GLENNVILLE, Ga (AP) — A Georgia prison warden has been arrested on charges stemming from a state investigation of corruption inside the penitentiary he supervised. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Brian Dennis Adams was charged Wednesday with bribery, conspiracy to violate Georgia's anti-racketeering law, making false statements and violating his oath of office. The state Department of Corrections says it has fired Adams from his job as warden of Smith State Prison in Glennville. The GBI says in a news release that the agency has been investigating allegations of corruption inside the southeast Georgia prison for months. Adams remains jailed Thursday and it is not clear if Adams has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

GLENNVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO