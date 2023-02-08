Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's PlaygroundApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Leading discount retailer opening new store in AlabamaKristen WaltersDecatur, AL
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Finally a trip to the beach without the bottlenecks in Baton Rouge and the tunnel in Mobile.
themadisonrecord.com
Weather service: Snowflakes possible for area during weekend
There’s a slight chance of snow in Madison and Limestone counties over the weekend, but the National Weather Service in Huntsville doesn’t anticipate any accumulation nor travel advisories. “It’s likely we could see a couple of snowflakes in the region, especially in the higher elevations, Saturday night or...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith has apparently decided to see if he can ride out the controversy surrounding his shoplifting arrests. However, that hasn’t stopped local pols from speculating about who might replace him on the council if he is forced to resign. Should that come to pass, anyone appointed will likely face Huntsville City School Board member Michelle Watkins should they seek election to a full term.
OnlyInYourState
Taste The Best Burgers On The Gulf Coast At This Unassuming Mississippi Burger Joint
There’s certainly no shortage of burger joints in the Magnolia State, but finding the best burgers in Mississippi can be quite the undertaking. Luckily, we’ve found a top contender for such a high honor, and you’re going to have to jump in the car and head over to weigh in.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Mississippi Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Bayou Overlook
The Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge is a huge, 19,000-acre preserve dedicated to providing a safe habitat for the Mississippi sandhill crane and its habitat. You could easily spend an entire weekend exploring this area, but if you just have a couple of hours, then be sure to check out the Fontainebleau Trail. This short and sweet hiking trail in Mississippi is a great adventure the entire family will enjoy.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Why Devyn Keith’s arrest divided Huntsville
Last week Thursday, a friend in Birmingham texted me about the arrest of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith. His message was a link to a news story followed by this well-known acronym: WTH?. Lots of folks in Huntsville undoubted felt the same way. Keith – young, charismatic – scored a...
WLOX
“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For those who plan on drinking during the Super Bowl, they may find themselves buying liquor beforehand due to liquor stores being closed on Sundays. The state house has passed a bill allowing “wet jurisdictions” to sell liquor on Sundays. The bill is now in the hands of the senate and, if passed, will go to Governor Tate Reeves for signing into law. State Representative Jefferey Hulum III says this will bring economic growth.
WAAY-TV
More funding approved for a new park in South Huntsville
A significant budget increase totaling up to $5.6 million has now been authorized for a new park in South Huntsville. The city of Huntsville is still in the design phase. The name of the park is Hays Farm Park and it will be located on Haysland Road covering nine acres.
Beth Thames: Huntsville group helps people live in their homes as long as possible
It takes a village. That’s a shopworn phrase, but it’s true. Back in 2014, a group of Monte Sano neighbors did some research about aging in place. They created a program—a Village— that lets people stay at home as they grew old. They’d soon be in that demographic, and they all wanted to stay in the place they loved, Monte Sano Mountain.
themadisonrecord.com
Madison County Water Department announces meter reading and billing changes
HUNTSVILLE – Madison County Water Department (MCWD) hosted a media briefing Wednesday to provide details on the upcoming transition to in-house billing, meter reading and customer service. During the media briefing, Chuck Faulkner, County Engineer, and LaWanda West, Assistant County Engineer, fielded questions and explained how the transition will...
tourcounsel.com
Madison Square Mall | Shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama
Madison Square Mall was a shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama, United States. The largest in the city, it encompassed over 929,993 sq ft (86,399.2 m2). It was also the oldest extant enclosed shopping mall (after the Heart of Huntsville Mall closed) in the city until its closure in 2017. The mall was located on the corner of University Drive (US 72) and Research Park Boulevard (SR-255).
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
themadisonrecord.com
Temporary I-565 lane closures planned next week for construction blasting
If you are traveling along I-565 near Toyota Field next week during the afternoon times, you might want to plan on your trip taking extra time. The city of Madison wants to inform residents of scheduled blasting along I-565 beginning Monday, Feb. 13, and continuing through Friday, Feb. 17. Blasting times are expected at lunchtime and again at 4 p.m. During the blasting, all lanes of I-565 will momentarily be stopped until officers can verify roadways are clear from debris, then traffic will resume as normal. While traffic interruptions are expected to be brief, drivers should expect some delays.
How to get tickets to see James Taylor perform in Alabama this summer
Tickets for James Taylor’s 2023 “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band” officially went on sale today. Local fans will have multiple opportunities to see Taylor perform with three different outdoor concerts scheduled for Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. According to previous reports, Taylor’s Alabama...
Alabama June Jam 2023: Country music legends reviving classic event
Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce awards banquets are probably all pretty nice, but this one must’ve been more exciting than most. During the Feb. 7 banquet, Alabama frontman Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry announced the band will revive their beloved June Jam concert this year. The event is planned for June 3 at the Dekalb County VFW Fair Grounds in Fort Payne, the band’s hometown.
WAFF
Marshall County officials preparing new, dedicated space for coroner’s office
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For many years, the Marshall County Coroner’s office was operating out of Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville. Now, they have a new space to call home. The commission approved an $800,000 budget late last year, but they had a hard time finding a way to...
Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town
An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
weisradio.com
June Jam Returns to Fort Payne in 2023
The June Jam returns to Fort Payne on June 3rd of this year (2023) according to an announcement from ALABAMA members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. That announcement came as the band members recently accepted the V.I. Prewett Lifetime Achievement Award at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Banquet along with Lisa Cook, wife of late ALABAMA member Jeff Cook. June Jam is expected to return at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.
New Orleans Native Spills the Tea on the City's Biggest Tourist Traps
Love 'em or hate 'em, they are what they are.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville mail carrier sentenced to prison for selling mail on dark web
A former Huntsville mail carrier will spend 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing mail. Zachary Rashad Humphrey then will have three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen mail matter and theft of mail by a postal employee in November 2022. He was...
Comments / 0