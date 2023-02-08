Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Jesse Jo Stark's DEADLY DOLL and Chrome Hearts Come Together for a Hoodie Release
After sharing its collection with Baccarat, Chrome Hearts is returning to apparel for its latest website release. This time around, the storied Los Angeles-based imprint has teamed up with DEADLY DOLL by singer-songwriter and daughter of Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, Jesse Jo Stark. Putting together the WWW.CHROMEHEARTS.COM/DEADLYDOLL Hoodie, the...
hypebeast.com
Dior Men's Summer 2023 Campaign Evokes the Founding Courier's Birthplace and Artist Duncan Grant's Rural Retreats
On a dreamlike stroll from the Normandy coast to the Sussex countryside lies. Men’s Summer 2023 campaign. Shot by Rafael Pavarotti, the sartorial catalog spotlights designer Kim Jones’ latest warm-weather cuts against a backdrop echoing the show’s scenography: Monsieur Dior’s birthplace of Granville. While evoking the...
hypebeast.com
Folkform Pays a Pleated Homage to a Design Icon
Stockholm-based design duo Folkform has turned its attention to the work of architect Josef Frank, creating a series of pleated lamps for Swedish brand Svenskt Tenn. Throughout his career, Austrian-born Frank had a huge impact on design not only in his home country but in Sweden too, where he lived for over 30 years. During his time in Stockholm, he worked extensively with the interior design store Svenskt Tenn – creating over 250 textile prints for its collections. Now, on the occasion of Stockholm Design Week, Folkform is paying homage to the work of Frank with a body of work that combines their signature style with his legacy.
hypebeast.com
Hatton Labs' Jewelry Straddles Love and Pain for SS23
For Spring/Summer 2023, contemporary jewelry brand Hatton Labs was galvanized by the iconic stories of William Shakespeare. Designed in the imprint’s London studio, the collection, titled “Good Night,” centers on the conflict between two of the English playwright’s central motifs: love and pain. Inside the range,...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
hypebeast.com
Kelela Releases Sophomore Album ‘RAVEN’
After a little over five years, Kelela’s long-awaited sophomore album, RAVEN, has finally arrived. Since the beginning of the year, Kelela has released a selection of tracks from the project, which both built excitement and offered a glimpse at what’s to come sonically. Clocking in at one hour and three minutes through 15 tracks, the project offers a multidimensional sonic and emotional experience.
hypebeast.com
Yohji Yamamoto's Y's for Men Brand Returns From the Archives for FW23
Yohji Yamamoto is one of the most celebrated and influential designers of our time. Most came to know the designer through his work with adidas under the sub-label Y-3, while deep fashion heads may be more familiar with Yohji Yamamoto Pour Homme, his mainline menswear label, or other sub-labels such as Ground Y, S’yte, and so on. But for those who dig into the archives, you’ll be privy to Y’s, the Japanese designer’s first-ever brand for women — and its male counterpart, Y’s for Men, which debuted in 1979.
hypebeast.com
Over the Influence Explores Interruption as a Tool for Abstraction in New Group Show
On view in Los Angeles until March 12. Los Angeles is gearing up for a busy week with Frieze, Felix and the many events orbiting the fairs. Amongst the exhibitions to check out, Over the Influence is showcasing a new group show from artists Lauren Wy, Zes, Brittany Fanning and Jean Nagai.
hypebeast.com
LACMA Retraces When Art and Computers First Began to Intersect
The exhibition features over 100 artworks made between 1952 and 1982. There is a new exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) that retraces the origins of when art and computers first began to intersect. Entitled Coded: Art Enters the Computer Age, 1952 — 1982, the show...
hypebeast.com
Harvey Nichols Readies Spring Offering with Striking New Season Drops
British department store Harvey Nichols is waving bye to winter as it introduces new spring-ready garments to its high-end collections. Bowling shirts and pastel colors make a return to this edit with the retailer broadening its variety of fashion items from the likes of Scandi-favorite Acne Studios as well as staying well-attuned to the usual suspects in luxury fashion with garments by Marni, Issey Miyake and Jonathon Anderson-led LOEWE.
hypebeast.com
Supreme Shares Its SS23 Collection Teaser
Brace yourself, Supreme season lies ahead. The brand’s biannual break is all but over as it has revealed its teaser for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Despite Supreme keeping a low profile over the past month, there’s plenty to look forward to. A rumored list of collaborators include UNDERCOVER, Nike on the Air Bakin and SB Dunk, Tamagotchi and typical partners such as The North Face. Adding to the mayhem, they’ve officially switched over to Shopify for hosting its web shops and a West Hollywood store is set to open. Topping it all off, it’s said to be Tremaine Emory’s first full collection as creative director.
hypebeast.com
HypeArt Visits: Greg Ito
Greg Ito is a Japanese-American artist who creates vibrant paintings that serve as portals into his memories and many interests. Born and raised in West Los Angeles, Ito remembers always being surrounded by artistic relatives and began to follow his own path by receiving his BFA at the now defunct San Francisco Art Institute (SFAI).
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Outlines the LV Trainer in Vintage Comics
During his time at the helm of menswear, Virgil Abloh introduced his own interpretation of luxury streetwear. Over a year after his passing, Abloh’s presence is still felt in every crevice of the Vuitton design language, continuing to pay tribute to the late designer by keeping his staple garments in rotation every season.
hypebeast.com
IKEA and Marimekko Launch Limited-Edition BASTUA Collection
IKEA has teamed up with Finnish design brand Marimekko to create a collection rooted in the benefits of Nordic nature and sauna culture. Named “BASTUA”, the collection is made up of 26 pieces, each in a limited-edition run, and ranges from larger furniture pieces to small homeware objects. The collection also marks the first time that Marimekko – founded in 1951 – has designed a set of prints exclusively for an external brand collaboration. “Capturing the essence of Marimekko’s Finnish roots and its connection to the historic origins of sauna culture was a fundamental part of the design journey and the creation of the BASTUA prints,” says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Drops a New Range of Structural "Show" Rainboots
Matthew M Williams continues to evolve his futuristic vision at Givenchy with the House’s all-new “Show” line, and underpinning the drop is the range of rainboots you see above. Arriving in either a high or ankle-cut silhouette in both “Black” and “Off White” hues, the new style...
hypebeast.com
Guillaume Marmin Intersects Sound and Light in New Installation for Jaeger-LeCoultre
Exploring the movement of time through technical art. The Stellar Odyssey series by Jaeger-LeCoultre has already proved to be the must-see showcase for watch fanatics this year. Examining time through art, science and most importantly watchmaking, it showcases the work of experts in each field to bring a rounded experience to the exhibition.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Presents a "Silver Metallic" Iteration of Its 1906R
New Balance has just presented a new “Silver Metallic” iteration of its 1906R silhouette and it comes dressed in Y2K influence with a chrome outer. Recently, New Balance has been providing consistent roll-outs of footwear packs and general release colorways of its 1906R, with some recent highlights coming in the form of the “Cordura Pack” with stow pouches, a new “Protection Pack,” and even an experimental “Neon Lights” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Patterns Run Wild in TIGHTBOOTH's SS23 Collection
After collaborating with BLOHM on the Velvet Rat Loafer, TIGHTBOOTH has now unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Serving as the latest from professional skater Shinpei Ueno’s label, the seasonal range is dominated by bold patterning. Paisley, wavy check, checkerboard, border, and more are applied onto a series of relaxed...
hypebeast.com
Central Cee Is All About Commitment in His Latest Single "Me and You"
West London rapper Central Cee is back with a new single dubbed “Me and You,” his own spin on a love song just before Valentine’s Day. There are not many artists that can capture a generation of new-school rap fans in the way that Central Cee has. His songs always hit big numbers and his smart use of samples, meme-worthy lyrics and club-friendly instrumentals often find themselves in the heat of raves and car cruises alike.
Comments / 0