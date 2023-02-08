Read full article on original website
Marvel Star Diamond White Is 'Excited to See a Superhero that Looks Like Me' in New Disney Series
Diamond White voices the first Black female teenage superhero in Marvel's new animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which will premiere on Disney Channel Feb. 10 Diamond White is adding a new title to her resumé: superhero. The 24-year-old actress is the latest to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the franchise's new show Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. White joined Wednesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein where she shared how it feels to take on the helm as Marvel's latest superhero — and first...
Bustle
Fans Won’t Have To Wait Long For More Episodes Of You
Spoilers ahead for You Season 4 Part 1. Joe Goldberg’s lust — and bloodlust — for his special someone continues, this time across the pond. Based on Caroline Kepnes’ book series, You Season 4 follows Joe (Penn Badgley) as he lies low in London after killing Love, fleeing Madre Linda, and faking his own death. He’s hoping to find librarian Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) again, who learned about Joe’s propensity for violence before he and Love had their final showdown. In the meantime, Joe settles down as a literature professor under the alias “Jonathan Moore.” Somehow, he yet again finds himself involved with not only a group of wealthy snobs, but a killer whose methods may rival his own.
Bustle
The Last Of Us
In the final moments of The Last of Us Episode 4, Joel (Pedro Pascal) is startled awake to find a man and young boy pointing guns at him and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Those new characters were Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard), whom HBO describes as “brothers in Kansas City hiding from a revolutionary movement seeking vengeance.” As viewers learned in the fourth episode, that movement is led by a ruthless leader named Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), and she’s on the hunt for Henry.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
HipHopDX.com
Questlove Responds To Backlash Over Grammys Hip Hop Tribute
Questlove has responded to critics of the 50th anniversary Hip Hop tribute at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 5). While the performance, which was curated by the Roots drummer, largely drew rave reviews and helped the Grammys earn a three-year viewership high, there were still some fans left wondering why certain artists were left out.
Halle Bailey’s sister checks DDG after making subtweets, unfollowing her
One of Halle Bailey‘s sisters recently sent a warning to Halle’s former beau. Ski Bailey, the older sister of Chloe and Halle, took to Instagram to respond to DDG‘s recent actions. The rapper and entertainer deleted pictures of him and Halle, unfollowed Halle and tweeted “All these girls the same,” followed with crying emojis and an “ain’t no wayy.”
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Laughs Off Jim Jones’ Dipset Mixtape Movement Claims: ‘He Lying’
50 Cent has responded to Jim Jones’ claims that it was Dipset who kicked off the mixtape wave that dominated the streets at the turn of the century, not G-Unit. On Tuesday (February 7), Fif laughed off Jimmy’s words and replied to an Instagram post featuring Jones’ bold claim. “He lying LOL,” the Queens icon wrote with a series of clapping emojis.
Bustle
Bella Shepard’s Acting Career Was Sparked By A Life-Changing Injury
Created by Jeff Davis, the mind behind MTV’s Teen Wolf, Paramount+’s new supernatural series Wolf Pack fills that werewolf-shaped hole for fans of Davis’ previous work. Based on Edo Van Belkom’s books of the same name, the series “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills,” per the synopsis. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Armani Jackson, and Bella Shepard, Wolf Pack is available to watch weekly on Paramount+. But who is Bella Shepard, and where have we seen her before?
Bustle
Donald Glover’s Swarm Takes On The Beyhive With A Murderous Twist
If you’ve been missing Atlanta, Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’ new series may have you covered. Swarm is like “a sister” to the Emmy-winning series, Nabers told Vanity Fair in a recent interview — and like Atlanta, it’s infused with musical DNA, albeit a totally different (and much creepier) kind. It follows a woman who is obsessed with a musician “whose oeuvre and aesthetic are very similar to Beyoncé’s,” the outlet points out. And of course, the very title of the series, Swarm, can’t help but make you think of the Beyhive that passionately supports the most-decorated artist in Grammy history.
Bustle
Are Alexa & Brennon Pregnant After Love Is Blind Season 3?
During their time on Love Is Blind Season 3, Brennon and Alexa (née Alfia) Lemieux quickly became one of the season’s favorite couples. They were the first pair to get engaged and had a fairly stress-free journey to the altar. During the show’s reunion back in November, they joked about making a pregnancy announcement — though Alexa clarified, “I’m not pregnant. Yet.” So it wasn’t too surprising when the topic of babies came up in Netflix’s After the Altar, which dropped Feb. 10.
Bustle
23 Years Later, Reese Witherspoon Still Knows Her Friends Lines
Reese Witherspoon is ready for the Friends revival — if it ever happens, that is. During a Feb. 8 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Witherspoon revealed that she still remembers her lines from Friends over 23 years after she guest-starred on two episodes in 2000. Before starring alongside Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show, the Legally Blonde star played her onscreen little sister Jill Green in Season 6 episodes “The One with Rachel's Sister” and “The One Where Chandler Can't Cry.”
Warner Discovery Changes Plans for HBO Max/Discovery+ Streaming Platform
Warner Bros. Discovery is making changes to a streaming platform that doesn't even exist yet.
Bustle
Phoebe Dynevor’s Grisly New Thriller Is A Million Miles From Bridgerton
Even after quitting the very hit series that made her famous, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor’s star continues to rise. Fans have recently seen her in projects such as Bank Of Dave, The Colour Room, and Ten Percent. Since retiring from the ton and announcing that she will not be returning for Season 3 of Bridgerton, Dynevor has got yet another new film credit. She’s been announced as the lead of upcoming thriller Wichita Libra. Read on for everything we know about the project so far.
them.us
DC Comics’ New Trans Superhero Will Debut on Valentine’s Day
Mask up, comics nerds: a transgender superhero is coming to a newsstand near you. On Valentine’s Day (that’s next week for all the calendar-avoiding singles out there), DC Comics’ newest character — Circuit Breaker, a trans man — will debut in the pages of Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate #1.
Bustle
Cardi B & Penn Badgley’s Friendship Timeline Proves She’s The Biggest You Stan
Joe Goldberg is everyone’s favorite stalker, and Cardi B is no exception. The rapper has made it no secret just how big of a fan she is of the Netflix series You, in which Penn Badgley plays a charming but ruthless stalker and serial killer. But as it turns out, her fandom actually is also due in part to Badgley’s mutual love and respect for her. After she discovered that the actor praised her in an interview two years after he first made the comments, Cardi immediately fangirled over him, starting an online Twitter friendship for the ages. Perhaps she was a Gossip Girl stan even before crushing on Joe?
