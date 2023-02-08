Read full article on original website
SCAM ALERT: Raffle tickets and prize at Frank Johnson Recreation Center
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies warn the public about a recent phone scam. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office posted to social about a recent scam involving the Macon-Bibb County Recreation Department. Deputies were informed that one or more people are attempting to scam people with raffle tickets.
RESA Teacher Job Fair held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Today in Macon, a RESA Educator Recruitment Fair was held at Westside High School for all certified positions. It is the first in-person recruitment fair since the pandemic, and several people showed up to seek new opportunities. Eight districts in the Middle Georgia area were represented,...
Dump your past relationships clutter for Valentine's Day
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Junk King Macon is celebrating anti-Valetine's Day inviting heartbroken people to dump their ex-lover's forgotten belongings. Anyone could bring their unwanted junk and dump it for free. Junk King Macon either tried to recycle the items or donate $1 per item to the American Heart Association.
Fisharama and Turkeyrama vendor event held in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — The 'Fisharama' and 'Turkeyrama' vendor market was held in Perry on Saturday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. It was hosted by the Georgia Wildlife Federation, and featured several local and commercial vendors of outdoor items. There was also a turkey calling competition, as well as fishing...
Barbecue Sauce Maker Keeps ‘Puttin’ The South In Your Mouth’
Mrs. Griffin’s Barbecue Sauce, headquartered in Macon, Georgia, was founded in 1935 by Mangham Edward Griffin. He created a special sauce for his family’s Fourth of July picnic every year, according to owner Roland Neel. The company has been “puttin’ The South in your mouth” for 88 years...
Senator Ossoff delivers new resources to MGA's aviation workforce program
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Senator Jon Ossoff has been no stranger to Middle Georgia, this visit he met with guests at MGA's enrollment center. Macon Mayor Pro Tem, Seth Clark, and MGA President Dr. Christopher Blake presented welcoming introductions before Senator Ossoff took the podium on Friday to present new resources for the school's aviation workforce program.
Artists to transform historic Macon spaces into temporary works of art
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you're visiting downtown Macon this afternoon, you may want to stay for an immersive art experience. NewTown and Dashboard US are launching an immersive art experience in vacant storefronts of downtown. Featured light and projection installations from Atlanta-based artist Darya Fard and local Macon artist Craig Coleman will be displayed at Bibb Theatre and Newberry building.
120 high school students compete in Mathematical Puzzle Programs Challenge at MGA
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Associate Professor of Mathematics at MGA and Coordinator of MaPP Challenge Abby Noble is delivering a fun, non-traditional way for students to learn math. On Friday, Middle Georgia State University (MGA) hosted 120 high school students from nine different schools for the Mathematical Puzzle Programs Challenge....
Macon Mental health pop-up event kicks off at Bloomfield- Gilead Park
MACON, Ga. — Folks came out to Bloomfield- Gilead Park on Saturday to de stress and grab some great self care resources for themselves and their pets. Macon Mental Health Matters partnered with the People and Pets organization to make sure people and their furry friends were healthy. You...
Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful plans a city-wide cleanup day
MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Although winter is still here, spring cleaning is coming early. Macon-Bibb County and Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful (KMBB) are teaming up to hold a community-wide cleanup day on March 4th. The Clean Streets Matter initiative began in April 2021 and has seen more than 17. 6...
East Laurens High School gym isn't scoring points with parents and community members
Parents and community members voiced their frustrations with the newly built East Laurens High School gym, calling it unsafe, and not up to date. Built in 2022, the East Laurens High School gym isn't up to the standards many in Dublin, Ga. would like to see. Willie Edwards is a member of the community who showed up to the Laurens County Board of Education meeting on Thursday evening.
'A track of every vehicle': Bibb County sheriff plans to bring tag-reading FLOCK cameras to town
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced this week he wants to bring technology to Macon-Bibb that may help his deputies find cars linked to crimes and their owners. Davis says his office applied for a state grant to install 150 FLOCK cameras around the county. It...
Mayor proposes purchase of downtown Macon camera system with cost up to $700K
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Macon leaders are set to discuss the purchase of security and surveillance cameras in downtown Macon as part of the county's ongoing effort to battle violent crime. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller will ask Commissioners to approve up...
BSO brings home the bacon: Pot-bellied pig invades school bus stop
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Some students near John R. Lewis Elementary had their morning disrupted when a pot-bellied pig made it hard for the youngsters to get onto their bus. The pig, nicknamed Pepa by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, had escaped from her home and was able to be recovered by BSO and BSO's Animal Services.
Central Georgia's top news stories for 2/10/23
A teen in Macon is hospitalized after being shot. Deputies say shots were fired from a car into a group of people around 7 p.m. on Thursday.
'I'm just grateful for him': Bibb County Schools crossing guard keeps the kids safe
MACON, Ga. — At 86 years old, you'll find Roscoe King with his whistle ready and large, red handy stop sign, stopping cars to make sure students cross the street to school. Right in front of Matilda Hartley Elementary School, King watches closely as cars come up and down the street. He says, "some of these cars still run fast," and it worries him. He says his job is to keep the kids safe and more.
One of Mercer’s first Black female students recalls University’s integration
During her Founders’ Day address, alumna Pearlie Toliver described how her time at Mercer University as one of the first Black female students helped her persevere through adversity after she left. Toliver, who attended the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences from 1965-1968, spoke to faculty, staff and students...
Georgia school board refuses the resignation of outed superintendent. Community in full support.
It should go without saying that having your private business shared with people you didn't consent to hearing about it can be upsetting. But imagine having it shared publicly, with the entire town after you took on a prominent role. It would be devastating. Except what happened to Dawn Clements, interim superintendent of Ben Hill County Georgia, was even more upsetting. Someone publicly outed her as gay.Coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community is something that someone does on their own time in the way they feel most comfortable. It can take years for someone to build up the...
Bibb puts restrictions on north Macon 20's Pub
Commissioner Bill Howell proposed the restrictions. He says the county can take history into consideration when deciding on alcohol licenses.
'Don't need that happening anywhere in our county': Bibb puts restrictions on north Macon 20's Pub
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County commission wants a north Macon bar under new management to operate with tighter regulations. This week, they voted to place restrictions on the alcohol license at 20's Pub because of some history with its owner. One of those restrictions is for the bar...
