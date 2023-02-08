ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Michigan students get access to healthcare centers inside their schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students in 26 schools across Michigan will now have access to health services right in their school building. School-based health services have been offered in Michigan since the 1980′s. Right now, there are about 200 schools in Michigan that already have these services inside of their building – Grand Ledge High School is one of the new schools added to that list.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Whitmer calls for using the public school system to fix the learning loss it caused

If your financial advisor continuously caused you to lose money, year after year, would you pay more money to that person in hopes of recovering your losses?. This is akin to the strategy Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is to help students who were left behind academically when their school districts closed in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Mutually Inclusive: Michigan Department of Health & Human Services

Weekly we celebrate the work of area individuals and organizations advancing equity in our community. This morning from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services we welcome Brenda Jegede, the Leader of the Office of Equity and Minority Health. Joining the discussion is WGVU Grants Manager Steve Chappell. This weekly segment is part of a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents

ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
ROCKWOOD, MI
WKHM

National ‘swatting’ trend hits local area schools

Jackson, Mich. — A disturbing trend affecting schools nationwide has recently impacted local area schools. ‘Swatting’ is a form of harassment that uses prank calls to send police to a known location for nothing more than to cause a nuisance. And on Tuesday, February 7th, Michigan was bombarded by fake multiple threats of violence toward several school districts, which included Jackson High School.
JACKSON, MI
WNDU

Search continues for suspect behind threats at Michigan schools

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is revealing her top spending priorities for 2024. On Thursday, the city redevelopment commission agreed to spend $1 million on three contract extensions that will finish the job. Bare Hands Brewery still moving forward with South Bend expansion despite delays. Updated: 32 minutes ago. An inspection...
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Orchard View threat a 'joke,' but superintendent says no one is laughing

One Muskegon student has been arrested following a threat made to Orchard View Middle School. The incident comes one day after multiple school across the state of Michigan were hit with 'swatting' attempts. In a letter sent to parents, school officials say the student has been “turned over to local...
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo County to receive money as part of Meijer opioid settlement

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County is expected to receive nearly $1.6 million after Meijer reached a settlement related to opioid litigation, Kalamazoo County Public Information Officer Taylor Koopma confirmed Friday. Meijer will pay a maximum of $35 million in full settlement of all claims, according to an agenda...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
beltmag.com

On Woolly Bear Caterpillars and Michiganders

It takes a lot of work to survive winter. It takes a lot of gear, a lot of preparations. Buying salt for the driveway, buying kitty litter for our trunks. Making sure there’s blankets and flashlights and bottled water in the car in case we’re stuck in a drift or the car won’t start when it’s below freezing.
MICHIGAN STATE
southarkansassun.com

$180 Inflation Relief Checks in Michigan, Who are Qualified?

An amount of $180 inflation relief checks might be sent to the qualified residents in Michigan if it will pass the legislation process. The inflation relief checks were sent to qualified residents in some states in the country to combat the effect of the increasing inflation rate. On the other hand, a state like Michigan is still in the stage of proposing to send $180 inflation relief checks.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

More police funds in Michigan budget proposal

The newest budget proposal for the state of Michigan includes a big push for recruiting and retaining people for police departments across the state. The proposed budget for 2024 is the largest in the state of Michigan's history. The area of law enforcement could be in for a big boost, from state police all the way down to local police departments.
MICHIGAN STATE
Voice News

Michigan Veteran Homes seeks volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program

Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone program, highlighting the need to offer companionship and assistance to veteran members who are entering the final stages of life. Through the program, volunteers provide comfort at the bedside when family and friends can’t be present....
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?

A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy