Read full article on original website
Related
White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
KESQ
Idris Elba says he no longer describes himself as a ‘Black actor’ as it put him in a ‘box’
“Luther” star Idris Elba says he no longer refers to himself as a “Black actor” because the label put him in a “box” and an “obsession” with race can hinder aspirations and growth. Speaking to Esquire UK, in an interview published Wednesday, the...
TODAY.com
The ‘red nail theory’ is going viral on TikTok. Experts explain if it really works
If you’re stuck in a romantic rut, you may want to try painting your nails red. At least that is what some TikTok users are attempting in an effort to enhance their love lives. The “red nail theory,” a term coined by TikTok creator Robyn Delmonte, aka @GirlBossTown, has...
KESQ
Cody Longo, ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor, dead at 34
Cody Longo, an actor famous for his roles in “Hollywood Heights” and “Days of Our Lives,” was found dead Wednesday at his home in Austin, Texas, his representative Alex Gittelson told CNN. He was 34. “Cody was our whole world,” his wife, Stephanie Longo, said in...
KESQ
‘Your Place or Mine’ pairs Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon in a split-screen rom-com
Add “Your Place or Mine” to the list of split-screen rom-coms, where the stars (in this case Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher) essentially operate on parallel tracks. While that has worked out before (think “Sleepless in Seattle”), it doesn’t here, in a Netflix movie that proves roughly as generic as its title.
KESQ
‘You’ should begin stalking an ending after its fourth-season European adventure
“You” has already wrung an impressive amount of mileage out of its concept, getting the audience to identify with — if not necessarily root for — a suave, murderous stalker. Yet while the fourth season begins in characteristically twisty fashion, before it’s over the Netflix hit feels dangerously close to jumping the shark, having become a bit too cute for its (or Your, if You prefer) own good.
Comments / 0