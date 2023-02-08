ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KATV

Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund helps single parents build a new future

Little Rock (KATV) — The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund empowers low-income single parents to provide a better life for their families and inspire their children to seek higher education themselves. For more than 30 years, ASPSF has provided scholarships, mentoring, and career coaching to single parents pursuing higher education.
KATV

Governor Sanders' education package met with praise and criticism

LITTLE ROCK, AR — Wednesday, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveiled her education package, Arkansas LEARNS. "I can't think of a more exciting time to work in education in the state of Arkansas," said Jacob Oliva, AR Secretary of Education. The bill would direct $300 million, solely for the implementation...
KATV

New complaints filed on Arkansas contractor whose license was revoked in 2018

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KATV) — A fencing contractor who had his license revoked more than four years ago is still taking on jobs and leaving them unfinished. Mark Curtis, who is operating under the business name MC Construction LLC, is taking money from homeowners and either not finishing the job or cutting corners according to complaints Seven On Your Side has received.
KATV

National Heart Awareness month, healthcare advocates weigh in

Little Rock (KATV) — February is American Heart Month and many across the nation are banning together to spreading awareness on how you can stay protected. According to the CDC heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. contributing to over eight thousand deaths in Arkansas per year.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Division of Arkansas Heritage to present Small Museum Grants

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Division of Arkansas Heritage announced on Thursday they will be presenting the 2022 Small Museum Grants to the recipients on Feb. 15. The recipients will receive their grants at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the division's headquarters located at 1100 North St. The...
KATV

Road to Miss Arkansas 2023: Miss White River Kaelin Clay

Miss White River is Kaelin Clay. This is Clay's second year competing in the Miss Arkansas Competition. She is originally from Idabel, Oklahoma, but attends Ouachita Baptist University where she is majoring in communications. She hopes to become a TV broadcaster. For her talent she will do a classical vocal...
KATV

Gas prices are fluctuating and drivers are paying less says AAA

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — American Automotive Association says gas prices continue to fluctuate and drivers have been paying less over the past week. According to the AAA, the average gas price in Arkansas is $3.12 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. AAA said that the price is five...
KATV

Drug Task Force units in Arkansas confiscate over $55M in drugs, make 1,000+ arrests

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Office of Arkansas Drug Director has announced the success of "Operation Task Force Arkansas" with more than $55 Million in drugs and 1,000 arrests. A new release said that drug task force officers across the state banned together since November to remove illicit and deadly drugs from communities, culminating with "Operation Task Force Arkansas" on Jan. 25.
