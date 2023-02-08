Read full article on original website
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Green Hill Superintendent Criticizes Proposed Fence in 1963, Calls for Maximum Security Facility to Handle ‘Runaway Problem’
A fence at the Green Hill School in Chehalis would “prove to be inadequate and a costly lesson for taxpayers,” claimed Robert Quant, the Green Hill superintendent. Quant’s warning followed an announcement by Lewis County legislators on Saturday, Feb. 9, 1963, they were proposing legislation to build the fence, The Chronicle reported on Feb. 11.
Chronicle
Brian Mittge Commentary: Stunt Comedy, River Films and More Opportunities to Emerge
I think America is still in a post-Covid wallflower phase, and it’s time to shake it off. We’ve gotten out of the habit of getting together. We’ve lost the momentum of community life. I see it coming back in some areas, like sporting events, but I think...
Chronicle
Centralia Mayor Talks About City’s Growing Pains, Future at Chehalis Basin Board Meeting
As Centralia continues to grow, Mayor Kelly Smith Johnston talked about a number of issues revolving around that growth — including poverty levels and flood prevention plans — during the Chehalis Basin Board’s regular monthly meeting last Thursday. Smith Johnston explained that while she didn’t speak for...
Chronicle
Veterans Memorial Museum Hosting Resource Fair Wednesday
The Veterans Memorial Museum and Veterans Journey Forward are partnering to provide a resource fair for veterans on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, which is located on 100 SW Veterans Way in Chehalis. Any veterans or those who know veterans in need of...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Nellie Lahmann: 1923-2023
Nellie Louise (Futter) Lahmann peacefully passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, at home in Olympia, Washington. She was five weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The daughter of Arthur and Katherine (Constant) Futter, Nellie was born Feb. 25, 1923, in Sherman County, Oregon. She graduated from Rochester High School and on June 14, 1942, married her high school sweetheart, Frank Lahmann, and raised three sons.
foodieflashpacker.com
10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington
Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
Chronicle
Oakley Carlson Gathering Set for Friday at Capitol Two Years After She Was Last ‘Credibly Seen’
For the 10th time since being declared missing in December 2021, a public gathering in support of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson is set to commence this week, but will be unlike any of the previous nine community rallies. This Friday, a “silent gathering” will be held at the capitol in Olympia...
Chronicle
Columbian White-Tailed Deer Make Gains, But Still Face Threats, Challenges
Columbian white-tailed deer, a species that lives among the Columbia River lowlands and floodplains in Southwest Washington, are no longer considered endangered by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. The deer's down-listing from endangered to threatened followed a recent population study that found the risk of the species facing...
Chronicle
Death of Castle Rock Teen Highlights Need for Access to Mental Health Help in Schools
CASTLE ROCK — Alexis Doble will always remember when her nephew came to visit her in the hospital after the birth of her daughter. Kade Doble, 6 years old at the time, held the newborn tightly in his arms and told his aunt he could not wait to be a big brother.
Chronicle
‘Your Statistics Are Heartbreaking’: County Commissioners Receive Report From Youth Advocacy Center
When a child abuse or neglect allegation is made to local law enforcement, the Youth Advocacy Center (YAC) of Lewis County often steps in to assist. The center is described as a one-stop-shop for children and families who’ve been impacted by a crime. YAC served 162 Lewis County children in 2022, which represents the largest number of annual law enforcement referrals in the agency’s history.
KXRO.com
Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes
Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
Tri-City Herald
Don’t believe the smears. A fact-based police pursuit law makes Washington safer | Opinion
We have a duty to put people over politics and make fact-based decisions. In Federal Way in 2019, police chasing a “reckless driver” hit speeds over 70 miles per hour, resulting in the death of the driver and sending a 9-year-old passenger to the hospital. The same year in Seattle, a high-speed pursuit ended when the driver slammed into a parked garbage truck, killing the passenger instantly. In our home city of Tacoma in 2018, police initiated a pursuit to catch a speeding driver, chasing the car onto the Interstate 5 interchange where it collided with a truck, breaking the truck driver’s neck and causing “permanent and life-altering injuries.”
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Chehalis School District Has a Math Problem With Reduced Instructional Time
The Chehalis School District and the Chehalis Education Association (or CEA, the teachers’ union) have a math problem. They think they’ll get more achievement from students by subtracting 90 minutes of instructional time per week for the next three years. This plan does not adhere to RCW 28A.150.220, Basic education — minimum instructional requirements, specifying 1,000 hours of instruction for grades K-8 and 1,080 hours for 9-12.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
KLEWTV
Former Orofino Police Chief dies by suicide
A Facebook post by the Orofino Police Department confirmed this week that former Chief Jeff Wilson died on February 7, 2023. "Jeff was a powerful supporter of the Orofino Community and lived a life in service of others. It is the family and Orofino Police Department’s hope that all our citizens will be respectful as a shocked and hurting community mourns this loss. It is the family's wish that as people mourn over this loss, they will remember the great friend, coach and leader that he was for the community of Orofino.
Tacoma Daily Index
Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo
Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Accused of Threatening Roommate With Knife Over Tossed Food
A Chehalis man is facing felony harassment and assault charges for allegedly threatening his roommate with a knife about an hour after he was sentenced on an unrelated case in Lewis County Superior Court on Wednesday. The defendant, Byron R. Taylor Jr., 29, is accused of arming himself with a...
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
Chronicle
Lewis County Fire District Asks Community for Help Finding Owner of Rescued Cat Found in Semi
A semi-truck driver parked at Love’s Travel Stop in Napavine on Monday was doing a standard pre-deployment inspection when he heard an unexpected sound coming from his truck: a yowling cat. He quickly found the cat, a female black-and-white tuxedo, clinging to the axle of the semi-trailer. “He wasn’t...
Comments / 2