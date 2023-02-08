ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

North Carolina teen accused of murdering boyfriend, asking friends to help clean up

By Emily Mikkelsen
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. ( WGHP ) — A North Carolina teenager is accused of killing her boyfriend and asking friends to help her clean it up.

Greensboro resident Kaylee Turnipseed, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quantell White, 21.

During a court appearance on Tuesday, officials said that the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) arrested Turnipseed after people called and told them that she said she’d shot and killed White, her boyfriend.

Arrests made in 1975 murder of Noble County teen

Prosecutors say Turnipseed asked friends to help her clean up the crime scene. WSPD called the Greensboro Police Department about the case and they went to an apartment, where they found White’s dead body.

The prosecution also claims that Turnipseed confessed to the crime when she was taken into custody. No motive was discussed.

Turnipseed was denied bond due to the allegations that she attempted to cover up the crime.

