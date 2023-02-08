ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII.  Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday.    "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
Sportscasting

Patrick Mahomes Took Home the NFL MVP and $1.25M, but Suzy Kolber’s 5th-Place Vote Will Warm Your Heart

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially your 2022 NFL MVP. The award — Mahomes’ second — put the QB in some elite company among NFL legends. Winning also made the signal-caller a cool $1.25 million. However, ESPN’s Suzy Kolber may have had the best MVP vote on her ballot, recognizing someone who was the MVP of the terrifying Damar Hamlin situation.
The Spun

George Kittle Names Only Way Eagles Can Beat Chiefs

49ers tight end George Kittle knows a thing or two about the teams playing in this year's Super Bowl.  Earlier this season, the Chiefs blew out the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Patrick Mahomes had over 400 passing yards and three touchdowns.  Then, in the NFC Championship, the 49ers suffered ...
atozsports.com

Chiefs star receives extra motivation ahead of Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs were some of the favorites to represent the AFC in this year’s Super Bowl. That came to fruition. The offense looked better than some expected it would without Tyreek Hill. The defense made strides, especially in the second half of the season. Young players stepped up due to injuries, and overall, the team showed off depth that not many folks expected.
The Comeback

Chiefs reveal massive injury report news

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl 57, and a significant update was given by the Chiefs on Friday regarding a number of players that were previously listed as questionable for the game. The Chiefs revealed on Friday that there are currently no injury Read more... The post Chiefs reveal massive injury report news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Andy Reid sends simple message to Chiefs

Think of all the great inspirational speeches football coaches have given in Hollywood blockbusters. Who could forget, “You make sure they remember forever the night they played the Titans,” from Remember the Titans (2000). How about Matthew McConaughey’s speech ending with, “We are … Marshall!” from We are Marshall (2006). Kansas City Chiefs head coach Read more... The post Andy Reid sends simple message to Chiefs appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kansas Reflector

Behold the Kansas City Chiefs’ elite quarterback — and the other one, too

As they prep for the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs have a phenomenon at quarterback. He threw for thousands of yards in high school, earning scholarship offers from universities that would compete on the national stage. His talents playing baseball and basketball in high school still earn mentions when the news media […] The post Behold the Kansas City Chiefs’ elite quarterback — and the other one, too appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes huge offseason move revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs faced quite a few changes at the wide receiver position this offseason, particularly after the departure of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs had several young receivers and a new-look passing attack, so Patrick Mahomes did something a little extra to make sure everyone was on Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes huge offseason move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

Chiefs: 3 players who will never get another shot at a Super Bowl

For some Kansas City Chiefs, this may be their final shot at a Super Bowl. KC must rally behind Patrick Mahomes as they take their best shot at the Eagles. With a win on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would cement themselves as the team of an era, and perhaps a dynasty. Kansas City has made it to five straight AFC Championship Games, and now three Super Bowl. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers, and lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sportscasting

Who Is Gracie Hunt, the Daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs Owner?

In Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs, fans will know as many of the key players in the stands as on the field. There’s the always-polarizing Jackson and Brittany Mahomes and the star of Super Bowl week (and mother of the Kelce brothers), Donna Kelce. Even the owners are relatively well-known. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is new-school but looking for his second Lombardi trophy in five years, while Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt is old school, the son of the legendary Lamar Hunt, the man who literally invented the term “Super Bowl.” Despite all these familiar faces in the stands (OK, luxury boxes), the most fascinating person up there may be the daughter of the Chiefs owner, Gracie Hunt. So, the question is, who is Gracie Hunt?
The Comeback

Tony Romo gets honest about Patrick Mahomes legacy

CBS NFL commentator Tony Romo recently discussed what he expects to see this coming Sunday during the Super Bowl. Romo won’t be calling the game this Sunday with Jim Nantz. But he did offer his opinion on the game in a recent interview. He believed there were six teams he thought could have been Super Read more... The post Tony Romo gets honest about Patrick Mahomes legacy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
