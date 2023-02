Anniston, AL – On October 3, 2022, we reported on a missing person from Anniston. Deangelo “Dee” Allen was last seen on September 21, 2022, in the area of the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Rd. in Anniston. Anniston Police Chief, Nick Bowles, has said, “What we have learned through the investigation is we now believe Mr. Allen did not voluntarily leave the area.” The Chief went on to explain that the investigation is still very active, and investigators are responding to many tips received from the family and community.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO