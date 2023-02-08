Idaho Falls man charged for illegal baiting of bear

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple wildlife crimes after he reportedly baited and shot a bear.

A probable cause affidavit states Marshall Ray Andersen, 23, baited the black bear in May. Court records also state he failed to report the bear kill to the Big Game Mortality Report.

Andersen also reportedly shot and killed an elk in October 2021 when he had already hit his legal limit for elk hunting. He reportedly used one of his friend’s bull elk tags, for which both of them were charged with misdemeanors.

Andersen came under investigation after a conservation officer reported seeing his truck drive away from an area in Lemhi County where two wolves had been shot and left in May.

An investigator with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reportedly found evidence of a bear bait at the site. The affidavit states there were multiple violations at the site, including an open container of alcohol, use of a game species as bait. An animal carcass which was later confirmed to be the bear was also found nearby.

A few days later Andersen reportedly posted pictures on social media of a black bear he had killed.

A search warrant was obtained and enforced in July. Andersen reportedly admitted to the baiting violations, and that he did not report the kill to Fish and Game.

During the search, investigators found photos connecting Andersen to the elk from October 2021. Andersen had already reported an elk tag in September 2021. Both Andersen and a friend admitted the friend had used his own tag on the elk to cover up the overhunting.

Andersen was charged with unlawful killing, possessing or wasting wildlife, punishable with up to five years in prison and the revocation of his hunting license for life.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 28 in Bonneville County Court.