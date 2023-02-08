Read full article on original website
United Way Celebrates 211 Day
United Way celebrated 211 Day on Saturday. It's an event celebrated around the nation to mark a hotline that offers free service by United Way. Officials with United Way explained it's the social service equivalent of 911. In Erie alone, there's over 1000 different resources available for those who call...
Booker T. Washington Center Hosts Spring Job Fair
An East Erie community center is helping job seekers who are looking for work. Thursday afternoon, CareerLink hosted a job fair at the Booker T. Washington Center. Dozens of people stopped by, to learn more about the job opportunities that are now available. So, is the job market getting better?...
Erie's Special Needs Community Gets A Night to Shine
Friday evening saw Erie's special needs community gather at the Church of the Cross in Fairview for the sixth annual "A Night to Shine" event in Erie. The event had over 150 "guests of honor," of various ages, who all got to walk the red carpet and have their very own prom night, complete with everyone being crowned a king or queen.
Mercyhurst Students Leave Lasting Legacy at Erie Zoo
This area has plenty of wonderful resources and assets. Let's not forget we have four universities and a medical school, all located within Erie County. Many, many students come to Erie County to attend Mercyhurst University, Gannon, Penn State Behrend, PennWest Edinboro, and LECOM. Most of them aren't going to stay after they graduate. But, we can still remember them thanks to the community projects that they do.
Erie artist show off their work over brunch in downtown Erie
Multiple neighborhood artists came together to show off their work downtown. Saturday morning was the annual monthly Downtown Art Brunch, which is a collaboration between the downtown art galleries. This event was put together to bring people to see all the art that Erie has to offer. It took place at four different locations that […]
General McLane High School celebrates national achievement
A local high school finally celebrated a well-earned accomplishment. A school-wide assembly took place at General McLane High School on Friday to recognize the school’s National Special Olympics award. General McLane is the first high school in Northwest PA to be recognized and selected by the Special Olympics as a National Banner Unified Champion School. […]
Erie City Council Fills Former Councilwoman Liz Allen's Seat
The Erie City Council has chosen the person who will fill the seat left vacant by Liz Allen. After a second round of public interviews, Council chose Susannah Faulkner to fill the seat, vacated by the recent resignation of Allen. Faulkner works for the Sisters of St. Joseph as a...
Residents’ input needed to preserve Erie’s historic structures
The City of Erie is looking for input from property owners interested in preserving their historic structures. The city’s Historic Review Commission has grant money available thanks to funding they received through the American Rescue Plan. City residents can apply for thousands of dollars of grant money to make improvements to their historic properties. City […]
Tarot reading, metaphysical supplies business opens
A new business offering tarot reading services and metaphysical and witchcraft supplies has opened in Franklin. Whistling Owl Tarot and Metaphysical Supplies opened Feb. 1 in the lower level of The Galleria at Olde Liberty, 1252 Liberty St. in Franklin. The owners, Heidi Whistle and her son, Richard Bays, said...
Plans in the works to extradite Erie man from Texas in for 2018 murder
Erie City Council to appoint new member Thursday
Thursday night, Erie City Council will appoint its newest member as 11 applicants will be interviewed in the City Hall Chambers. The seat has been vacant since former Erie City Council President Liz Allen resigned. Now, the remaining six council members will hear from the applicants and appoint a new council member. The interview process […]
Erie School Board approves sale of former Burton School property
Wednesday night, the Erie School Board voted to approve the sale of its property formally known as the Burton School, which hasn’t been used by the district since 2012. The transaction has been in the works for some time now and its potential buyer hopes to continue to utilize that building to enrich students. The […]
Warren Approved for Wilds are Working Initiative
WARREN, Pa. – Warren has been approved for funding for the Wilds Are Working Initiative, a program designed to give remote workers the opportunity to live in rural Pennsylvania. The program offers workers the chance to spend an expenses-paid two to four weeks living and working in rural communities...
City of Erie's Redevelopment Authority Seeks Contractors for Rehabilitation Projects
The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie received roughly $9 million in total funding to facilitate housing rehabilitation projects. The funding comes from several housing rehabilitation grants for the City of Erie & Erie County, and from the City's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. The Redevelopment Authority primarily...
A.N.N.A Shelter Rescues Abandoned Bunnies in Warren
The A.N.N.A. Shelter received a call from the Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday, about a cage of rabbits that were abandoned in Warren, PA. Upon investigation, the Trooper on the scene found five bunnies abandoned in a dog crate in a wooded area. According to a Facebook post, a A.N.N.A....
Erie Announces Subdivision Development (photos)
The Village of Erie has announced that plans have been finalized to begin construction of a new subdivision on the corner of Albany Street and 16th Ave. The parcel is across from the Erie Cemetery. The 9-acre subdivision, named the JMTR Addition, is being developed by Rock Roots Development, LLC with construction planned to begin this summer. The Village Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday, January 30th and approved the Preliminary Plat submitted by the developers.
Wilson Seeks Election for Venango County Auditor Term
VENANGO CO., Pa. – Marci L. Wilson, appointed in 2021, is seeking election to a four-year term as Venango County Auditor. She will seek a Republican nomination in the May 16 primary election. Wilson, a graduate of Rocky Grove High School, earned a bachelor of science degree from Slippery...
New medical marijuana dispensary opens on upper Peach with focus on education and convenience
Upper Peach Street welcomed another medical marijuana dispensary. Sunnyside Dispensary opened its doors for the first time in Erie this week at the former Quaker Steak and Lube location. The dispensary is owned by Cresco Labs and only serves those who have an active medical marijuana patient identification card. A spokesperson for Sunnyside explained what […]
K-8 Girls Learn What it Means to Be a Female Athlete
More than 50 girls from grades K-8 celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day by learning what it means to be a female athlete. The girls gathered at Mercyhurst University, where they took part in interactive stations run by women from the university's sports teams, club sports, and athletic training department.
Police say homeless men stole food from Jamestown residence
William White, 52, and Daniel Baird, 47, were both charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
