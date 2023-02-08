Yohji Yamamoto is one of the most celebrated and influential designers of our time. Most came to know the designer through his work with adidas under the sub-label Y-3, while deep fashion heads may be more familiar with Yohji Yamamoto Pour Homme, his mainline menswear label, or other sub-labels such as Ground Y, S’yte, and so on. But for those who dig into the archives, you’ll be privy to Y’s, the Japanese designer’s first-ever brand for women — and its male counterpart, Y’s for Men, which debuted in 1979.

