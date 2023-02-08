Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
Gigantic store chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLake Worth, FL
Huge store chain opening another Florida locationKristen WaltersWest Palm Beach, FL
54 Unforgettable West Palm Beach Adventures Await: Beaches, Bites, & Beyond - Your Ultimate GuideRachel K. BelkinWest Palm Beach, FL
Related
Florida dog owner offered to let child pet it before brutal attack, family says
Police are searching for the dog owner who allegedly stood by as their pet attacked a 5-year-old girl at a park on Friday.
cw34.com
Man shot in Delray Beach, police investigating
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night. Police said, on Feb. 10, around 2 a.m., an adult male was shot in the leg. It happened near SW 6th Avenue. According to police, he was taken to the hospital...
WPBF News 25
Two shot, one killed in Fort Pierce shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened earlier this week, claiming the life of a 21-year-old Fort Pierce man and injuring a Palm Beach County resident. In a news release Friday, officials said police officers heard gunshots around 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
DELRAY BEACH SHOOTING UNDER INVESTIGATION, PUBLIC AT RISK?
WHY DID DELRAY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT TRY TO KEEP SHOOTING QUIET? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in weeks, the City of Delray Beach Police Department delayed the release of information regarding a high-profile event. This time, it’s a shooting that […]
A Craigslist ad for a motorcycle led to a murder. Fingerprints led to a guilty verdict.
WEST PALM BEACH — A 25-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man will spend his life in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the 2017 shooting death of another man. Circuit Judge Howard Coates ordered that Jeffrey Joseph serve consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole in the Jan. 10, 2017, fatal shooting of Allen Record. Joseph was also sentenced to a minimum of 10 years on the robbery...
Florida cheerleading coach pleads guilty to inappropriate relationship with underage student
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old volunteer high school cheerleading coach recently pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student. Kassidy Sottilare was initially arrested in February 2022 by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on charges of sex offense — authoritative figure soliciting/engage in romantic relationship with student, obscene communication — travel to meet after use of computer to lure child, and moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended/habitual offender, records show. She was reportedly released from jail a day after her arrest.
calleochonews.com
Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains
Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
cw34.com
Judge rules man can seek punitive damages against apartment complex in fatal shooting
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Port St. Lucie man is suing a Wellington apartment complex and a property management company for wrongful death. His attorney says a judge has ruled he can seek punitive damages, which is rare in a case of this type. In November 2016, Dalton Dobkins,...
cw34.com
Parents charged with locking boy in cage sued by their former attorney
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Criminal defense attorney Nellie King, who represented the parents charged with locking their 14-year-old son in a cage in their garage, is suing the couple. Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, arrested and charged in February of 2022, were represented by Attorney King until November...
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Fort Lauderdale after suspected shooter flees
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired near a South Florida bus terminal. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the bus terminal, located at 101 NW 1st St., Friday afternoon. According to police, someone was shooting at two people. There were no injuries, and the shooter fled the scene. A...
cbs12.com
'They're coming after him:' The rise in sextortion with teen boys as targets
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The FBI is warning teens and their families about a steep climb in online sextortion. A troubling scam targeting thousands of children nationwide, mostly teenage boys. It starts innocently enough, usually in a game or app where the teenager feels comfortable. The criminal...
Rescuers Revive Toddler After Near Drowning In West Boca Raton
CPR ADMINISTERED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A rushed response by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue professionals averted tragedy early Saturday morning when a toddler was pulled from a swimming pool in West Boca Raton. Rescuers performed CPR and saved the toddler’s life. The […]
cbs12.com
Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
cw34.com
Are suspensions appropriate for recording school fights on cell-phones?
West Palm Beach — If you were watching CBS12 News on Monday morning, you saw an I-Team report about a 6th grade girl, brutally attacked twice by a bully at her school. We told you how her family, who doesn’t speak English, feels they were brushed aside by the Palm Beach County School District, and we explored how the district has been criticized by state officials for under-reporting violence on campus.
WPBF News 25
New surveillance video may connect murder suspect Matthew Flores to disappearance of Lyft driver Gary Levin
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — There is surveillance video from Okeechobee County that may connect Hardee Countymurder suspect Matthew Flores to the disappearance of Lyft Driver Gary Levin. Flores is in the Rutherford County, North Carolina, jail after speeding away from North Carolina police in Levin’s missing Kia last week.
Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
cbs12.com
Woman wanted in connection to attempted murder found hiding in Martin County
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman who was wanted in connection to an attempted murder in another county has finally been located in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Ta’liah Amond King had a warrant for her arrest in Jacksonville in connection to an attempted murder.
Video shows moments related to Palm Beach Gardens shooting, crash
Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash, which backed up Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail for several hours Thursday evening.
cw34.com
Body of missing 20-year-old man found in canal following car chase in Martin County
PORT MAYACA, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a man recovered from a canal in Martin County has been identified as a missing 20-year-old man from Belle Glade. The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the body of Tyrone Miles Jr. was pulled from a canal in Port Mayaca on Friday, Feb. 10.
cw34.com
Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
Comments / 1