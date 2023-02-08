ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

People are divided over the big red boots taking over the internet

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h46gj_0kh1QV7d00

If you’ve been scrolling on the internet at any time this past week, chances are you’ve come across a pair of massive, red, clown-style boots .

The mastermind behind fashion ’s newest obsession is MSCHF , a Brooklyn-based art collective founded in 2016. Since then, MSCHF has become known for making controversial footwear, including Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” – which quickly led to a lawsuit filed by Nike.

Now, the footwear brand has announced the launch of its newest creation: The Big Red Boot.

The cartoonish sneaker – which goes on sale for $350 on 16 February – has already received comparisons to shoes worn by the comic book character Astro Boy, Ronald McDonald, or Dora The Explorer’s trusty sidekick, Boots (fitting name).

Perhaps the big red shoes gain their wacky appearance because they’re made of TPUrubber shell and EVA foam, according to a press release obtained by Business Insider . Even the brand MSCHF referred to their Big Red Boots as “Cartoon boots for a Cool 3D World,” adding, “If you kick someone in these boots they go BOING!”

To promote the launch of its Big Red Boots, MSCHF released a high fashion-style photoshoot with model Sarah Snyder wearing the boots throughout New York City, which simply emphasised the dramatic proportions of the boots.

Since the Brooklyn art collective announced their Big Red Boot, the internet has been abuzz over the goofy sneakers, wondering who – if anyone – would actually wear these cartoon shoes. Surprisingly, a lot of people.

“those big red cartoon boots are cute and i love how unserious they are and want a pair,” said one person on Twitter. “i think we should all aspire to look like looney tune characters bc none of this is real and fashion should be fun and silly me thinks.”

“I need those big red boots,” said someone else.

“Those big red boots are fire to me,” a third user.

However, others were not as convinced, writing: “What in the cartoon boots are these?”

“them big red boots have to be a social experiment to see how gullible people are,” another person wrote on Twitter, while someone else said: “The size of air pods is getting ridiculous”

This isn’t the first fashion stunt to be pulled by MSCHF.

In March 2021, Nike sued the art collective over a controversial pair of “Satan Shoes” launched in collaboration with rapper and singer Lil Nas X.

The black and red sneakers – priced at $1,018 per pair – were made using Nike Air Max 97s and contained a drop of human blood. The shoes also featured a pentagram pendant and a reference to Bible verse Luke 10:18 — “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.”

“We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them,” Nike said in a statement at the time.

The sneaker brand alleged in the lawsuit that MSCHF’s “unauthorised Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF’s products and Nike.”

In 2019, the creative label launched a pair of $1000 “Jesus Shoes” – each containing holy water from the Jordan River in the soles, a crucifix on top of the laces, and were even blessed by a priest.

MSCHF was also behind the “Eat the Rich” ice cream trucks that popped up in New York City and California last summer, which sold ice cream shaped like the faces of billionaires.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘Big Red Boots’ turn trend-chasers into $350 cartoons: ‘Can’t take them off’

Make your footwear last a little longer with Big Red. MSCHF — a product design studio on a mission to go viral with every launch — announced the upcoming release of a peculiar-looking pair of shoes, dubbed “Big Red Boots.” The company describes the latest piece, made with a combination of polyurethane rubber and vinyl acetate, as “cartoon boots for a cool 3D world.” However, many believe the shoes are directly inspired by the Japanese manga comic book series and its titular man character, Astro Boy. “Bro I need them Astro boy boots 😂💯,” wrote one eager buyer in the comments section of a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

A pair of huge cartoonish boots are about to go on sale for $350 and the internet is obsessed with them

MSCHF will put the boots on sale Feb. 16 for $350. StockX, an online reseller and marketplace for sneakerheads, is already listing the resale value at $1,789. Fashion is something that’s innately personal, but you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who thinks the oversized red boots released by art house/retailer MSCHF are haute couture. But that’s not stopping the online world from going crazy over them.
Footwear News

