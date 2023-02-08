Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texas Tech forces 23 turnovers, defeats No. 12 K-State
De’Vion Harmon scored 20 points and Lamar Washington established career bests of 13 points and five steals as host Texas
Lubbock, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lubbock. The Midland Classical Academy basketball team will have a game with Kingdom Preparatory Academy on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00. The Monterey High School basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00.
KCBD
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 10
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from Friday.
ValueWalk
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Lubbock’s new and improved Texas Roadhouse is biggest in the world
The new and improved Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock officially opened on Wednesday, and it's the biggest location in the world, the restaurant told EverythingLubbock.com.
'The Biggest Damn Texas Roadhouse In The World' Is Now Right Here In Texas
A new and improved Texas Roadhouse has earned the title of Biggest Texas Roadhouse in the World!
Food Network says this Lubbock pizza place has the best pizza in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having the best pizza you’ve ever had is always subjective as people claim so many spots around Texas, the US, and even the world, but who truly holds on to the top spot?. The world may never know, but we have an idea of the...
Foodies Claim These Are The Best Lubbock Restaurants To Get A Chicken-Fried Steak
West Texas is known for having some really delicious chicken-fried steaks, and Lubbock is an excellent place to get one. We have tons of great restaurants around here that really take pride in making them just like your grandma did. I asked local foodies to tell me their absolute favorite...
Tepper Seeks To Ban DEI Offices At Texas Universities
State Representative Carl Tepper of Lubbock has filed legislation that would ban public higher education institutions from funding or supporting DEI offices also known as Offices of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. But that isn't what Tepper calls the office and he, along with many others point to an agenda being...
KCBD
Texas Tech reverses DEI statement requirement after biology dept. featured in WSJ piece
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech has announced a review of its hiring policies after diversity and inclusion statements required by the department of biology were featured in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece. WSJ: How ‘Diversity’ Policing Fails Science: An open-records request reveals that Texas Tech faculty penalize candidates...
Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List
I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for February 10th, 2023. Tonight: Clear. Low of 23°. Winds W 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 58°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. A cold and clear night is in store for the...
mywolfforthnews.com
FRENSHIP FFA SENIOR IS AWARDED $15,000 AT LUBBOCK COUNTY STOCK SHOW
Earlier this month Lubbock County hosted their annual Stock Show, where students all over the county bring their animals out for show. The county stock show hosts steers, lambs, goats, and swine as well as an Ag Mechanics competition. Frenship FFA had a good year at the county show with...
A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale
Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested In The Hub City
We have survived that icy weather and if you were too busy trying to figure out if you kid, or grandkids, were going to school that you missed some very important news well we have that recap this Monday. If you missed the big news every Texan's favorite animated adult...
This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock
Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
How Difficult Is It To Get An Abandoned Car Towed Away In Lubbock?
From time to time, it happens that a car will experience a mechanical issue, or a flat tire and need to be left behind while we go get help, or call for a tow, but what happens when someone leaves their vehicle in a state of disrepair on a city street, and casually forgets about it?
Man, age 69, killed after crash and secondary collision near Lubbock
The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Lubbock man lost his life after two collisions along Highway 84 just southeast of Lubbock, Texas.
fox34.com
Lubbock musician dies after fight with pelvic cancer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A widely-loved Lubbock musician has died after many months fighting pelvic cancer. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help. Ben Vasquez, known on stage as Lexxxi Steel, co-founded the band Whips-N-Kisses, an 80s Hair Metal Tribute Band. The group is also...
$1.2 Million for 1,500 Square Feet: Is This Lubbock Home Worth the Price?
When living towards the edges of Lubbock, it is common to find relatively small homes on very large properties. This home is a great example of that. Initially looking at the home's listing you would be shocked to see that a 1,500 square foot home is going for such a high price. However, when you look at the size of the property, the beautiful backyard, and the other structures on the land, it makes more sense.
Comments / 0