Jefferson City police announce K9 Micky joining the force
Ten days after losing K9 Drax, Jefferson City police announced they have a new K9. JCPD Chief Eric Wilde sent a release announcing the news. The department will add K9 Micky to their roster. Officer Paul Gash, who was teamed up with K9 Drax, will also work with K9 Micky.
Missouri AG calls on St. Louis Children's Hospital to halt puberty blockers
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Attorney General on Friday wrote a letter to the President of St. Louis Children’s Hospital and the Chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis calling for the institutions to put an immediate moratorium on prescribing puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones to new patients at the Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Man seriously injured after Cooper County crash Friday
COOPER COUNTY — A man was seriously injured after a crash in Cooper County Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on MO 98 west of Rose Cottage Lane at 9:35 a.m. The crash happened when Wesley Gander, 51, of Bunceton,...
Boone County Commissioners plan for broadband expansion in rural areas
BOONE COUNTY — Boone County Commissioners said Thursday that expanding broadband service in rural areas was a top priority. The commissioners held a work session this week on how to spend federal COVID relief funding on broadband improvements. Boone County Commissioners said they recently had good conversations with broadband...
Emergency bridge work will close one lane of Highway 63 in Columbia
The Missouri Department of Transportation said they would close one lane of Highway 63 for emergency work on Sunday. The emergency bridge repairs will be on the southbound lanes of the highway, where it crosses Interstate 70. Work will start at 8:00 am on Sunday. The work will go around...
Lincoln University celebrate honorary family with award
Jefferson City — Lincoln University students, staff, and alumni are celebrating 157 years of education while honoring a family that's been part of the university's history since 1876. The institute was founded in 1866 by civil war veterans of the 62nd and 65th United States Colored Infantries. According to...
Basketball Friday Night boys highlights and scores, February 10th
New Bloomfield — We had quite the slate of games featured on our extended Basketball Friday Night coverage. A second half surge by Jefferson City moved the Jays past Blair Oaks. Helias played spoiler to Tolton on senior night. Southern Boone mounted an impressive comeback against Hallsville. South Callaway,...
New solar facility coming to Audrain, Ralls Counties
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A new solar generation facility operated and maintained by Ameren Missouri is coming to Audrain and Ralls counties. Scott Wibbenmeyer, Ameren's Senior Director for Renewable Business Development & Acquisitions, said the new 200 mega-watt solar generation facility, formally labeled as the Huck Finn project, will be coming to both counties sometime in 2024, providing clean energy as well as a few other notables to help the communities thrive.
Jays cruise past Rolla, Battle makes school history by beating Rock Bridge
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A pair of 30-point scorers and some Battle High School history highlighted Thursday night's high school basketball scene. Battle beat Rock Bridge for the first time Thursday night, holding on to beat the Bruins 52-49. Tay Patrick scored 22 points for the Spartans. Jefferson City lit...
Talented Tipton girls appear to have learned valuable lesson in lone loss
TIPTON — The Tipton Lady Cardinals are really good at the game of basketball. Thanks in no small part to having a really good coach and really good players. There's a direct correlation there, if you weren't sure. They have 21 wins in 22 games this season. But it's...
