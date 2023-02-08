NEW BLOOMFIELD — A new solar generation facility operated and maintained by Ameren Missouri is coming to Audrain and Ralls counties. Scott Wibbenmeyer, Ameren's Senior Director for Renewable Business Development & Acquisitions, said the new 200 mega-watt solar generation facility, formally labeled as the Huck Finn project, will be coming to both counties sometime in 2024, providing clean energy as well as a few other notables to help the communities thrive.

AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO