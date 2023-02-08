Plan It Calendar: 2/9-2/15

Except where indicated, all area codes are 419. Please note: Some establishments will have limitations and restrictions, please call ahead for details or visit their websites.



MUSIC

At the Clubs

American Winery: 15119 U.S. 20A, Wauseon; 212-1014; Jack Schilb: Sat.​, 7-10; Todd Elson: Sun.​, 2-5.

Arlyn’s Good Beer: 520 Hankey Ave., Bowling Green; 819-4426; Jazz night: Wed.

Bar 145: 5305 Monroe St.; 593-0073; Noisy Neighbors: Fri.​, 9:30; Afterglow: Sat., 9:30.

Benfield Wines: 102 N. Main St., Swanton; 780-9463; Dragons Duo: Fri.​, 6-9.

Bier Stube: 5333 Monroe St.; 841-7999; G-String Jettison: Fri., 6; Pop’s Garage: Sat., 8.

Chateau Winery and Vineyard: 525 OH-635, Helena, Ohio; 638-5411; Rick and Amber: Fri.​, 6; Kevin VanSickle and the Pure Country Band: Sat.​, 6.

The Chop House: 300 N. Summit St., Suite 140; 720-4336; Area pianists (jazz): Thu.-Sat., 6-10.

Ciao Ristorante: 6064 Monroe St., Sylvania; 882-2334; Candice Coleman and Chris Brown: Mon., Tue., 6-9.

Claude’s Prime Seafood: 5103 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg; 931-6050; Area pianists/​vocalists: Wed., 6-9.

Cleats: 6801 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead, Ohio; 734-9464; Colin Dussault: Fri., 6:30; Ohio Honey: Sat.​, 6:30.

Cock n’ Bull Tavern: 9 N. Huron St.; 244-2855; Bobby May and John Barile (acoustic): Fri., 6-9; Danny Mettler (acoustic): Wed, 8 a.m.-5.

Dave’s Hideaway Lounge: 1730 Lima Ave., Findlay; 425-1027; Excalibur: Sat.​, 8-midnight.

DeStazios Bistro: 332 Rice St., Elmore, Ohio; 862-7288; Jordan and Josh: Fri.​, 6-9.

Dexter’s: 6023 Manley Rd., Maumee; 865-4482; Union Rising: Fri.​; Parallel Universe: Sat.; Zak Ward: Wed.

Gideon Owen Wine Company: 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton; 797-4445; Jaimson Charles: Thu., 6-9; Paul Bogner: Fri., 7-9:30; Aaron Hertzfeld: Sat., 7-9:30.

Hillside Winery: 221 Main St., Gilboa, Ohio; 456-3434; Straight Up: Sat.

Hollywood Casino: H Lounge, 777 Hollywood Blvd.; 661-5200; Renegade Lemonade: Fri., 7-10; the 25’s: Sat., 7-10.

Knotty Vines Winery: 2920 Co. Rd. 19, Wauseon; 446-9463; Timeless: Sat., 5:30-8:30.

Leisure Time Winery: 16982 Township Rd. M2, Napoleon; 758-3442; Public Scene: Sat., 6-9.

Levi and Lilac’s Whiskey Room: 301 River Rd., Maumee; 567-402-4308; all concerts at 6 unless noted; Jon B. Roth: Thu.; Cindy Slee: Fri.​; Chloe: Sat.; Whiskey Monday featuring Jake Pilewski: Mon.​​, 5:30; Loft: Secret Heart: Tue.

The Lumberyard Winery & Supply: 118 W. Front St., Napoleon; 599-9463; Hector Mendoza: Fri., 5; Matt Richardson: Sat., 5.

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: 1447 N. Summit St.; Olivia Van Goor: Fri., 7:15; Sean Dobbins Trio: Sat., 7:15. No door sales. All events require a ticket or reservation.

Majestic Oak Winery: 13554 Mohler Rd., Grand Rapids, Ohio; 875-6474; all concerts at 5:30 unless noted; John Pickle: Fri​.​

Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille: 255 W. Lakeshore Dr., Port Clinton; 734-2243; Mike “Mad Dog” Adams: Fri.

Ottawa Tavern: 1815 Adams St.; 725-5483; all concerts at 7 unless noted; Tanner Wertz and Friends, Kenna and the Kings, January Man, HorseLover : Sat.

Papa’s Tavern: 1328 Liberty St.; 697-0644; Open Jam with Renegade Lemonade Duo: Thu., 7.

Pat and Dandy’s Sports Bar: 3340 W. Laskey Rd.; 474-1189; Afterglow: Fri.; Valentine’s Party with Strawberry Kush: Sat.

Pavlov’s Brewing Company: 7548 Lewis Ave., Temperance; 734-802-1410; Mark Poseler: Sat., 7-10.

Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co.: 1210 Jackson St.; 469-2277; Local Songwriter’s Showcase hosted by Chloe and the Steel Strings: Thu., 6:30-8:30.

Quimby’s Food and Spirits: 3536 W. Sterns Rd., Lambertville; 734-854-4444; Jon Rutter and Isaac Snyder: Fri., 8; Mark Mikel: Sat.​, 8.

Real Seafood: 22 Main St.; 697-4400; Area pianists/​vocalists: Wed., Thu., 6-9.

Sneaky Pete’s Bar and Grill: 5347 N. Detroit Ave.; 470-9814; Parallel Universe: Fri.​; the Cheeks: Sat.

Stella Restaurant: 104 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg; 873-8360; Friends and Strangers Part 2 with Mike Williams on Sax: Fri., 6-9.

Te’kela Mexican Cantina: 5147 Main St., Sylvania; 517-0233; Caveman: Thu.; Jon Roth: Fri.; John and Bobby: Sat.; EZ Pickenz: Sun.; Calen Savage: Mon.​; Hector Mendoza: Tue.; Kyle Smithers: Wed.

3 Cheers 2nd Edition: 104 S. Main St., Walbridge; 666-8151; Christian Lombardo: Fri., 10.

Toledo Spirits: 1301 N. Summit St.; 662-9521; Bellwether Bon Temps Mardi Gras Pop-up with Dave Kosmyna, Creole Jazz: Tue.

The Village Idiot: 309 Conant St., Maumee; 893-7281; the House Band: Fri., 6-9; Jazz: Sun., 6-9; Frank May: Mon.​, 9-midnight; Bobby May and John Barile: Tue.​, 9-midnight; Andrew Ellis: Wed.​, 9-midnight.

Wheelin’ On The Rocks: 1515 W. Laskey Rd.; 214-0878; Noisy Neighbors: Sat.

CONCERTS

Toledo Symphony League Young Artist: Trinity Episcopal Church, 316 Adams St.; Introducing the Orchestra: Featuring the Young Artist Competition Winners : Sat., 3.

Brown Bag Music Series: Bowling Green Parks and Recreation and Bowling Green State University’s College of Musical Arts at Simpson Garden Park Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green; 354-6223; Christopher Schoelen, classical guitar: Fri., 11:45 a.m.-1.

Valentine Theatre: 410 Adams St.; 242-2787; Toledo Opera, The Merry Widow: Fri., 7:30; Sun., 2.

Moore Musical Arts Center : Bowling Green State University, 1001 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; tickets, 372-8171/​372-2531; Kobacker Hall: the BG Philharmonia Concerto Winners; Sat.​​, 8; BGSU Game and Anime Music Ensemble: Sun., 1; the Kronos String Quartet: Tue., 8. Free and open to the public.

The Ritz Theatre: 30 S. Washington St., Tiffin; 448-8544; the Doo Wop Project : Sun., 3.

The Ark: 316 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-763-8587; all concerts at 8 unless noted; Talisk, special guest Anna Mieke: Thu.​; Breabach: Fri.​; Justin Roberts and the Not Ready For Naptime Players: Sat., 11 a.m.; Jess Merritt and the Understorey, opening Abigail Stauffer: Mon.; My Folky Valentine: Tue.​; Amy LaVere and Will Sexton: Wed.

Farver’s at the Croswell: Opera House, 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian; 517-264-7469; Noah Martis: Thu., 7-9.

Hill Auditorium: 825 N. University Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-764-2538; the Brno Philharmonic : Fri., 8.

Kerrytown Concert House: 415 N. Fourth Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-769-2999; all concerts at 8 unless noted; Cajun/​Zydeco Night with Pete Siers and Creole du Nord: Sat., 7:30; Love @ the 415 – A Kerrytown Concert House Valentine, featuring the talents of some of Ann Arbor’s favorite performing couples: Tue., 8.

Royal Oak Music Theatre: 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak, Mich.; 248-399-2980; Mitchell Tenpenny, Tyler Braden, This is the Heavy Tour: Sat., 8; Tove Lo with special guest Slayyyter, Dirt Femme Tour: Wed., doors open at 7.

EVENTS

Poetry and Soul Colours: Truth Art Gallery, 1811 Adams St.; 243-0007; An evening of artistic expression with features from songstress, Amy Nicole, spoken word artist Live Hightower, and author La Kata E.K., followed by an open mic session for all forms of artistic expression: Thu., 7-10. Suggested donation $7 to support the arts.

XOXO: An Evening of Love and Dance: Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St.; The Modern Dance Company will perform and then audience members will be able to participate in the open dance floor after the show: Sat., 7.

Puppy Pals: Van Wert Live, Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 State Rt. 118 South, Van Wert; 238-6722; Comedic Stunt Dog Show: Sun., 3.

Glass City Dance Party - Singles Valentine’s Dance: the Ballroom Company, 2558 Parkway Plaza, Maumee; Sat., dance lesson 6, open dancing 6:45-10. Admission: $10, includes free dance lesson and snacks.

Ice Carving Festival: County Farm Park, 2230 Platt Rd., Ann Arbor; See professionals carve incredible works, scavenger hunt, door prizes, fire pit warming stations, a special photo opportunity with Eddie the Yeti (if you can find him), a winter skills presentation by REI, a coffee truck onsite, and more: Sat., noon-4.

Learning

Archaeology Institute of America (AIA) Public Lecture: Toledo Museum of Art, Little Theater, 2445 Monroe St.; 530-2193/​ james.harrell@utoledo.edu ; “Unlocking ‘Orientalizing’ Art through Phoenician-local Lenses” by Carolina Lopez-Ruiz, Professor of Religions, Comparative Mythology, and the Ancient Mediterranean World at the University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois: Fri., 6:30.

Travel Circle Series - “Pedaling, Pondering, and Praying”: Oak Openings Preserve’s Lodge, 5402 Wilkins Rd.; An 1852 mile life changing journey presented by Mike Armstrong: Sat., optional hike at 1 p.m., program 2 p.m. No reservations required, free.

Fund-raisers

Heartwarming Party to Benefit Ronald McDonald House: Hilton Garden Inn, 6165 Levis Commons Blvd.; kayleen@rmhctoledo.org or 471-4663, ext. 6107; Stories from former families that have utilized the house, live auction, and more: Fri., 6-9. Tickets: $100 each, includes dinner.

Stargazing and planetarium programs

BGSU Planetarium: Bowling Green State University, Department of Physics and Astronomy, 104 Overman Hall, Bowling Green; 372-2421; The Sky We Don’t See and Constellations: through March 3; Fri., Tue., 8; Sat., 2; Sun., 7:30.

Museum of Natural History Planetarium and Dome Theater: University of Michigan, Biological Sciences Building, 1105 N. University Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-764-0478; Sea Monsters: Fri-Sun., 11:30; Sky Tonight: Fri.-Sun., 12:30 and 2:30; Mars: One Thousand One: Fri.-Sun., 1:30.

FUN PLACES

Northwest Ohio

Toledo Farmers’ Market: 525 Market St.; 255-6765; Hours: Sat., 9 a.m.-1.

Fort Meigs Museum and Visitor Center: 29100 W. River Rd., Perrysburg; 874-4121; Hours: Wed-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

Frogtown Froggy Museum: 316 N. Michigan St., Suite 330; 913-7461; Over 1000 froggy related items on display and we have our new Tommy the tomato frog a live creature: Hours: Sat., 10 a.m.-1. Free, but donations accepted.

The Ghostly Manor Thrill Center: 3319 Milan Rd., Sandusky; 626-4467; Ghostly Manor, Escape Room, Lazer Maze, VR Gaming, Skateworld, XD 4D Theater, Mini Golf, bounce house and play area: Hours: Thu., noon-5; Fri.-Sat., noon-8; Sun.-Tue., noon-5; Wed., noon-8.

Imagination Station: 1 Discovery Way (Adams and Summit streets); 244-2674; Family Explorers Club (ages 3-5 with their grown ups): Sat., 11 a.m.-noon; Hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

Maritime Museum of Sandusky: 125 Meigs St., Sandusky; 624-0274; Hours: Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4,

Mazza Museum of International Art from Children’s Picture Books: University of Findlay’s Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion, Findlay; 434-5521; Hours: Wed.-Fri., noon-5; Sun., 1-4.

Merry-Go-Round Museum: 301 Jackson St., Sandusky; 626-6111; Hours: Sat., 11 a.m.-4; Sun., noon-4.

Museum and Welcome Center of Fulton County, Ohio: 8848 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon; 337-7922; Happy Birthday Fayette! 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the village of Fayette, Ohio: ongoing; The Yokes on Us, an exhibit exploring life on the farm before mechanization: ongoing; Hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4.

Northcoast Veterans Museum and Memorial: Williams Park, 411 N. Main St., Gibsonburg, Ohio; 332-5912; Military displays, memorabilia, military accessories from the Civil War through present: ongoing; Hours: Mon., 5:30-8.

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums: Spiegel Grove, Fremont; 332-2081; “Mustering Memory: 160 Years of Saluting the Civil War”: through April 15; Hours: Thu.-Sat., Tue., 9 a.m.-5; Sun., 1-4.

The Spafford House Museum: 27340 W. River Rd., Perrysburg; 931-0910; Native American, school, military, police, and fire rooms: Hours: Sat., noon-5.

Tiffin Glass Museum: 25 S. Washington, Tiffin; 448-0200; Hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-4.

Toledo Botanical Garden: 5403 Elmer Dr.; 407-9810/​ranger 407-9718; Hours: daily, 7 a.m. to dusk.

Toledo Firefighters Museum: 918 Sylvania Ave.; 478-3473; Hours: Sat., noon-4.

Toledo Museum of Art: 2445 Monroe St.; 255-8000; Momentum/​Intersection: The Snow Globe Project in the GlasSalon: through Feb. 19; Matt Wedel: Phenomenal Debris: through April 2; Hours: Sun., Wed.-Thu., 11 a.m.-5; Fri.-Sat., 12-8.

Toledo Police Museum: 2201 Kenwood Blvd.; 720-2485; Hours: Sat., 10 a.m.-4.

Toledo Zoo and Aquarium: 2 Hippo Way; 385-4040; Orchid Show: from Fri. through Feb. 26; Fri., Sat., Sun., 10 a.m.-4; Hours: Wed.-Mon., 10 a.m.-noon. (zoo closes at 2).

Wood County Historical Center and Museum: 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green; 352-0967; The Mary and Carl Bach Story: ongoing; Hours: Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4; Sat., Sun., 1-4.

Southeast Michigan

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum: 220 E. Ann St., Ann Arbor; 734-995-5439; Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5.

Detroit Historical Museum: 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-1805/​tickets 313-833-0277; America’s Motor City: ongoing; 1997: Detroit Red Wings: through Sun.; Hours: Thu.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., 1-5.

Dossin Great Lakes Museum: 100 Strand Drive, Belle Isle, Detroit; 313-833-5538; Built By the River: ongoing; Maritime Miniatures: The Art of the Ship Model: ongoing; Hours: Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5.

Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation: 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn; 313-982-6001/​800-835-5237; Scooby-Doo!™ Mansion Mayhem!: Sun. through April 9; Hours: Thu.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5.

Hidden Lake Gardens and the Conservatory: 6214 Monroe Rd. (M-50), Tipton, Mich.; 517-431-2060; Gardens and Grounds: Hours: Tue.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 (entry gates close at 4:30); Conservatory: Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4.

Lenawee County Historical Museum: 110 E. Church St., Adrian; 517-265-6071; History of Lenawee County Law Enforcement: ongoing; The Cesar Chavez: Migrant Farmworkers Strike and Boycott Exhibit: ongoing; Hours: Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-2.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens: 1800 N. Dixboro Rd., Ann Arbor; 734-647-7600; Cathy Berry Connatural Exhibition, the intersection of art, science, and design: through April 30; Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4:30; Wed., 10 a.m.-8; Arboretum/​Trails: daily, sunrise to sunset.

Monroe County Historical Museum: 126 S. Monroe St., Monroe; 734-240-7780; Early Michigan: ongoing; Hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

Museum of Natural History: University of Michigan, Biological Sciences Building, 1105 N. University Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-764-0478; Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4.

Old Mill Museum: 242 Toledo St., Dundee, Mich.; 734-529-8596/​ museum@dundeeoldmill.com ; Hours: Fri.-Mon., noon-4.

River Raisin National Battlefield Park: 1403 E. Elm Ave., Monroe; 734-243-7136; Park trails, parking lots, grounds and pavilion hours: Hours: daily, 10 a.m.-5.