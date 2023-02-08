ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KUTV

How to support Utah cancer patients at Grizzlies game

KUTV — You can help those battling cancer here in Utah by sharing your best "pucker up" face!. Jay and Hilde from Ink Against Cancer shared how it works with Sarah. They also gave details on upcoming events to help cancer warriors. For more information head to inkagainstcancer.com. Follow...
TODAY.com

‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack

As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
