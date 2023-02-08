ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

East Palestine students receive $8K donation for camp

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – For years, students in East Palestine have had the chance to spend time at the YMCA’s Camp Fitch on Lake Erie. When the directors of the camp learned of the problems facing East Palestine families following the derailment, they wanted to find a way to cover the costs for the students, especially those whose families couldn’t afford it. That’s when an anonymous board member put up the $8,200 to pay for 60 middle schoolers to go to camp in April.
Local woman hopes to taste sweet success with new candy, apparel shop

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local woman is expanding her business. Selling T-shirts and candies, Sweet Memories Vintage Tees is growing. During the Canfield Fair, Linda Barton’s business sold 1,000 shirts and raised $3,500 for Akron Children’s Hospital. Now, she’s ready to take the next step.
Two former Valley radio veterans remember A.C. McCullough

It's not often you know both the face AND the voice...but then again it's not often someone like A.C. McCullough comes along. For more than 50 years we here in The Valley reaped the rewards of his talent and dedication. "He would always say '7am people, it's on ya!'", said...
Salvation Army serves breakfast for East Palestine residents

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- The Salvation Army post in Salem has been on standby since the train derailment that happened last Friday evening. They said they’ve been able to offer residents support with food as well as cleaning supplies and just pointing them in the right direction. The Salvation...
“Couples Therapy” comedy at Youngstown Playhouse this weekend

(WYTV)- Comedy returns to the Youngstown Playhouse Friday and Saturday. A two person play called Couples Therapy is a comedy about married therapists who try to help couples and it turns out they have more troubles than their patients!. Dr. John Cox and Brandy Johanntges star in the play, Brandy...
89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say

GIRARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Animal Welfare League (AWL) Humane Agents executed a search warrant at a Girard home on Friday that removed 13 additional cats after a previous warrant rescued 76 cats from the same home, officials say. The 13 cats were rescued from a home located on East Broadway...
Cocca’s Pizza celebrates National Pizza Day in a big way

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – February 9 is National Pizza Day! What better way to celebrate than to head to your local pizza shop?. Cocca’s Pizza has been serving the Valley in several locations for more than four decades. Owner Steve Cocca says his shops have been looking forward to this week for a while.
Funds to support new training center at MCCTC

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Some big news for the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center!. The school received funds for construction of the Innovative Energy and Technology Workforce Training Center. About $285,000 was allocated for this special project in the Federal Budget Appropriations Bill in December 2022. Ground was...
Location questioned for new safety forces complex in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The building in the below photo is one of the last remaining of the “Wick Six” — the string of auto dealers that once lined Youngstown’s North Side. To its left is a large plot of vacant land where the mayor is considering building a brand new safety forces complex.
What are the snowiest and least snowiest Februaries on record?

We are just a few days away from the halfway point of February, and so far, just like January, it has been a warm month with very little snow. With only a few snow showers possible over the next week, you may be wondering how much snow we have seen so far this month and how much snowfall needs to be recorded to put February 2023 into the top 10 in the record books for the snowiest and least snowiest Februaries on record.
Police warn of person going door to door in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A warning from East Palestine Police. Someone is walking around town promising money and potentially getting personal information. East Palestine Police say this person is not employed by Norfolk Southern. The rail company is only addressing residents at the assistance center, with the exception of scheduled meetings with any residents who are confined to their home due to a disability, according to a message on the East Palestine Police Department’s Facebook page.
Shiderly wins shot put at Baldwin Wallace

BEREA, Ohio--Westminster College sophomore Lexi Shiderly (New Castle, Pa. | Mohawk) won the shot put at Baldwin Wallace University's Mid-February Meet Friday night. Shiderly topped the 26 competitor field with a winning throw of 11.94 meters (39-02.25). She also finished 17th (10.33m, 33-10.75) in the weight throw. Freshman Shelby Rambo...
