Related
KATV
Education association comes out against Arkansas governor's school voucher proposal
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders rolled out key pieces of her education package, Arkansas LEARNS, on the front steps of the Arkansas House on Wednesday. Aside from proposing a raise to the starting teachers salary, Sanders' plan includes expanding school of choice by creating the Education Freedom Account or school vouchers.
KATV
Local school working to improve literacy rates among their students
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her Arkansas LEARNS initiative on Wednesday and one part of the plan included raising literacy rates for children in Arkansas schools. Her plan shows only 35 percent of kids in Arkansas can read at grade level. Carrie Manning with the...
KATV
Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund helps single parents build a new future
Little Rock (KATV) — The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund empowers low-income single parents to provide a better life for their families and inspire their children to seek higher education themselves. For more than 30 years, ASPSF has provided scholarships, mentoring, and career coaching to single parents pursuing higher education.
KATV
Governor Sanders' education package met with praise and criticism
LITTLE ROCK, AR — Wednesday, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveiled her education package, Arkansas LEARNS. "I can't think of a more exciting time to work in education in the state of Arkansas," said Jacob Oliva, AR Secretary of Education. The bill would direct $300 million, solely for the implementation...
KATV
Sanders creates workforce cabinet, appoints chief officer in latest executive order
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Thursday, establishing the governor's workforce cabinet and the chief workforce officer position. The executive order states that the Workforce cabinet will advise the governor on issues regarding workforce development and career education in Arkansas, and the...
KATV
Bill filed to place ballot title review process back into the Arkansas AG's hands
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new effort is underway at the state capitol to revamp the process of placing a question on the ballot and it all stems from last year's controversy over an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana use in Arkansas. For at least 60 years, the Arkansas...
KATV
New complaints filed on Arkansas contractor whose license was revoked in 2018
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KATV) — A fencing contractor who had his license revoked more than four years ago is still taking on jobs and leaving them unfinished. Mark Curtis, who is operating under the business name MC Construction LLC, is taking money from homeowners and either not finishing the job or cutting corners according to complaints Seven On Your Side has received.
KATV
National Heart Awareness month, healthcare advocates weigh in
Little Rock (KATV) — February is American Heart Month and many across the nation are banning together to spreading awareness on how you can stay protected. According to the CDC heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. contributing to over eight thousand deaths in Arkansas per year.
KATV
Gov. Sanders meets with African American business leaders to celebrate Black History Month
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders met with African American business leaders on Wednesday to celebrate Black History Month and to "reaffirm her commitment to make Arkansas one of the best places in the nation to start and grow a business." According to Sanders' spokeswoman Alexa Henning,...
KATV
Division of Arkansas Heritage to present Small Museum Grants
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Division of Arkansas Heritage announced on Thursday they will be presenting the 2022 Small Museum Grants to the recipients on Feb. 15. The recipients will receive their grants at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the division's headquarters located at 1100 North St. The...
KATV
Road to Miss Arkansas 2023: Miss Arkansas Valley Katy Beth Dunn
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Valley is Katy Beth Dunn. This will be her second year competing in the Miss Arkansas Competition. For her talent, she will perform a tap dance. The Mountain Home native says being from her hometown gave her a love for music. Her social...
KATV
Transgender youth dealing with suicidal thoughts days after bill bans surgeries for minors
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill that became law just a few days ago is already having a life-threatening impact on family in Utah. Sam Oaks, a 13-year-old who is transitioning, has had suicidal thoughts immediately following the passage of SB16, which is a law that bans transgender surgeries for minors.
KATV
Child with Leukemia fights for blood donations as Arkansas endures blood supply shortage
LITTLE ROCK (KATV)/CAVE SPRINGS — 115 days ago, little Madison Adams was living her life as any 11-year-old girl would; until a visit to the doctor turned her and her family's world upside down. Crystal Adams, Madison's mother, says she noticed bruising, which is not normal along with a...
KATV
Road to Miss Arkansas 2023: Miss White River Kaelin Clay
Miss White River is Kaelin Clay. This is Clay's second year competing in the Miss Arkansas Competition. She is originally from Idabel, Oklahoma, but attends Ouachita Baptist University where she is majoring in communications. She hopes to become a TV broadcaster. For her talent she will do a classical vocal...
KATV
Gas prices are fluctuating and drivers are paying less says AAA
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — American Automotive Association says gas prices continue to fluctuate and drivers have been paying less over the past week. According to the AAA, the average gas price in Arkansas is $3.12 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. AAA said that the price is five...
KATV
Drug Task Force units in Arkansas confiscate over $55M in drugs, make 1,000+ arrests
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Office of Arkansas Drug Director has announced the success of "Operation Task Force Arkansas" with more than $55 Million in drugs and 1,000 arrests. A new release said that drug task force officers across the state banned together since November to remove illicit and deadly drugs from communities, culminating with "Operation Task Force Arkansas" on Jan. 25.
Comments / 0