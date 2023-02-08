VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The man who was arrested for allegedly making threatening statements to Van Wert police officers has been indicted by a grand jury. 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony of the third degree. He was arraigned this week and pleaded not guilty to the charge, bond was set at $100,000. Van Wert Sheriff's deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert Police officers on January 25th. Pirani is scheduled to have a hearing later this month.

