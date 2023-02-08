If you are traveling along I-565 near Toyota Field next week during the afternoon times, you might want to plan on your trip taking extra time. The city of Madison wants to inform residents of scheduled blasting along I-565 beginning Monday, Feb. 13, and continuing through Friday, Feb. 17. Blasting times are expected at lunchtime and again at 4 p.m. During the blasting, all lanes of I-565 will momentarily be stopped until officers can verify roadways are clear from debris, then traffic will resume as normal. While traffic interruptions are expected to be brief, drivers should expect some delays.

MADISON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO