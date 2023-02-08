Advance Auto Parts donates supplies, gift cards to AACPS career-based school

More tools and funds are coming for students who want to work on cars.

Advance Auto Parts donated $1,000 in gift cards as well as car repair tools. They are going to the Anne Arundel County Schools Center of Applied Technology North in Severn, Maryland.

The school is career-based, with tracks for car repair and others like culinary and electrical work.

"Being a school system, we don't have an unlimited amount of funding. So we kind of rely on our business partners, and Advance Auto has been one of the great ones that we have relied on. And for our students as well, because we turn out a lot of students, we have 1500 students per year that are going out into the community to look for jobs, look for parts, look for equipment and tools that they can afford," said Don Kerr, anautomotive instructor at AAPS Center of Applied Technology.

Kerr says that they need all the equipment they can get, because their automotive classes have actually gotten bigger compared to last year.