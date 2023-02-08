NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason, but one of the easiest decisions ahead is what to do with former pro bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan. As Lewan has said himself, it is incredibly likely the Titans cut him to save 14.8 million dollars in salary cap space. The Titans are currently over the cap by nearly 23 million and need to be cap compliant by March 15th, so cutting Lewan(who has no guaranteed money left on his deal) with zero dead cap is a no-brainer.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO