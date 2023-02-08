NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NSAA announced locations for girls sub-district games in Class C and D on Thursday. Sub-districts begin on February 13th, and are the start of the postseason for teams at the B, C, and D level. To advance to a district final a team needs to win their sub-district or have enough wildcard points to qualify for one of a limited number of wildcard spots, for Class C and D there are 4 wildcard spots available.

