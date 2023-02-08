ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

wgxa.tv

SCAM ALERT: Raffle tickets and prize at Frank Johnson Recreation Center

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies warn the public about a recent phone scam. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office posted to social about a recent scam involving the Macon-Bibb County Recreation Department. Deputies were informed that one or more people are attempting to scam people with raffle tickets.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

RESA Teacher Job Fair held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Today in Macon, a RESA Educator Recruitment Fair was held at Westside High School for all certified positions. It is the first in-person recruitment fair since the pandemic, and several people showed up to seek new opportunities. Eight districts in the Middle Georgia area were represented,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Dump your past relationships clutter for Valentine's Day

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Junk King Macon is celebrating anti-Valetine's Day inviting heartbroken people to dump their ex-lover's forgotten belongings. Anyone could bring their unwanted junk and dump it for free. Junk King Macon either tried to recycle the items or donate $1 per item to the American Heart Association.
FORSYTH, GA
13WMAZ

Fisharama and Turkeyrama vendor event held in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — The 'Fisharama' and 'Turkeyrama' vendor market was held in Perry on Saturday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. It was hosted by the Georgia Wildlife Federation, and featured several local and commercial vendors of outdoor items. There was also a turkey calling competition, as well as fishing...
PERRY, GA
theshelbyreport.com

Barbecue Sauce Maker Keeps ‘Puttin’ The South In Your Mouth’

Mrs. Griffin’s Barbecue Sauce, headquartered in Macon, Georgia, was founded in 1935 by Mangham Edward Griffin. He created a special sauce for his family’s Fourth of July picnic every year, according to owner Roland Neel. The company has been “puttin’ The South in your mouth” for 88 years...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Senator Ossoff delivers new resources to MGA's aviation workforce program

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Senator Jon Ossoff has been no stranger to Middle Georgia, this visit he met with guests at MGA's enrollment center. Macon Mayor Pro Tem, Seth Clark, and MGA President Dr. Christopher Blake presented welcoming introductions before Senator Ossoff took the podium on Friday to present new resources for the school's aviation workforce program.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Artists to transform historic Macon spaces into temporary works of art

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you're visiting downtown Macon this afternoon, you may want to stay for an immersive art experience. NewTown and Dashboard US are launching an immersive art experience in vacant storefronts of downtown. Featured light and projection installations from Atlanta-based artist Darya Fard and local Macon artist Craig Coleman will be displayed at Bibb Theatre and Newberry building.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

120 high school students compete in Mathematical Puzzle Programs Challenge at MGA

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Associate Professor of Mathematics at MGA and Coordinator of MaPP Challenge Abby Noble is delivering a fun, non-traditional way for students to learn math. On Friday, Middle Georgia State University (MGA) hosted 120 high school students from nine different schools for the Mathematical Puzzle Programs Challenge....
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful plans a city-wide cleanup day

MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Although winter is still here, spring cleaning is coming early. Macon-Bibb County and Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful (KMBB) are teaming up to hold a community-wide cleanup day on March 4th. The Clean Streets Matter initiative began in April 2021 and has seen more than 17. 6...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

East Laurens High School gym isn't scoring points with parents and community members

Parents and community members voiced their frustrations with the newly built East Laurens High School gym, calling it unsafe, and not up to date. Built in 2022, the East Laurens High School gym isn't up to the standards many in Dublin, Ga. would like to see. Willie Edwards is a member of the community who showed up to the Laurens County Board of Education meeting on Thursday evening.
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Mayor proposes purchase of downtown Macon camera system with cost up to $700K

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Macon leaders are set to discuss the purchase of security and surveillance cameras in downtown Macon as part of the county's ongoing effort to battle violent crime. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller will ask Commissioners to approve up...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BSO brings home the bacon: Pot-bellied pig invades school bus stop

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Some students near John R. Lewis Elementary had their morning disrupted when a pot-bellied pig made it hard for the youngsters to get onto their bus. The pig, nicknamed Pepa by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, had escaped from her home and was able to be recovered by BSO and BSO's Animal Services.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

'I'm just grateful for him': Bibb County Schools crossing guard keeps the kids safe

MACON, Ga. — At 86 years old, you'll find Roscoe King with his whistle ready and large, red handy stop sign, stopping cars to make sure students cross the street to school. Right in front of Matilda Hartley Elementary School, King watches closely as cars come up and down the street. He says, "some of these cars still run fast," and it worries him. He says his job is to keep the kids safe and more.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Upworthy

Georgia school board refuses the resignation of outed superintendent. Community in full support.

It should go without saying that having your private business shared with people you didn't consent to hearing about it can be upsetting. But imagine having it shared publicly, with the entire town after you took on a prominent role. It would be devastating. Except what happened to Dawn Clements, interim superintendent of Ben Hill County Georgia, was even more upsetting. Someone publicly outed her as gay.Coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community is something that someone does on their own time in the way they feel most comfortable. It can take years for someone to build up the...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA

