CNET
Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Concept images show what rumoured iPhone could look like with Apple Watch Ultra design cues
Rumours have been circulating for months that Apple would replace the 'Pro Max' with an 'Ultra' branded iPhone instead, with the company introducing the Watch Ultra last year, not the Watch Pro. Purportedly, the iPhone 15 Ultra will arrive with innovative buttons, a titanium case housing and a periscope telephoto camera, the first for an iPhone. While there have been plenty of rumours and leaks about the iPhone 15 Ultra's features, little is known about its design and how it will differ from the Pro or Pro Max, if at all.
9to5Mac
Apple selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in the US
Apple this week began selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in its US online store. This means that customers can now buy these products in like-new condition for more affordable prices compared to the official prices of brand new products. iPad mini 6...
ETOnline.com
The Best Men's and Women's Amazon Fashion Deals To Shop This Winter: Save on UGG, Levi's, adidas & More
Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale is officially in full swing, with up to 80% off best-selling items from your favorite brands. Between footwear from UGG and adidas to denim from Levi's and Calvin Klein, plus deep discounts on Amazon essentials and more, there's no better time to save on winter fashion essentials. Thousands of items are on sale right now, and we've made shopping easier for you by hunting down the best deals to shop during the Amazon Winter Fashion Sale.
ETOnline.com
The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now from Amazon, Walmart and More
There's nothing quite like the panic of realizing you've lost your wallet, followed by hours of searching only to find it exactly where you thought you'd left it. If you're someone whom this happens to on a monthly — or even daily — basis, you might want to consider switching to a wallet outfitted with an Apple Airtag, just in case. It'll also make a great gift for those friends or loved ones who constantly misplace their wallet.
ETOnline.com
The 23 Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans for Spring
Amazon has the best deals on Levi's jeans for your winter and spring wardrobe. Classics like Levi's never go out of style, and Amazon never disappoints us when it comes to fashion selections. Take advantage of these Levi's jeans deals at the retailer while supplies last. We're seeing a major...
Phone Arena
Walmart has one super-premium Apple Watch Series 7 model on sale at a huge discount
While Apple has not one and not two but three different products listed among our picks for the best smartwatches in 2023, the 2021-released Series 7 fails to make the cut right now for a couple of fairly obvious reasons. One of those is the advanced age of this puppy,...
Cult of Mac
Save big on a spacious 512GB MacBook Air with M2
Apple’s M2 MacBook Air with 512GB storage is down to $1,349 on Amazon after a $150 discount. If you have been eyeing the slimmest MacBook in Apple’s lineup, this is a deal you should not miss. With 512GB storage, the M2 MacBook Air will easily last you for...
Phone Arena
The hugely popular Apple Watch Series 8 is cheaper than ever before
If you managed to resist the temptation of purchasing a slowly aging Apple Watch Series 7 with standalone cellular connectivity from Walmart at a massive $200 discount a little while back, now might be the ideal time to get the newest "mainstream" member of the world's most popular smartwatch family instead.
Phone Arena
Rumor claims the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could feature new camera module design
With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup the battle for the title of best phone in 2023 has officially begun. One of the major contenders, namely the iPhone 15, might be more than half a year away, but we are already hearing some early rumors. According to a...
ZDNet
Bose TV speaker, soundbar just dropped to less than $200 on Amazon
The Super Bowl is nearly here, and with the major sporting event, you might want to improve your home entertainment system at the last minute. If a new TV soundbar is what you're looking for, we have a budget-friendly option for you. Currently on sale at Amazon, Bose's TV speaker, a soundbar that will slot neatly under your TV, is available for a 29% discount. You would normally expect to pay $279, but with a price reduction of $80, the sale price is now $199.
TrustedReviews
This unlimited iPhone 14 Plus contract is a huge bargain
The iPhone 14 Plus allows you to get your mitts around a larger iPhone without paying full whack for a Pro model. At this price, you should strongly consider grasping one. Mobile Phones Direct is offering an iPhone 14 Plus with unlimited 5G data for £45 a month. The contract for two years on the Vodafone network requires an upfront cost of £39. The handset itself is £949 to buy outright, so you’re doing pretty well here.
ETOnline.com
Samsung Super Bowl 2023 TV Sale: Last Chance to Get Up to $3,500 Off These Top TV Models
Your TV is the center point of your living room — especially for football fans. Super Bowl LVIl is happening this weekend and if you've been looking for an excuse to upgrade your TV, the big Super Bowl TV deals at Samsung will save you thousands on a premium Neo QLED display. Now through Sunday, February 12, the Samsung Big Game Sales Event is live with deals on 8K TVs and 4K TVs, including the stunning Frame TV.
ETOnline.com
11 Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Keep Your Home Clean This Winter: Save Now On Roomba, Shark, and More
Amazon deals can help you score huge deals on robot vacuum cleaners right now, which are popular and easy to use. With winter and chilly temperatures here, you're probably looking for a convenient way to keep your dusty hardwood floors clean without having to leave your cozy blanket or bed. If you've been searching for an opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts on robot vacuum cleaners including Roomba's best-selling models, which have unbeatable savings right now. The crowd-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon. The retailer has these robot vacuums up to 78% off right now.
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood explains the real reason behind tech layoffs
ARK Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood gives her perspective on what factors are driving the layoffs in the technology industry on "Mornings with Maria."
torquenews.com
Tesla Quietly Made a Game-Changing Shift in Production and Delivery
With Tesla vehicles' current price cuts and slight price increases I think something very important is happening, which is very important to note. What's happening behind Tesla's price cuts and price increases is big and not many people talk about it. I didn't see it either, until one of our viewers on our Torque News Youtube channel mentioned in a comment. Tesla is making a big normalization of its production and delivery process using the price elasticity concept.
Digital Trends
Save $400 on a Dell XPS 15 laptop with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
The Dell XPS 15, a powerful laptop that will be able to keep up with the most demanding tasks, is currently available from Dell with a $400 discount that brings its price down to $1,749 from its original price of $2,149. This is one of the best laptop deals that you can buy right now if you’re looking for a reliable machine for work or school, but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of the offer because it may disappear at any moment.
Cult of Mac
Apple Pencil 2 is more affordable than ever after a $40 discount
The Apple Pencil 2 is again down to its lowest price of $89, a sweet $40 off its $129. If you use your iPad heavily for note-taking or sketching, the Apple Pencil 2 is a no-brainer. Apple’s handy iPad accessory can magnetically attach to the tablet and charge wirelessly.
ETOnline.com
Amazon Presidents' Day Mattress Sale: Shop Casper, Nectar, Serta, Tempur-Pedic & More
Presidents' Day is less than two weeks away and that means tons of top-rated mattresses are already deeply discounted leading up to the big holiday shopping weekend. Right now is the perfect time to get a head start on mattress shopping with early deals from Amazon. The price of a new mattress might keep you from updating your bedroom, but Amazon's deals include bedding favorites like Casper, Nectar, Serta, Ashley Furniture and more. Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a memory foam mattress, or a classic spring bed, you can find the mattress type that matches your comfort level on sale now.
ETOnline.com
Save Up to $1,130 at the Nolah Mattresses Presidents’ Day Sale With Our Exclusive Code
President's Day isn't just a bonus holiday when people kick back and chill out. It's also the best time to shop deals on big-ticket items like electronics, appliances and some of the best sales of the season on mattresses. If you really want to relax during this celebration of our forefathers, it all starts with a new bed.
