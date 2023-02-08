Read full article on original website
Westminster alumnus named Kansas’ state librarian
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Ray C. Walling, a Westminster College alumnus from the class of 2006,…
Georgia prison warden charged with bribery, other counts
GLENNVILLE, Ga (AP) — A Georgia prison warden has been arrested on charges stemming from a state investigation of corruption inside the penitentiary he supervised. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Brian Dennis Adams was charged Wednesday with bribery, conspiracy to violate Georgia's anti-racketeering law, making false statements and violating his oath of office. The state Department of Corrections says it has fired Adams from his job as warden of Smith State Prison in Glennville. The GBI says in a news release that the agency has been investigating allegations of corruption inside the southeast Georgia prison for months. Adams remains jailed Thursday and it is not clear if Adams has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Johnson scores 22 to help North Alabama beat Lipscomb 80-70
FLORENCE, Ala. — KJ Johnson scored 22 points to guide North Alabama to an 80-70 victory over Lipscomb. Johnson was 7-of-15 shooting from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Lions (16-11, 8-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane added 19 points. Daniel Ortiz sank three 3-pointers and scored 17, adding five rebounds and three steals. Jacob Ognacevic led the Bisons (16-11, 8-6) with 17 points.
