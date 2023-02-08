ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Man shot in Delray Beach, police investigating

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night. Police said, on Feb. 10, around 2 a.m., an adult male was shot in the leg. It happened near SW 6th Avenue. According to police, he was taken to the hospital...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Two shot, one killed in Fort Pierce shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened earlier this week, claiming the life of a 21-year-old Fort Pierce man and injuring a Palm Beach County resident. In a news release Friday, officials said police officers heard gunshots around 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DELRAY BEACH SHOOTING UNDER INVESTIGATION, PUBLIC AT RISK?

WHY DID DELRAY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT TRY TO KEEP SHOOTING QUIET? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in weeks, the City of Delray Beach Police Department delayed the release of information regarding a high-profile event. This time, it’s a shooting that […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

A Craigslist ad for a motorcycle led to a murder. Fingerprints led to a guilty verdict.

WEST PALM BEACH — A 25-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man will spend his life in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the 2017 shooting death of another man. Circuit Judge Howard Coates ordered that Jeffrey Joseph serve consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole in the Jan. 10, 2017, fatal shooting of Allen Record. Joseph was also sentenced to a minimum of 10 years on the robbery...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida cheerleading coach pleads guilty to inappropriate relationship with underage student

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old volunteer high school cheerleading coach recently pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student. Kassidy Sottilare was initially arrested in February 2022 by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on charges of sex offense — authoritative figure soliciting/engage in romantic relationship with student, obscene communication — travel to meet after use of computer to lure child, and moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended/habitual offender, records show. She was reportedly released from jail a day after her arrest.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains

Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rescuers Revive Toddler After Near Drowning In West Boca Raton

CPR ADMINISTERED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A rushed response by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue professionals averted tragedy early Saturday morning when a toddler was pulled from a swimming pool in West Boca Raton. Rescuers performed CPR and saved the toddler’s life. The […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Are suspensions appropriate for recording school fights on cell-phones?

West Palm Beach — If you were watching CBS12 News on Monday morning, you saw an I-Team report about a 6th grade girl, brutally attacked twice by a bully at her school. We told you how her family, who doesn’t speak English, feels they were brushed aside by the Palm Beach County School District, and we explored how the district has been criticized by state officials for under-reporting violence on campus.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
MIRAMAR, FL
cw34.com

Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy