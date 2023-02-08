Read full article on original website
baltimoremagazine.com
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Historical images by John Van Horn and I. Henry Phillips. Opening spread: The image of the forlorn girl on the outskirts of the Highway to Nowhere was shot by John Van Horn in the fall of 1968 (see sidebar at the end of the story). CLOSED THE CAR DOOR and...
wypr.org
Baltimore celebrates public school cafeteria workers with a new exhibit
Baltimore City Schools’ Food and Nutrition Services team with exhibit curator Beth Maloney (second to the right) For 27 years, Bruce Martin started his day by cleaning the kitchen, preparing meals, and greeting students as they entered the cafeteria. Martin began working in Baltimore City Public School cafeterias in...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County's first Black female DPWT director inspires, hopes to makes a difference
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County's newest department head hopes her appointment will serve as an inspiration to girls everywhere. D'Andrea Walker was sworn in on Monday as the first African American woman to serve as the director of the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation. "I'm one...
Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
wfmd.com
2 Men Shot In Taneytown Friday Afternoon
Taneytown, Md. (DG) – A shooting Friday afternoon in Taneytown injuries two men. Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Carroll County around 3 PM after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Police found Michael Joyner, 36, and...
Grace period ends and some squeegee workers will get ticketed
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's squeegee ban went into effect at six "hot spot" intersections around the city in January. Now, the grace period for that activity has ended and officers are issuing citations to offenders. Those "hot spot" intersections include President Street at I-83 and Conway Street near the Inner Harbor where police say motorist Timothy Reynolds was shot and killed by a then-14-year-old squeegee worker after he left his car and confronted a group of squeegee workers with a bat in July.Other '"no-squeegee zones" include Sinclair Lane and Moravia Road in Northeast Baltimore, Wabash and Northern Parkway, and part of Martin Luther...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Wes Moore Statement on The Officer-Involved Shootings in Baltimore and Harford Counties
Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on the officer-involved shootings in Baltimore and Harford counties: . “Today I visited with the family and colleagues of the Baltimore County detective who is currently on life support after being shot while in pursuit of the individual who ran from police and this morning was apprehended in Harford County.
WJLA
Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
Family Of Alleged Baltimore Power Grid Conspirator Says She Has A History Of White Supremacy
On Monday, we reported that the FBI announced the arrests of two apparently disgruntled white people who allegedly conspired to attack Baltimore, Maryland’s power grid in what is believed to be a “racially motivated” plot. One of the would-be domestic terrorists, Brandon Russell, of Orlando, is the founder of Atomwaffen Division, an international neo-Nazi group. Unsurprisingly, the other half of the white rage duo, Sarah Clendaniel, of Catonsville, Maryland, is somewhat of a neo-Nazi herself, according to her own family members.
wypr.org
Neighborhoods: Choo Smith's plan for Arise Baltimore in Cold Spring
Now, another installment in our Midday in the Neighborhood series, which we are producing in cooperation with our news partners at the Baltimore Banner. Today, we meet a Baltimore native who has toured the world as one of the legendary Harlem Globetrotters, and who has returned to his hometown to give back in a substantial way.
Bay Net
Husband Of Delegate Muñoz Held At Gunpoint During Robbery At Annapolis Professional Pharmacy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – State Delegate Rachel Muñoz has issued the following statement regarding the armed robbery her husband at Annapolis Professional Pharmacy last night. Her husband, pharmacist Andrew Muñoz, and pharmacy staff were held at gunpoint by a man who jumped the counter demanding narcotics. “I thank...
Digital Collegian
Baltimore Medical System announces pharmacy opening at Rosedale location
ROSEDALE — Baltimore Medical System (BMS), the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) system in Maryland, announced that its newest community health center, BMS at Rosedale, now offers an on-site pharmacy. Located at 9520 Philadelphia Road, the pharmacy is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and...
Maryland AG To Probe Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Baltimore
The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) has been called in to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash following an attempted traffic stop by Baltimore Police. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer on patrol in an unmarked vehicle in the 1800 block of East North...
Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt
COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
Police say woman abandoned child in Baltimore alleyway
BALTIMORE, MD – Policein Baltimore said the woman who was alleged to have abandoned a young child in a stroller in an alleyway near the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue has been identified. As a result of a child neglect call for service on Friday, Eastern District patrol officers responded to the rear alley of the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue at approximately 11:13 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a young child restrained in a stroller, approximately ages four to five. In response to a child crying, a concerned citizen investigated and found the child abandoned in The post Police say woman abandoned child in Baltimore alleyway appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
foxbaltimore.com
Addiction recovery support for addicts and family members
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Whether it's a problem with alcohol, opioids, or any other substance, addiction sadly takes the lives of thousands of Americans each year. However, one local non-profit is looking to use the power of love to erase the shame associated with addiction. Killy Gill, co-founder and executive...
baltimorebeat.com
Around Baltimore: Lexington Market, rental assistance for Marylanders, and the death of Tyre Nichols
Local leaders like Governor Wes Moore, Mayor Brandon Scott, and more were on hand in late January to cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Lexington Market. The project to renew the over 200-year-old market began several years ago. The $40 million needed to finance the project was secured in January 2020.
Wbaltv.com
MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma
TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in Owings Mills on Friday, say police
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot in Owings Mills on Friday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Twin Willow Court. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a male...
