ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Chrissy Teigen left speechless after Trump diss tweet read aloud in Congress

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnjO1_0kh1PTOO00

Chrissy Teigen reacted in disbelief after an old tweet of hers was quoted during the House Oversight Committee hearing in the US.

As part of the House Republicans’ newly launched investigation into US President Joe Biden and the Democrats, Wednesday’s (8 February) hearing examined Twitter executives’ temporary move to block distribution of a 2020 story by the New York Post about Hunter Biden.

The article claimed to show emails from Hunter to an executive at a Ukrainian gas company he represented as an attorney and later served as a board member for.

However, things took an unexpected detour when Virginia’s Democratic Congressman Gerry Connelly asked former Twitter employee Anika Collier Navaroli about a past viral exchange between former US President Donald Trump and Teigen.

In September 2019, Trump heckled Teigen on Twitter, referring to her as John Legend’s “filthy-mouthed” wife. After which Teigen responded calling Trump a “pussy ass b****”.

A clip of Navaroli reading Teigen’s tweet aloud at the hearings has since been shared on Twitter, with Teigen commenting: “I... oh my god.”

Replying to a user who found her original post, asking, “is this the tweet?” Teigen wrote: “I am crying. I cannot go on.”

Continuing, Connolly then asked Navaroli: “The White House almost immediately thereafter contacted Twitter to demand the tweet be taken down. Is that accurate?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZgPvX_0kh1PTOO00

“I do remember hearing we’d received a request from the White House to make sure we evaluated this tweet, and they wanted it to come down because it was a derogatory statement directed at the president,” Navaroli answered. The tweet was never removed.

The hearings were meant to call into question the social media giant’s alleged censorship of the Post ’s story.

A spokesperson for the White House called the hearing a “bizarre political stunt” and “the latest effort by the House Republican majority’s most extreme MAGA members to question and relitigate the outcome of the 2020 election”.

Comments / 574

Martamasnurd
1d ago

Democrats seem to forget they have been trying to use the power of the government against Trump from the day he announced he was running for President. Now they don’t like the same when applied to them well too bad.

Reply(178)
376
Phillip Hickey
1d ago

If you don't want your true colors to show, then DON'T post stuff on social media. It WILL come back and bite you and show you for who you really are. Hollywood is nothing but fake people. They have jobs that pay them millions. That does not mean they can just say a do what they want with no repercussions. The average citizen would be blasted and probably lose their job. It's been happening for the last couple of years. But NOT in congress or Hollywood.

Reply(3)
119
Mr.un•a•pol•o•get•ic
1d ago

Did they happen to mention her and her husband were on Epstein island? No? What a shame because they were. Lovin those kids one elite at a time.

Reply(27)
112
Related
WOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.

It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again

As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle Slays In Tight Purple Dress & Heels After Calling Out President Joe Biden — See Photo!

Kimberly Guilfoyle looked all dolled up when she posted a selfie on Tuesday, January 31. In the photo, the TV star, 53, rocked a tight purple dress and black heels as she posed at home. It's unclear where the brunette beauty, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., was going, but she looked ready to have a good time. The sighting comes after Guilfoyle attacked President Joe Biden for having classified documents in his home — something that also happened to Donald Trump. On Thursday, January 26, Guilfoyle shared a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption,...
DELAWARE STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Calls Out Husband Jared Kushner For Not 'Complying With The 1920s Theme' For Pal's Party — Photos

Nothing to see here! Ivanka Trump was all smiles as she and husband Jared Kushner had a night out on the town in early February. "Warming up for @managermyles 30th birthday 1920's style. HBD," the 41-year-old captioned a video of herself shaking around in her white dress and heels. In the next slide, which was posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2, the businesswoman wrote on a photo of herself with Kushner, 41, "Swinging into the night in one of my mother's favorite vintage Bob Mackie dresses. Jared clearly failed to comply with the 1920s theme!" Of course,...
TheDailyBeast

Jesse Watters Loses His Shit in Embarrassing Rant on GOP Hearings

Thursday marked just the second day of the GOP-led House hearings on the alleged “weaponization” of the federal government against conservatives, and Fox News host Jesse Watters is already demanding that “someone” end up in jail.Watters began his rant on The Five by citing testimony earlier in the day by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who alleged that “whistleblower disclosures” he obtained show “voluminous evidence with respect to potential criminal conduct” by Hunter Biden, whose financial records and family correspondence Republicans are seeking.“And no one’s even talking about it!” Watters complained on the network that routinely mentions the president’s son. “You...
SheKnows

Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund

With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
CBS News

Ghislaine Maxwell claims in jailhouse interview that photo of Prince Andrew with his accuser is fake: "I don't believe it's real for a second"

Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed in a jailhouse interview with a U.K. broadcaster that a decades-old photograph of Prince Andrew with his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre is "fake." Maxwell, a friend to British royalty, is imprisoned in Florida after her conviction and 20-year sentence for helping late...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit

Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy