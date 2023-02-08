Read full article on original website
Uncovering the Mysteries of Pennsylvania's Amish Country
As a traveler, I have always been fascinated by the unique cultures and traditions of the world, and Pennsylvania's Amish Country is no exception. So, when I had the opportunity to take a tour of this fascinating region, I jumped at the chance.
Funding for school districts across PA may change
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The educational landscape in Pennsylvania could soon change after a commonwealth court ruling. A judge found that Pennsylvania was violating the constitutional rights of students, namely in poorer districts, by the way, it allocates state funds to districts. Words like “Historic and landmark” are being used to describe the judge’s ruling. […]
WNEP-TV 16
Winter not done yet — Photolink Library
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Winter has been fairly easy on us but don't be fooled. In this visit to the PhotoLink Library, mike stevens shows us how the season is still hanging around. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. Head on...
Pennsylvania bill would award grants to schools to discontinue Native American mascots
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill being proposed in the Pennsylvania State House would award grants to schools that voluntarily discontinue the use of a Native American mascot. In a memo to House members, State Rep. Christopher Rabb (D-Philadelphia) says under the proposed bill schools would be able to use grant funds to offset costs […]
Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objects
A Pennsylvania witness at Lake Lynn reported watching two, sphere-shaped objects that appeared and disappeared in the morning sky at 8:06 a.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
explore venango
Projects Explore CWD in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) – an always-fatal and untreatable neurological disease affecting white-tailed deer and elk – continues to expand across Pennsylvania. But it’s not going unchallenged. Several research initiatives launching this year aim to increase understanding of CWD and develop tools to confront...
When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard
A look at the commonwealth's history reveals a long and troubling past. The post When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania should expand school choice, not prop up a broken public school system | PennLive Editorial
Sharon Sedlar makes a strong point that every good parent can support. No child should be forced to go to a school they hate. No child should have to go to a school where they don’t feel safe. They shouldn’t have to go to a school where bullying is rampant, discipline is lax, and teachers lack the energy and motivation to inspire their students.
wmmr.com
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
Small Town Charm: 3 "Hidden" Gems in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is known for its charming and quaint small towns. Some of the more popular places to visit are Jim Thorpe, New Hope, and Lititz (also named the coolest small town in the country back in the day).
abc27.com
5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous?. Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the...
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
SNAP program changes create potential rise in food insecurity
JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Extra benefits to the federal snap program formerly known as food stamps are set to end soon in dozens of states. Gretchen Hunt walks through the aisles of the CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Jenkins Township. The non-profit serves millions of pounds of food to more than […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers propose ID law to purchase ammunition
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Eleven Pennsylvania House Democrats are proposing a bill that would require photo identification to purchase ammunition. In a memo to House members on Friday, the lawmakers said the bill would reinforce current law to ensure ammunition isn’t sold to minors. According to the lawmakers’...
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits Pittsburgh-area home to tout Biden abandoned well money
Pa. expected to get $330 million over 10 years to plug wells. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was in Western Pennsylvania Thursday touting new funding available to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in 2021, allocated a record $4.7 billion for...
travelawaits.com
13 Cozy Pennsylvania Towns To Snuggle Up In This Winter
Are you dreaming of a cozy winter getaway that embraces the snow-filled season? All around Pennsylvania, small towns offer scenic beauty, warm hospitality, and plenty of activities to keep you busy during your stay! From quaint shops to delicious local cuisine and one-of-a-kind attractions, these charming towns make for an ideal destination when searching for a tranquil place to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Pennsylvania Where Every Order Comes With A Free Smiley Cookie
Every Pennsylvania restaurant has that one characteristic that sets it apart from all others – whether it’s a unique setting like a former library, or it serves sandwiches topped with fries. There’s another Pennsylvania restaurant, a locally-founded and run chain, that’s known for a few things, too. If you haven’t been to this Pennsylvania institution, you probably want to add it to the top of your must-visit list.
iheart.com
Fetterman In The Hospital After Feeling Lightheaded
Fetterman In The Hospital After Feeling Lightheaded. (Washington, DC) -- Senator John Fetterman is in the hospital after complaining of feeling lightheaded. A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Democrat says Fetterman was hospitalized Wednesday night, and that initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke. Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in November to win the Senate seat, despite suffering a stroke last May that compromised his speech. His spokesman says the 53-year-old lawmaker will remain in the hospital overnight as doctors run additional tests.
pahomepage.com
VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery …. VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night to Shine’. A tribute to Jerry Baum. Veteran serving his community...
With a pandemic-era ‘lifeline’ ending this month, Pa. food banks brace for increased need
The program, which took effect in April 2020, increased monthly benefits to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The post With a pandemic-era ‘lifeline’ ending this month, Pa. food banks brace for increased need appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