Majorie Harvey Sky Dives in Nike Dunk Low ‘Panda’ Sneakers During Dubai Vacation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Majorie Harvey, the mom of Lori Harvey and wife to Steve Harvey, shared a video of her latest trip on Instagram today. Marjorie took her sleek style to new heights as she sky-dived down to breathtaking heights in Dubai. For her adventurous endeavor, Harvey wore a pair of black leggings and a crewneck sweatshirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) Harvey styled the look with natural makeup, a casual ponytail and a slim pair of oval-shaped...
hypebeast.com

Jordan Legacy 312 Low "23" Pays Homage to the GOAT

Michael Jordan‘s own namesake brand is paying homage to his accomplishments and GOAT status with the release of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low “23.” In celebration of Jordan himself, the silhouette arrives in the classic Chicago Bulls color makeup. The shoe surfaces in a white, black and...
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” Releasing Holiday 2023

Jordan Brand has been giving some undivided attention to the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” colorway from 1992. The recent release of the Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” utilizes the aqua blue and yellow to give it some pop, while the upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Olive Concord” combines its own OG colorway with the same touches. There’s no explaining this spike in “Aqua”, but there are no complains as long as the color-blocking is properly executed.
allhiphop.com

Boosie Delivers A PSA About Tickets For Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

See what the outspoken southerner has to say. Many members of the BeyHive fanbase are feening to go to Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World Tour. Boosie Badazz wants the world to know he does not have the pull to secure tickets. “Hold on. I’m tired of this s###,” said...
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Honors Her Son With "Mom" Ring at Super Bowl Press Conference

Rihanna is one proud mom — just look at her jewelry collection for all the proof you need. On Feb. 9, the multihyphenate stepped out for a Super Bowl halftime show press conference wearing a "mom" ring as a subtle, stylish nod to her and A$AP Rocky's son. The gold nameplate-style ring displays her latest title in cursive font, underlined by a wavy row of small diamonds. It appears to be a custom piece from XIV Karats, a Beverly Hills jeweler Rihanna has repped on numerous occasions.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” Officially Revealed

Of all of Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan models, people tend to gravitate towards the Air Jordan 4 the most. It is easily one of his best and most accessible creations. The silhouette itself is very clean, and overall, there are just so many fantastic colorways of it. Throughout 2023,...
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Penny 2 Arrives in Classic "Black Patent"

Is bringing back the Air Penny 2 with full speed. Recently, the silhouette has been unveiled in a selection of new colorways and collaborations for the Penny Hardaway signature shoe. Arriving in an almost all-black, sleek iteration, the “Black Patent” sees the classic signature model dressed in black, white and...
XXL Mag

Lil Wayne Wears MSCHF Big Red Boots in Viral Photo

Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to wear those insanely popular MSCHF Big Red Boots. On Saturday (Feb. 11), Lil Wayne was photographed rocking those infamous big red boots on his music video set with NLE Choppa. In one viral photo, Tunechi is dressed in a long white shirt, striped yellow-and-black baggy shorts and on his feet are the MSCHF's Big Red Boots that are everywhere it seems.
FLORIDA STATE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air More Uptempo Slides Are Releasing In The OG “Black/White”

Hate it or love it, the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have only begun to stake their claim within the Beaverton brand’s slip-on catalog. Continuing to add a diverse level of design language into the Scottie Pippen-endorsed silhouette, a monochromatic black/white ensemble invigorates the latest ensemble. Last receiving the...
Hypebae

Moon Boot Debuts No-Lace Boots and Sandals

Moon Boot is expanding its range of viral snow boots, launching a series of new footwear styles created to be worn all year long. Collectively dubbed the “Preview Collection,” the capsule features two unisex silhouettes — the No Lace and Evolution Sandal. The former, as suggested by its name, is a laceless boot design with Moon Boot’s branding printed on the sides. The slip-on design is offered in rubber material and suede, which are both fully water-repellent. The boots are complete with multisize foam lining for added comfort.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy