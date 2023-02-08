Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in FloridaEdy ZooOrlando, FL
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Margarita Day at Chuy’s Tex Mex! All the Details you need to know!Flour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
72-Year-Old Diabetic Janitor was Accidentally Locked Inside a Holding Cell in the Orange County Courthouse For 3 NightsZack LoveOrange County, FL
WSVN-TV
Little girl recovering following drive-by shooting near Orlando
(WSVN) - A little girl is now recovering after being the victim during a drive-by shooting outside her home near Orlando. “The bullet protruded through the trunk and it went through the trunk, through the backseat through my baby car seat,” said Thomas Banks. Banks showed the hole from...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando police investigating armed carjacking at 7-Eleven near I-4
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said an armed carjacker is on the run after holding up a person at a 7-Eleven on Friday morning. According to officers, this happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at Princeton Street and I-4. They said when the driver went into the store, the suspect opened the back door of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the front seat passenger. The passenger was ordered to get out of the car and the suspect took off toward the interstate.
fox35orlando.com
Camera alerts Orlando woman of stranger rummaging through her apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her Downtown Orlando apartment early Sunday morning. The woman, who was not home at the time, received an alert from her camera on her phone and immediately called 911, according to police.
Orlando police identify woman shot outside shopping plaza
Police in Orlando are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday evening outside of a shopping center.
wogx.com
Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
WESH
15-year-old girl missing in Volusia County, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing teenager. Alyssa Rogers, 15, was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to police, Roger was wearing a striped white and grey jacket with a purple shirt. Anyone who knows where she is should contact the...
fox35orlando.com
Woman searching for Florida rental home says she was tricked into paying wrong person
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Connecticut woman is turning to law enforcement to get her money back after she says she was tricked into paying the wrong person for a rental home in Kissimmee. Now she's warning others about potential scams. "They sent me the picture of the house and the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida father desperate for leads after he says dirt bike rider ran son over before taking off
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach father is desperate for answers after he says a man on a dirt bike ran his son over back in January and still hasn't been caught. The incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the intersection of North Grandview Avenue and Nautilus Avenue.
VIDEO: Deputies find missing Florida 4-year-old
Deputies in Florida are searching for a 4-year-old who went missing from his home early Friday morning.
WESH
Police: 39-year-old man missing in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police said a man has been reported missing. According to police, Edwin Soto, 39, was last seen Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in a blue polo shirt and brown jeans. He is described as about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. If you have...
fox35orlando.com
3 Orlando restaurants make Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list
Yelp recently released its "Top 100 US Restaurants 2023" list and several places throughout Florida made the cut — even some in Orlando. For the past 10 years, Yelp has compiled a list of its most popular and highly rated restaurants. The diverse list is a combination of plant-based...
No cost community center for seniors opens its doors in Orlando
A new center offering seniors health and wellness resources at no cost opened in Orlando last week.
Black History Month: Orlando Black-owned restaurant food tour is back
Starting Feb. 15 to 28, GO See The City is bringing back the annual Black-owned restaurant food tour as part of Black History Month.
Central Florida police warn drivers of increased car break-ins inspired by TikTok challenge
The Clermont Police Department says some residents should take extra security measures when locking up their cars.
click orlando
Video shows missing 4-year-old in Brevard County found safe, reunited with father
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Frank and Frankie Orwig embraced Friday afternoon after the Brevard Sheriff’s Office said the 4-year-old was missing for four hours. At the family’s home on a private driveway at Burgess Avenue and Quarno Road, Mr. Orwig told News 6 he was taking a nap when it all started at 9 o’clock.
cw34.com
Florida police issue warning due to car jacking TikTok trend
CLERMONT, Fla. (CBS12) — The Clermont Police Department are offering tips on how civilians can keep their vehicles secure after a viral social media challenge led to a rise in car jacking. The TikTok trend, called the 'Kia Boyz' challenge, targets Kia/Hyundai vehicles produced through 2010 and 2021. The...
fox35orlando.com
Police in Clermont say car thefts on the rise, similar to those prompted by TikTok challenge
CLERMONT, Fla. - Clermont police offices are warning drivers to lock up after several cars were stolen this week. They say thieves are targeting Hyundai and Kia brands, and it's possible, this could be part of a TikTok challenge. A total of six cars went missing at the Vistas at...
piratesandprincesses.net
Voodoo Doughnut Orlando Limited-Time Doughnuts Appear
Three limited-time doughnuts recently popped on the Voodoo Doughnut Universal CityWalk Orlando menu. Two of them display a bent toward the upcoming Valentine’s Day. However, a third one baffles us in terms of theming this time of year. For Valentine’s Day season, two heart-shaped doughnuts will be sold through...
WESH
Seminole County restaurant owner gives food safety tips ahead of Super Bowl parties
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Super Bowl is this Sunday and a big part of the game are the parties. If you're hosting, there are some important things to keep in mind to keep your guests from getting food poisoning. Hurricane Grill and Wings in Longwood caters events and...
Pollo Campero to Debut in Orlando
Founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero has since expanded to and throughout the Caribbean, the Americas, Europe, and Asia.
