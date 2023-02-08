ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonnie Raitt Sees Spike of Over 12,000% in Song Sales Following Grammy Win for ‘Just Like That’

By Thania Garcia
 3 days ago
The 2023 Grammy awards on Feb. 5 left long-lasting impressions, not only on the biggest winners but on the awards show’s 12.4 million viewers who were curious to discover the sounds and voices that dominated that night . The result? A striking spike in streaming numbers and album sales.

The most notable surge went to Bonnie Raitt , who took home three awards that night, including her first win for song of the year for her solo-written “Just Like That.” Although the song wasn’t necessarily as much of a fixture in pop culture as its competitors (Adele, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Taylor Swift, DJ Khaled and Gayle), inquisitive listeners were eager to listen to the winning tune.

“I’m so surprised because they were massively talented, great tunes that represented tremendous excitement of the public, both in sales and in No. 1s and big smashing hits,” said Raitt in the press room after accepting the golden gramophone. “And my little record? I’m so glad to be nominated. I was very surprised. Holding up our end of Americana, roots, and my generation? That made me really proud.”

Post- Grammys consumption numbers for “Just Like That” were staggering, totaling a 12,900 boost in digital song sales and a gain of nearly 6,000% in on-demand streams, according to tracking data collected by Luminate (formerly MRC Data/Nielsen Music) between Feb. 4 and Feb. 6. Riatt’s overall digital song sales saw an increase of more than 2,000 percent, while album sales rose to 605 percent and on-demand streams lifted by 355 percent.

Best new artist Samara Joy also saw a significant bump in streams, with an increase of 1,271% in digital song sales and 652% in on-demand streams. Her 2022 record “Linger Awhile” won the Grammy for best jazz vocal album during the pre-telecast, and saw a 989% boost in sales and 670% in on-demand streams.

Beyoncé, who made history that night by breaking the record for the most Grammy wins of all time (32), also saw an increase in album sales of 108%, along with album of the year winner Harry Styles, whose digital song sales skyrocketed by 424%. Best musica urbana album winner Bad Bunny saw a 130% increase in digital song sales, while Lizzo saw a spike of 231% after “About Damn Time” was crowned record of the year.

