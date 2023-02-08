Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton Doubles Down: Russell Wilson’s Private QB Coach is Out
On the heels of his introductory press conference as Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton was pulled aside for an auxiliary audience with local media. Some might call it a scrum. According to Payton, Broncos PR czar Patrick Smyth calls it a "gaggle." It didn't take long for someone to...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks RB Ken Walker Runner-Up to Jets’ Garrett Wilson for Offensive Rookie of Year
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III entered Thursday's NFL Honors as one of three finalists for the Offensive Rookie of the Year. But in a tight race, New York Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson took home the award. Walker III was joined San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy...
Wichita Eagle
Lamar Jackson Trade? BREAKING: Ravens ‘Tempted’ to Move QB
The “dam of silence” on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just broke. Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club has insisted there is a "200-percent chance'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him,...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Buccaneers Interview Another Coach With Georgia Ties
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have already interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position, have reportedly interviewed another candidate with ties to Georgia. Per the official Buccaneers website, the team interviewed current Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown. Brown was a...
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton Takes to Twitter to Recruit Retired TE Rob Gronkowski
Legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski is enjoying the fruits of retirement. But in the wake of Sean Payton's tongue-in-cheek social media recruitment of 'Gronk,' it's worth noting that the tight end is only 33 years old. Gronkowski is now at FOX Sports, where Payton hung his hat last year as...
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Wichita Eagle
Ex-Ole Miss Receiver AJ Brown Gives Thanks to Alma Mater Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Super Bowl media week has come and gone, and it is nearly time for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to battle for the Lombardi Trophy. Eagles receiver AJ Brown is the only former Ole Miss Rebel taking the field on Sunday and had a special message for his alma mater during Super Bowl media week.
Wichita Eagle
The Most Underrated a Underappreciated 49er: Brandon Aiyuk
The San Francisco 49ers boast one of the league's most talented rosters top to bottom. A defense with an All Pro at every level. An offense with an All Pro at running back, tight end, and receiver, as well as the best left tackle in football. The team is loaded with A-list talent. Large, loud personalities and fan favorites, such as Fred Warner and George Kittle. Quiet assassins and highly respected technicians, such as Trent Williams and Nick Bosa. The 49ers are not lacking for star power. But one player remains underrated and under appreciated. Brandon Aiyuk.
Wichita Eagle
Notre Dame Freshman Preston Zinter Talks Enrolling Early, Classmates, Hard Work and More
Notre Dame's freshmen defensive players were made available to the Irish media for the first time, and rookie linebacker Preston Zinter was part of that group. Here is a transcript of everything Zinter discussed during his first college media session. On all three freshman linebackers being early enrollees .... "It's...
Wichita Eagle
Mac Jones In Belichick ‘Doghouse’ Over Patriots ‘Tips’?
We know all about the "dysfunction'' that existed on the 2022 New England Patriots in the form of conflicts between coaches and players, especially on offense. Or, at least we thought we knew it all. Now comes a new and unfortunate wrinkle: Did Mac Jones get himself in hot water...
Wichita Eagle
Penn State’s Jalen Pickett Being ‘Treated Unfairly,’ His Coach Says
Penn State's Jalen Pickett, one of the Big Ten's most dramatic ball handlers and paint players, has shot one free throw in four games. The all-Big Ten guard, a midseason nominee for the Naismith Award, shoots free throws at rates unseen for players of his caliber. And his coach has...
Wichita Eagle
Final Super Bowl injury report of the week brings good news for the Kansas City Chiefs
The final injury report before Super Bowl LVII reveals a healthy Chiefs roster. Every player who was listed on the report this week as the Chiefs prepare to meet the Philadelphia Eagles was a full participant in Friday’s practice. That includes cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who was a limited participant...
Wichita Eagle
Tyler’s Take: Titans Should Not Want Lewan to Return, Lewan Shouldn’t Either
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason, but one of the easiest decisions ahead is what to do with former pro bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan. As Lewan has said himself, it is incredibly likely the Titans cut him to save 14.8 million dollars in salary cap space. The Titans are currently over the cap by nearly 23 million and need to be cap compliant by March 15th, so cutting Lewan(who has no guaranteed money left on his deal) with zero dead cap is a no-brainer.
Wichita Eagle
Rams Add Patriots Flavor to Coaching Staff with 2 Offensive Hires
FEB 11 RAMS ADD PATRIOTS FLAVOR TO STAFF: Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay continues to hire former New England Patriots to his coaching staff. A couple days after adding former Pats' tight ends coach Nick Caley, the Rams hired ex-offensive lineman Ryan Wendell. He played eight seasons in Foxboro, winning a ring in Super Bowl XLIX as the team's starting right guard. Wendell has been the offensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills.
Wichita Eagle
Alabama’s Updated Bracket Projections and 5 Things That Turned My Head This Week: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts each week, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... The Alabama Crimson Tide only has seven regular-season games remaining, and even if it stumbles and gets swept at Auburn and Tennessee over the next fews days it would still be at least tied for the lead in the Southeastern Conference.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s Why Dre’Mont Jones’ Future With Broncos is Cloudy
Dre’Mont Jones has been stellar for the Denver Broncos, playing on the defensive interior through his first four seasons. Jones is set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year officially starts on March 15. While he is a quality piece for a Broncos defense lacking...
Comments / 0