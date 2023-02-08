Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Michigan students get access to healthcare centers inside their schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students in 26 schools across Michigan will now have access to health services right in their school building. School-based health services have been offered in Michigan since the 1980′s. Right now, there are about 200 schools in Michigan that already have these services inside of their building – Grand Ledge High School is one of the new schools added to that list.
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Whitmer calls for using the public school system to fix the learning loss it caused
If your financial advisor continuously caused you to lose money, year after year, would you pay more money to that person in hopes of recovering your losses?. This is akin to the strategy Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is to help students who were left behind academically when their school districts closed in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
wgvunews.org
Mutually Inclusive: Michigan Department of Health & Human Services
Weekly we celebrate the work of area individuals and organizations advancing equity in our community. This morning from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services we welcome Brenda Jegede, the Leader of the Office of Equity and Minority Health. Joining the discussion is WGVU Grants Manager Steve Chappell. This weekly segment is part of a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
WWMTCw
City of South Haven to host meeting addressing per- and polyfluoroalkyl found in community
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The City of South Haven, Michigan PFAS Action Response Team or MPART will host a public meeting on March 1 about the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS found in the community. South Haven and South Haven Township residents are invited to attend. The meeting...
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
WKHM
National ‘swatting’ trend hits local area schools
Jackson, Mich. — A disturbing trend affecting schools nationwide has recently impacted local area schools. ‘Swatting’ is a form of harassment that uses prank calls to send police to a known location for nothing more than to cause a nuisance. And on Tuesday, February 7th, Michigan was bombarded by fake multiple threats of violence toward several school districts, which included Jackson High School.
WNDU
Search continues for suspect behind threats at Michigan schools
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is revealing her top spending priorities for 2024. On Thursday, the city redevelopment commission agreed to spend $1 million on three contract extensions that will finish the job. Bare Hands Brewery still moving forward with South Bend expansion despite delays. Updated: 32 minutes ago. An inspection...
wgvunews.org
Orchard View threat a 'joke,' but superintendent says no one is laughing
One Muskegon student has been arrested following a threat made to Orchard View Middle School. The incident comes one day after multiple school across the state of Michigan were hit with 'swatting' attempts. In a letter sent to parents, school officials say the student has been “turned over to local...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County to receive money as part of Meijer opioid settlement
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County is expected to receive nearly $1.6 million after Meijer reached a settlement related to opioid litigation, Kalamazoo County Public Information Officer Taylor Koopma confirmed Friday. Meijer will pay a maximum of $35 million in full settlement of all claims, according to an agenda...
WWMTCw
Family of eight tests positive for lead poisoning after living in rental home for years
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo family is struggling to find safe housing after lead was discovered in their rental home and in their blood. After finding out their daughter Hope had lead in her system following a well child visit, Troy and Kyla White decided to get checked. Hope...
beltmag.com
On Woolly Bear Caterpillars and Michiganders
It takes a lot of work to survive winter. It takes a lot of gear, a lot of preparations. Buying salt for the driveway, buying kitty litter for our trunks. Making sure there’s blankets and flashlights and bottled water in the car in case we’re stuck in a drift or the car won’t start when it’s below freezing.
WWMTCw
Three West Michigan counties awarded funding for outdoor recreation projects
LANSING, Mich. — Outdoor recreational projects in three West Michigan counties were among 21 who received Michigan Spark grant funding. The grants look to boost the creation, renovation, or redevelopment of public recreation opportunities for Michiganders and visitors, according to Michigan Department of Natural Resources, or DNR. “Under the...
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
southarkansassun.com
$180 Inflation Relief Checks in Michigan, Who are Qualified?
An amount of $180 inflation relief checks might be sent to the qualified residents in Michigan if it will pass the legislation process. The inflation relief checks were sent to qualified residents in some states in the country to combat the effect of the increasing inflation rate. On the other hand, a state like Michigan is still in the stage of proposing to send $180 inflation relief checks.
wgvunews.org
Advocates hold "intense joy" as bill to expand LGBTQ+ protections continues in the state senate
Out On The Lakeshore (OOTL) has stood at the forefront of LGBTQ+ rights in West Michigan for years – notably helping to pass a nondiscrimination ordinance in the City of Holland in 2020. Today, Executive Director, Kate Leighton-Colburn, said eyes are focused on the state level, as a bill...
fox2detroit.com
Huron-Clinton Metroparks offering free indoor swim lessons this winter -- How to register
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Children can learn to swim for free this winter thanks to a partnership between Huron-Clinton Metroparks and several locations around Southeast Michigan. The program will teach 1,063 students how to swim ahead of summer to help prevent water-related injuries and deaths. "Last year we committed to...
WWMTCw
More police funds in Michigan budget proposal
The newest budget proposal for the state of Michigan includes a big push for recruiting and retaining people for police departments across the state. The proposed budget for 2024 is the largest in the state of Michigan's history. The area of law enforcement could be in for a big boost, from state police all the way down to local police departments.
Voice News
Michigan Veteran Homes seeks volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program
Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone program, highlighting the need to offer companionship and assistance to veteran members who are entering the final stages of life. Through the program, volunteers provide comfort at the bedside when family and friends can’t be present....
Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?
A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
