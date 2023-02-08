People are divided over the big red boots taking over the internet

If you’ve been scrolling on the internet at any time this past week, chances are you’ve come across a pair of massive, red, clown-style boots .

The mastermind behind fashion ’s newest obsession is MSCHF , a Brooklyn-based art collective founded in 2016. Since then, MSCHF has become known for making controversial footwear, including Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” – which quickly led to a lawsuit filed by Nike.

Now, the footwear brand has announced the launch of its newest creation: The Big Red Boot.

The cartoonish sneaker – which goes on sale for $350 on 16 February – has already received comparisons to shoes worn by the comic book character Astro Boy, Ronald McDonald, or Dora The Explorer’s trusty sidekick, Boots (fitting name).

Perhaps the big red shoes gain their wacky appearance because they’re made of TPUrubber shell and EVA foam, according to a press release obtained by Business Insider . Even the brand MSCHF referred to their Big Red Boots as “Cartoon boots for a Cool 3D World,” adding, “If you kick someone in these boots they go BOING!”

To promote the launch of its Big Red Boots, MSCHF released a high fashion-style photoshoot with model Sarah Snyder wearing the boots throughout New York City, which simply emphasised the dramatic proportions of the boots.

Since the Brooklyn art collective announced their Big Red Boot, the internet has been abuzz over the goofy sneakers, wondering who – if anyone – would actually wear these cartoon shoes. Surprisingly, a lot of people.

“those big red cartoon boots are cute and i love how unserious they are and want a pair,” said one person on Twitter. “i think we should all aspire to look like looney tune characters bc none of this is real and fashion should be fun and silly me thinks.”

“I need those big red boots,” said someone else.

“Those big red boots are fire to me,” a third user.

However, others were not as convinced, writing: “What in the cartoon boots are these?”

“them big red boots have to be a social experiment to see how gullible people are,” another person wrote on Twitter, while someone else said: “The size of air pods is getting ridiculous”

This isn’t the first fashion stunt to be pulled by MSCHF.

In March 2021, Nike sued the art collective over a controversial pair of “Satan Shoes” launched in collaboration with rapper and singer Lil Nas X.

The black and red sneakers – priced at $1,018 per pair – were made using Nike Air Max 97s and contained a drop of human blood. The shoes also featured a pentagram pendant and a reference to Bible verse Luke 10:18 — “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.”

“We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them,” Nike said in a statement at the time.

The sneaker brand alleged in the lawsuit that MSCHF’s “unauthorised Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF’s products and Nike.”

In 2019, the creative label launched a pair of $1000 “Jesus Shoes” – each containing holy water from the Jordan River in the soles, a crucifix on top of the laces, and were even blessed by a priest.

MSCHF was also behind the “Eat the Rich” ice cream trucks that popped up in New York City and California last summer, which sold ice cream shaped like the faces of billionaires.