a replacement as soon as the middle of the month. The district has not stated why Rob Scheib was placed on leave, citing personnel policy. Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says the decision happened following Wednesday’s board meeting but hasn’t said why the decision came outside the meeting.
KVOE
Law enforcement pursuit near Emporia ends in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a law enforcement pursuit east of Emporia culminated in an injury crash Saturday afternoon. Details are pending, but a chase was reported on Interstate 35 around 2 pm and ended a few minutes later near Roads 180 and Lakeshore in Thorndale. A currently unnamed person was taken to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
5 Kan. police officers cleared in fatal shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Five Topeka police officers will not face charges after shooting and killing a man who rushed them with a knife last year, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Kagay said on Tuesday that Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers found Topeka police justifiably believed that Taylor...
KVOE
USD 253 special meeting could lead to outside consultant filling assistant business operations superintendent position
Friday’s special meeting for the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has an agenda item that could lead to an outside consulting contract to fill the district’s assistant superintendent for business operations position. The board is meeting at 3:30 pm. Following an executive session on personnel matters, the...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Feb. 4-10
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BIVENS, WILLIAM FRANKLIN; 18; Junction City. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure...
Police chase through Topeka ends with 2 in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested on numerous charges following a police chase Friday morning. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that officers tried to pull over a vehicle for driving recklessly around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 near the intersection of Southwest 9th St. and Southwest Parkview St. […]
NOTO homeless crises draws concern for business owner
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With a large homeless population in NOTO primarily running through the district’s river walk, it has become a concern for Studio 62 Art Bar owner Cies Smith. Smith told 27 News when she talks about her business with others, sometimes they won’t even consider going because of the location. “I’ll tell people […]
WIBW
Topeka auto repair shop celebrates 40 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka auto-repair shop is celebrating four decades in business. The Greater Topeka Partnership helped Frye’s Auto Repair put on a ribbon cutting for its 40th anniversary. Owner Joseph Tanner says it’s really about the community they serve. “It’s a mom-and-pop shop, that way...
Saline Co. Sheriff's Office asks Dickinson Co. residents for tips about Picking
From the Saline County Sheriff's Office - Kansas Facebook page:. The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating Matthew Scott Picking. Picking is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant with charges of: one count of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Aggravated Battery. Picking was last known to live in the Abilene, Kansas area.
KVOE
Crash involving vehicle, utility pole near Emporia under investigation
Lyon County deputies are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and utility pole. The incident was reported shortly before 7 am near Roads 160 and M-7, just east of Sacred Heart Cemetery and just east of the Emporia city limits. No injuries and no power outages have been reported, although there was a downed utility line nearby. The utility pole was sheared off at the base.
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested for November high school bathroom fire
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen has been arrested for a bathroom fire set at a local high school near the end of November as well as a few other infractions. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 2300 block of Oak St. in Manhattan where a teen was arrested for a months-old bathroom fire at Manhattan High School.
Kansas State Collegian
John K. ‘Jack’ Vanier dies at 94
John K. “Jack” Vanier, 94, a long-time supporter of Kansas State athletics, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. “Jack was part of the very fabric of Kansas State University,” President Richard Linton said in a university announcement. “His vision, leadership, advocacy and philanthropy for both Kansas agriculture and our great university goes unmatched.”
