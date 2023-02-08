ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Little girl recovering following drive-by shooting near Orlando

(WSVN) - A little girl is now recovering after being the victim during a drive-by shooting outside her home near Orlando. “The bullet protruded through the trunk and it went through the trunk, through the backseat through my baby car seat,” said Thomas Banks. Banks showed the hole from...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando police investigating armed carjacking at 7-Eleven near I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said an armed carjacker is on the run after holding up a person at a 7-Eleven on Friday morning. According to officers, this happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at Princeton Street and I-4. They said when the driver went into the store, the suspect opened the back door of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the front seat passenger. The passenger was ordered to get out of the car and the suspect took off toward the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Camera alerts Orlando woman of stranger rummaging through her apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her Downtown Orlando apartment early Sunday morning. The woman, who was not home at the time, received an alert from her camera on her phone and immediately called 911, according to police.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
COCOA, FL
WESH

15-year-old girl missing in Volusia County, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing teenager. Alyssa Rogers, 15, was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to police, Roger was wearing a striped white and grey jacket with a purple shirt. Anyone who knows where she is should contact the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 39-year-old man missing in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police said a man has been reported missing. According to police, Edwin Soto, 39, was last seen Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in a blue polo shirt and brown jeans. He is described as about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. If you have...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 Orlando restaurants make Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list

Yelp recently released its "Top 100 US Restaurants 2023" list and several places throughout Florida made the cut — even some in Orlando. For the past 10 years, Yelp has compiled a list of its most popular and highly rated restaurants. The diverse list is a combination of plant-based...
ORLANDO, FL
cw34.com

Florida police issue warning due to car jacking TikTok trend

CLERMONT, Fla. (CBS12) — The Clermont Police Department are offering tips on how civilians can keep their vehicles secure after a viral social media challenge led to a rise in car jacking. The TikTok trend, called the 'Kia Boyz' challenge, targets Kia/Hyundai vehicles produced through 2010 and 2021. The...
CLERMONT, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Voodoo Doughnut Orlando Limited-Time Doughnuts Appear

Three limited-time doughnuts recently popped on the Voodoo Doughnut Universal CityWalk Orlando menu. Two of them display a bent toward the upcoming Valentine’s Day. However, a third one baffles us in terms of theming this time of year. For Valentine’s Day season, two heart-shaped doughnuts will be sold through...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy