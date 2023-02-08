Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
20 REACH grants given to teachers in the North Platte area
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools District Foundation and the Wilkinson Company collaborated to create Reaching One Classroom at a Time. They joined forces to award 20 REACH Grants to teachers in the North Platte area who are experimenting with new ways to impact their classrooms.
agupdate.com
Nebraskans are national wool contest winners
Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington, Nebraska, was the 2023 Senior Division National Make It With Wool Winner, and Emma Olson of Sargent was fourth runner-up in the Junior Division. The National Make It With Wool (MIWW) competition was held in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry Association Convention Jan. 19-21 in Fort Worth, Texas. The wool contest has been conducted for 75 years.
knopnews2.com
North Platte falls on the road at Gering
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-16 North Platte Lady Bulldogs make the trip up to Gering to face the 4-15 Lady Bulldogs. North Platte comes into the game looking to rebound off of their recent loss to Scottsbluff. In the end, the Lady Dawgs couldn’t get it done on...
knopnews2.com
NPCC women’s volleyball player heading to St. Mary in Omaha next season
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College Women’s volleyball player Morgan Ramsey signed a letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon, deciding to attend the College of Saint Mary in Omaha next season. Ramsey was one of three Knights that were named to the National Junior College Athletic...
knopnews2.com
Thedford Airport
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the North Platte Police Department initiated a compliance operation of all sex offenders within Lincoln County. Students test their skills at FFA District 9 contest. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST. Students participating in contest. Newsmakers Annual Wild Night 2-9-2023. Updated:...
knopnews2.com
NSAA announces sub-district locations for girls Class C and D
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NSAA announced locations for girls sub-district games in Class C and D on Thursday. Sub-districts begin on February 13th, and are the start of the postseason for teams at the B, C, and D level. To advance to a district final a team needs to win their sub-district or have enough wildcard points to qualify for one of a limited number of wildcard spots, for Class C and D there are 4 wildcard spots available.
knopnews2.com
Sutherland honors Duals Championships 3rd place finishers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -At halftime of the Sutherland vs. Paxton girls basketball game, the Sailors Duals wrestling team was honored after their third place finish. The Sailors defeated Burwell before falling to Aquinas Catholic in the semi-finals, and then took third over Shelby-Rising City. Next up for the Sailors...
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg Swedes host the Ainsworth Bulldogs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes were home tonight, hosting the Ainsworth Bulldogs. The night started off with the girls, as the Lady Swedes came in with a record of 16-4. The Lady Bulldogs came in with a 10-9 record. Things for both teams started very slowly as...
knopnews2.com
NEBRASKAland Days Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash is this weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - We’re still 125 days away from the official start of the NEBRASKAland Days Festival. However, Dress Western Fridays are set to begin in May. And organizers will be diving into festival preparation in the near future. But first, the annual Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash is this Saturday in North Platte.
knopnews2.com
North Platte Police officers receive promotions during city council meeting
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Six police officers with the North Platte Police Department were promoted within the ranks in a special ceremony during Tuesday’s city council meeting. According to the department, over the past several months, several officers have gone through the promotional process with the command staff...
knopnews2.com
Paxton basketball sweeps doubleheader against Sutherland
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Paxton Tigers boys and girls basketball teams took victories Thursday evening in Sutherland against the Sailors. The Tigers girls used a strong first half showing to take a 23-7 lead over the Sailors at the break, and then held the off the charging Sutherland girls in the second half to take a 10 point win 43-33.
knopnews2.com
NEBRASKALand Days Artist makes chart history
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s only February but a NEBRASKAland Days Artist is setting themselves up to have a big year. Lainey Wilson made chart history this month when she became the first female country artist in over a decade to simultaneously have two songs in the top ten on country radio.
knopnews2.com
St. Pat’s captures their second win of the season over Hershey
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 18-2 Irish of St. Pat’s host the 9-10 Hershey Panthers. The two teams have already met once this year and the Irish won 57-30. Hershey looks to get revenge over the Irish in their second meeting of the season. In the end, the...
knopnews2.com
Hershey claims their third win of the season over St. Pat’s
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 15-7 Lady Irish of St. Pat’s host the 16-6 Lady Panthers from Hershey. The two teams have already met twice this season, the first time Hershey won 49-42 and the second time, in the SPVA Tournament, Hershey won again, 48-40. During the game, St. Pat’s Tonja Heirigs was able to break the school’s all-time record for three’s in a season.
knopnews2.com
Mild temperatures with stunning conditions Friday into Monday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a withered day Thursday, conditions will improve during the days Friday into Sunday with nice skies and warmer temperatures. With high pressure in control of the area this weekend into Monday, this will bring in a southeast to southwest flow across the region and...
knopnews2.com
North Platte Police Department finds missing 73-year-old
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department found a missing 73-year-old woman with dementia on Friday. The woman went missing at around 2 p.m. on Friday, but was found at around 7 p.m.
doniphanherald.com
North Platte couple, owners of skill gaming casinos, accused of tax evasion
The Lincoln County Attorney's Office has charged the North Platte owners of several skill gaming casinos in central Nebraska with tax evasion. In court records, investigators described how a robbery at the Platte River Skill Casino in the summer of 2020 led to the allegations that Mark Haneborg and Bridget Haneborg had underreported their income by nearly $1.7 million between 2019 and 2021, "preventing the State of Nebraska from collecting $108,559 of state income tax."
UPDATED North Platte police searching for missing woman with dementia
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte police are asking the public to help locate a missing 73-year-old woman who has dementia. Police said the woman has a gray ponytail and was last seen walking a border collie. The woman was wearing jeans, a hoodie, and a brown stocking cap with a ball.
knopnews2.com
Windy,cool, and snow squall potential for Thursday; Improving conditions for the weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Conditions are expected to be wild Thursday with cooler weather, blustery winds and the potential for some snow squall potential. Conditions will thankfully improve as we head into the weekend. A fast-moving cold front moved through the area Wednesday night and a high pressure is...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual. Contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence. Mark A. Ryan. Age: 39. 2 warrants: Failure to Pay; obstructing peace officer, Failure to Appear; theft-receive stolen property $1500-$4999. Kennedy J. Starling.
