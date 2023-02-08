Read full article on original website
Drone video reveals destruction, mortuary shows human cost of Turkish earthquake
Drone footage captured people searching through debris, looking for any life signs as rescue operations entered their third day in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. A city sports hall has been turned into a temporary morgue.Feb. 8, 2023.
New York City Student Loses His Little Nieces to Earthquake in Syria
Hussein Akoush, a 28-year-old college student in New York City, was sent into a “panic” when a friend in Syria texted him on Monday and told him that an earthquake had caused “massive destruction” to his hometown of Al-Atarib in northwestern Aleppo.“I saw the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.8. At this point, I realized it was huge,” Akoush, who grew up in Syria and moved to Turkey in 2016, told The Daily Beast. Immediately, he said, “I had to check in on my family in Syria. So I sent messages to all my sisters and my brother, but none...
BBC
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team
Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
Heartwarming pictures show 16 babies pulled from the Turkish earthquake rubble being flown to safety
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's plane was used to carry 16 babies from Kahramanmaras to Ankara following the 7.8 and 7.5-magnitude tremors in southeastern Turkey and Syria on Monday.
VIDEO: The Moment When Massive 7.8 Mag. Earthquake Brings Down Buildings In Turkey, Syria
A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. Authorities fear the death toll
Faces of hope among the heartbreak: The children saved from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria
Hope and heartbreak dominate the stories of the millions of children caught in the catastrophic earthquake which has killed more than 11,700 in Turkey and Syria.Search teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel in the hunt for survivors. But the scale of destruction from the earthquake and its powerful aftershocks was so immense and spread over such a wide area that many people are still awaiting help.With thousands of buildings toppled, it was not clear how many people might still be caught in the rubble. While overwhelmed emergency teams worked...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
We all screamed, but that’s not going to stop an earthquake, reveals mum-of-four hit by Turkey quakes
TRAUMATISED and hungry, a family of earthquake victims prepare for another freezing night sheltering under a plastic sheet — close to the ruins of what was their home. Trying to brew warming chai tea on a wood-burning stove, mum-of-four Muazzez Gezer recalled how she dragged her pyjama-clad children to the street.
U.S. search and rescue teams arrive in Turkey to help earthquake relief
Members of the United States Agency for International Development's Disaster Assistance Response Team arrived at Turkish Incirlik Air Base to join the relief effort following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.Feb. 9, 2023.
Newborn baby reportedly rescued from earthquake rubble in Syria
A baby girl has been reportedly rescued from the rubble of her home in northern Syria following Monday's massive earthquake.
Man travels 2,000 miles from Wales to find family buried in Turkey earthquake rubble
A man who travelled more than 2,000 miles to reach his childhood home in disaster-struck Turkey arrived to find his family still buried under the rubble.Ahmat Yilmaz journeyed through the night from south Wales to the mountaintop village of Tut, in Turkey’s Adiyaman province, after hearing his brother Ali had died in a deadly earthquake.When he arrived, he found his brother’s wife was also seriously injured and his two nieces were still buried among the rubble.Thousands died in the initial earthquake, a second major tremor and dozens of aftershocks that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday – leaving countless...
The Weather Channel
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Northwestern Iran Near Turkey Border
A magnitude 5.9 quake hit near Khowy, Iran. Local media reported multiple deaths, though an official report was not available. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit near the Turkish-Iranian border in northwestern...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Family caught in disaster after attending funeral
A grieving family who flew from the UK for a funeral found themselves in the middle of a disaster after getting caught up in the Turkey earthquake. Eylem Yildiz travelled to Besni for Wednesday's ceremony from Swindon, Wiltshire, with three relatives after her father died on Tuesday, 31 January. Daughter...
dotesports.com
Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey
VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.
Gizmodo
Watch live as rescue efforts continue in Turkey after earthquake death toll exceeds 24,000
Watch live as rescue efforts continue in Turkey after this week’s devastating earthquake.Across southern Turkey and northwest Syria, the death toll has now exceeded 24,000, and hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless with their houses destroyed in the middle of winter.Emergency services have continued to look for survivors since the 7.8-magnitude tremor struck on Monday, 6 February.Several people were pulled from rubble in Turkey on Friday, four days after the earthquake struck.Recip Tayyip Erdogan, who is standing for re-election in May, has been criticised by opponents for the response to the earthquake.The Turkish president has said authorities should have reacted faster to Monday’s events.“Although we have the largest search and rescue team in the world right now, it is a reality that search efforts are not as fast as we wanted them to be,” he added.Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here. Read More AP Week in Pictures: Global / Feb. 4-10, 2023First war, now earthquake: Many Syrians displaced againFirefighter describes ‘heartbreaking’ scenes amid earthquake rescue efforts
