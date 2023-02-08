Read full article on original website
963xke.com
FWPD investigating robbery and shooting, connection unknown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says it is investigating a robbery and then a shooting that both happened Thursday morning around the same time. FWPD officials say that around 9:25 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street for the reported robbery.
wfft.com
Troopers arrest man accused of driving drunk with pregnant wife, kids in car
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Indiana State Police have arrested a man accused of driving drunk this morning with his family in the car. Troopers say 31-year-old Alex James Kincaid of Akron, Ohio had a blood-alcohol concentration of .21, nearly three times the Indiana legal limit of .08. Kincaid is...
abc57.com
Suspect in custody after deadly Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind., --- A male suspect is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Elkhart early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to the 2300 block of W. Lexington Ave. in Elkhart after gunshots were heard around 5:16 a.m. When police arrived, they found a male victim, 37-year-old Thomas Ray Johnson...
wfft.com
S.W.A.T. assisting with serving an arrest warrant at West Coliseum hotel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - S.W.A.T. has been called in to assist FWPD in serving an arrest warrant to a person in a room at a West Coliseum hotel. Police are trying to get the person from the room at the Suburban Extended Stay hotel. One person was let out...
WOWO News
Arrest made in convenience store murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made after an investigation of a man that was found dead at a local convenience store on Tuesday. The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Unit arrested a juvenile on Wednesday without incident. The juvenile has been charged with Level 1 Felony Murder.
wfft.com
Man barricaded in West Coliseum hotel arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The man who barricaded himself in a West Coliseum hotel Friday morning has been arrested. Fort Wayne police responded to the Suburban Extended Stay at 3320 West Coliseum Boulevard around 9:10 a.m. on a call concerning domestic battery. The victim had called the police and...
WANE-TV
Police arrest 2 juveniles in separate incidents amid Homestead controversy
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection to the Homestead High School blackface controversy. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the department received reports of a social media post Thursday that indicated someone had a weapon and was waiting in the parking lot of Homestead High School.
WANE-TV
Suspect arrested for domestic battery after barricade at hotel on Coliseum Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The suspect in a standoff at a hotel on Coliseum Boulevard has been arrested on felony domestic battery charges after barricading himself for hours. Escorted by police, the suspect came out from Suburban Studios at 3330 W. Coliseum Blvd. shortly after 2:30 p.m., hours...
WANE-TV
Courts: Man found guilty of shooting, killing his wife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man accused of shooting and killing his wife and then hiding his drugs and guns was found guilty Friday of murder. It took the jury less than an hour to find Har San, 23, guilty of murder, methamphetamine dealing, narcotic dealing, marijuana dealing and using a firearm in the commission of an offense where death results. His sentencing will take place March 10 at 1:30 p.m.
wfft.com
Man found dead at One Stop Store identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man found dead at the One Stop store, 1232 East Creighton Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. The man has been identified as Tawfika Al-Malahi, 52, of Fort Wayne. Police found Al-Malahi at 4:53 p.m. at the...
Channel 3000
2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who 'fought for her life'
Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, have each...
WNDU
Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street. The drug task force seized […]
wfft.com
Deputies: Homestead High student arrested after lunchroom fight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- What started as a peaceful protest and discussion about race relations inside Homestead High School later escalated, including at least one fight that led to a student's arrest, authorities now say. Allen County Sheriff's deputies confirm one student was arrested Thursday after a fight in...
Lima man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in drug-related death
LIMA — A Lima man accused of causing the death of his cousin in June 2022 pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Thursday. Shane Conrad, 34, pleaded guilty to the first-degree felony in exchange for the dismissal of second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs and fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs charges. According to the indictment, Conrad provided Jarrod Conrad with fentanyl on June 16, 2022, causing his death.
wfft.com
FWPD investigating armed robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday morning. The robbery took place in the 1400 block of Greene Street. This is an ongoing story, check back with us for updates.
hometownstations.com
Jamal Pirani indicted for making threatening statements to Van Wert police officers
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The man who was arrested for allegedly making threatening statements to Van Wert police officers has been indicted by a grand jury. 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony of the third degree. He was arraigned this week and pleaded not guilty to the charge, bond was set at $100,000. Van Wert Sheriff's deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert Police officers on January 25th. Pirani is scheduled to have a hearing later this month.
WANE-TV
Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
WANE-TV
NACS investigates ‘threatening’ photo involving Carroll High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) addressed a “threatening” photo involving Carroll High School that had been circulating on social media. According to NACS, the photo reportedly showed a Carroll student with a firearm. However, NACS also said a preliminary investigation...
wfft.com
Columbia City High student brings gun to school
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Whitley County Consolidated Schools officials say a student brought a gun to Columbia City High School "recently." In a letter to parents Friday, Superintendent Dr. Laura McDermott said the gun was not loaded, and multiple students handled the gun at school. She said the first...
