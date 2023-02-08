Read full article on original website
King Charles makes major changes to upcoming coronation
King Charles will not wear the traditional costume on Coronation Day. The 74-year-old monarch - who acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September - is set to receive his coronation ceremony on May 6 but has reportedly opted to wear a military uniform because the traditional breeches are "too dated."
Holier Than Thou? Social Media Pokes Fun At King Charles For Wearing Ripped Sock To Historic Mosque
It turns out members of the monarchy are more relatable than you'd think.On Wednesday, February 8, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla swung by a landmark mosque in London, and when it came time to take off their footwear, it was revealed the father-of-two had a small hole in his black sock!The photos from the outing went viral on social media, with one person writing on Twitter, "King Charles is truly one of us! Most of us have at least one pair of socks with a hole.""What's funny about that is the royal family men have some of the best...
How to attend King Charles’ coronation concert
The ticket ballot for King Charles ’ coronation concert has opened! From Feb. 10 through Feb. 28, members of the public, who are 18 years or older, can apply for a ticket here. The BBC noted that the ballot is open to individuals who are residents in England, Scotland,...
