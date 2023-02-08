ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Lawmakers in GOP states target medical care for trans kids

By Sean Murphy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBWEU_0kh1PPrU00

Republican attacks on gender affirming medical care for young people continued Wednesday in several conservative states that are among more than two dozen considering similar bans nationwide.

Lawmakers in Nebraska , Oklahoma and South Dakota considered bills Wednesday that would prohibit gender affirming treatments, like the use of puberty-blocking drugs and hormones, despite the endorsement of such treatments by major medical associations. Those measures passed legislative committees in Oklahoma and South Dakota, and also are expected to advance in conservative Nebraska, which has a nonpartisan Legislature.

In Utah, the Republican governor recently signed a ban into law, and a judge is reviewing whether to strike down a similar Arkansas law after temporarily blocking it last year.

“We’re going to do what we can to help children and families, allow the child to reach a certain level of maturity, where they then, on their own or in consultation with their parents, will make these decisions,” said state Sen. Julie Daniels, a Republican who wrote Oklahoma's bill and said she would personally prefer to ban such care for anyone under age 21.

In Nebraska, hundreds of people descended on the state Capitol in Lincoln Wednesday to protest a measure that would prohibit gender affirming medical procedures for those 19 and younger by putting medical professionals in danger of losing their license and facing civil liability.

“This bill is insulting. It is dehumanizing. It is wrong,” said Omaha Sen. John Frederickson, the first openly gay man to be elected to the Nebraska Legislature, who spoke before the crowd to denounce the bill, saying its genesis is “hypocrisy and hatred.”

The bill’s main sponsor, Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, defended it before the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee as a way to protect children from “radical, experimental and dangerous procedures.” Several people she invited to the hearing testified to either regretting efforts at transitioning or relief at being stopped from transitioning while they were teens.

The Oklahoma bill carries hefty penalties for medical professionals who violate the ban, including potential felony charges that carry up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine, as well as civil liability and a loss of a doctor's medical license. Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt urged lawmakers to send him such a bill during his State of the State address on Monday, receiving a standing ovation from GOP lawmakers when he did so, as more than 100 trans-rights activists packed the rotunda chanting “trans lives matter.”

“I think Oklahoma is currently positioning itself to be the most dangerous state for trans people in the country," said Nicole McAfee, director of the LGBTQ rights organization Freedom Oklahoma. "What we just saw … is essentially a de facto ban on best-practice medical care for transgender people of all ages.”

Oklahoma's Senate Rules Committee also passed a “companion bill" that would prevent the use of any public funds to entities or organizations that provide such care, even to adults.

Transgender people, especially those who are school-aged, have increasingly been targeted by lawmakers in GOP states with laws that prohibit them from playing on sports teams or using bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

South Dakota has seen proposals to ban gender affirming medical treatment in recent years, but the focus this year on treatment for children is what's furthered it. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who signed a bill last year preventing trans girls and college-aged women from playing on sports teams that correspond with their gender identity, added her stamp of approval to Rep. Bethany Soye's ban that has now passed through three hearings.

“All that we are asking for here is a little more time to make a permanent life decision,” Soye told the committee on Wednesday.

South Dakota medical providers said the state lacks the medical expertise to provide gender affirming care to minors as is, but questioned the validity of testimony’s scientific data. They said they were out of touch with today’s gender affirming care practices.

“It’s disappointing that they didn’t listen to reasonable medical opinions and that they continue to push to intrude into the patient-physician relationship and take away rights of the parents of their child,” Dr. Daniel Heinemann said.

___

Amancai Biraben in Pierre, South Dakota, and Margery Beck in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Black lawmakers cite racism as Missouri House OKs crime bill

Racial tensions in Mississippi echoed in Missouri Thursday, as Black Democratic lawmakers accused the state's Republican House leadership of racism for shutting down a Black lawmaker's speech and passing a bill that could strip power from the Black woman elected as prosecutor in St. Louis. The discord in the Missouri House came just days after a similar situation in Mississippi, where Black lawmakers denounced the majority-white, Republican-led Legislature for voting to take power away from local leaders in the predominantly Black city of Jackson. Like in Mississippi, Missouri's legislature has a largely white Republican majority. Most of the Black...
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans

You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

He attended the SOTU after saving lives in a mass shooting. He wants Congress to stop feuding and save more

An excited Richard Fierro didn’t know what he would hear or who he’d spot next as he sat in the gallery of the Capitol on the night of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Someone nearby was talking about Mar-a-Lago; a Minnesota teacher told him about her work; he met a basketball player who’d been tasered in Milwaukee. Mr Fierro, an Army veteran and Colorado brewery owner, soaked it all in.“When you’re in the middle of it, in the gallery just watching, everybody’s kind of in one pool, which is the best,” Mr Fierro, 45, tells The Independent...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Supreme Court declines to stop execution of Texas man who said jury and his own attorneys were racist

The Supreme Court refused to intervene in the case of John Lezell Balentine, a death row inmate from Texas who argued his capital conviction was tainted by racist jurors – and his own lawyers’ prejudice.The high court rejected his last appeal on Wednesday without comment, paving the way for his execution later that evening.Balentine, a Black man, was sentenced to death in 1999 for the murder of three white teenagers Edward Mark Caylor, 17, Kai Brooke Geyer, 15, and Steven Watson, 15, in Amarillo, Texas, SCOTUSblog reports.“I hope you can find in your heart to forgive me,” were among...
TEXAS STATE
rtands.com

South Dakota Rail Project Receives Governor’s Support

Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. South Dakota’s Senate Transportation Committee on Feb. 8 unanimously voted to endorse legislation that would provide $6.25 million to the Sisseton Millbank Railroad Company (SMRC) from the state government’s general fund to rebuild a railroad in northeastern South Dakota, according to a SiouxlandProud.com report.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy