ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Voices: ‘God love ya’: Forget the speech, Joe Biden’s greatest performance came working the floor afterwards

By Richard Hall
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maMi1_0kh1Qt6x00

The moment his State of the Union address ended, the president looked out across the House chamber like a small child might look at a dessert trolley. Oration has never been his strong point, but when it comes to working a room — especially here in the halls of the Capitol where he toiled as a Senator for 36 years — Joseph R Biden has no peer.

The boring bit was over, now was his time to shine.

As the cameras kept rolling, and the mics too, Mr Biden meandered his way from the podium to the exit, pressing the flesh with dozens of his Democratic Party colleagues and a smattering of friendly Republicans.

Diligently documented by Jennifer Bendery , senior politics reporter for HuffPost, the footage gave viewers at home a rare and close-up look at how the Biden White House interacts with the legislative branch. Even for a man who has earned a reputation over the years as a master of retail politics, his performance will go down as one of the greats.

“Hey Big John!” he bellowed at Jon Tester, the Senator from Montana and second-largest John in the senate, shortly after stepping down from the podium.

“Aren’t those stars heavy?” he asked of a general standing nearby, pointing to the insignia on his shoulder.

“Bob I gotta talk to you about Cuba! I’m serious!” he shouted over the same general’s shoulder.

Sounding at times like a club comedian doing crowd work, and at others like a fatherly party leader, it took Mr Biden 20 minutes to travel roughly 40 feet to the door. During that time, he had brief policy discussions about Detroit, the California water shortage and investment in green energy; he regaled two retired Supreme Court judges with a story about Ronald Reagan, took numerous selfies, made several promises to Democratic congresspeople and invited the daughter of one to the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

Rep Sheila Jackson Lee used the opportunity to encourage Mr Biden to pursue police reform. "I think if we lean in,” she told him, “we can get this done in the first three months."

"I think so too. I’m praying for that," Mr Biden replied.

As he passed a group of freshman members of Congress, one shouted: “We’re so excited. You got us fired up.”

Besides pointing out how big or well-dressed his party colleagues were (“He’s got guns as big as my thighs!” and “I wanna know where he gets his suits”), Mr Biden fielded requests from members of Congress representing districts across the country and made commitments to visit some of them.

Watching the performance from her home in San Francisco was Susan RoAne, author of the best-selling How to Work a Room and a speaker on the same topic.

“President Biden gave a master class on how to work a room,” she told The Independent on Wednesday.  “He went over to people, he approached people. But he also made himself approachable so that people in that chamber could talk to him,” she added.

That skill, she added, is no small part of Mr Biden’s success as a politician.

“There’s only one other president that I have personally seen who is able to connect with people on the level he has, and that was Bill Clinton,” she said. “He responds to what people say, which means that he listened. He makes whoever he connects with feel  — because he didn’t look around that when he was talking to them — as if they were the only person in the room.”

As he neared the door, Mr Biden was introduced to Democratic congressman from California and the son of former defence secretary Leon Panetta, Jimmy Panetta.

“Jimmy! Tell dad to take it easy on me won’t ya,” he said.

But it was not all backslapping and congratulations. As he finally reached the exit, Mr Biden was caught by Doug Lamalfa, Republican congressman also from California, who used his 10 seconds with the president to press him on the devastating water shortage in his state.

“Half a million acres went dry of agricultural land last year and I don’t know where the food is going to come from,” he said as he grasped Mr Biden’s hand.

“I know, I don’t either,” Mr Biden replied just at the edge of the chamber, before being interrupted by the speaker’s gavel calling the House to order, a little prematurely.

Comments / 207

dude
3d ago

I don’t like the guy, but he can certainly work a room. Gotta give him kudos for that. Unless he couldn’t find the door and made the most of being lost?

Reply(18)
42
onlyinyourmind
3d ago

Joe biden's greatest performance occurred from his basement when he convinced everybody he was going to unify the country

Reply(2)
35
my name is jaun alba im illegal
3d ago

Working the floor is his biggest accomplishment?? How sad that it isn’t america and the American people

Reply(4)
40
Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
New York Post

Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union

When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
msn.com

The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again

THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene unapologetic over Biden heckling after State of the Union

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was unapologetic after heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address before Congress. Despite standing up and screaming “liar” at Mr Biden during the speech on Tuesday night, Ms Greene later took to Twitter to complain about the president’s supposed “yelling” during the speech. “I just got back to my office after listening to the State of the Union with Joe Biden,” she said in a video posted on Twitter. “Part of the time we couldn’t really understand what he was saying as he was yelling at people, yelling through...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of ‘screaming and cursing’ through private China spy balloon briefing

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly screamed and cursed at Biden administration officials during a closed-door briefing for not shooting the Chinese spy balloon down earlier. Ms Greene seemed proud of herself when she recounted the meeting. “I had to wait in line the whole time. I was I think the second to last person, and I chewed them out just like the American people would’ve,” Ms Greene told The Hill. “I tore ‘em to pieces.”House lawmakers were asked to attend a classified debriefing Thursday regarding the shot-down alleged spy balloon. One lawmaker who attended the meeting and spoke to...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy