New charges filed in connection to Desert Star Motel case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following the 2021 raid on the Desert Star Motel, the owner and general manager were charged in federal court, accused of charging inflated rates to pimps who had prostitutes working out of the property. Curtis Lee Moore Jr. was arrested during the raid and initially only charged with being a felon […]
Trial date moved for accused Greyhound bus shooter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of opening fire while on a Greyhound bus, killing one person and wounding several others, is now scheduled for trial May 1. There have been multiple postponements in the case of Anthony Devonte Williams, charged with first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 3, […]
Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in south Bakersfield DUI crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who drank then allegedly drove twice the speed limit before crashing into another vehicle, killing its driver, pleaded no contest Friday to two charges in exchange for a six-year prison term. Alexzander Pacheco pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and carrying a concealed firearm in public […]
1 dead in East Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Bakersfield. Police told 17 News it happened about 2:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Clifton Street — near MLK Boulevard. Officers confirmed to 17 News that two people were shot, with one person dying at the...
Lab explodes in Porterville, teen arrested, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A butane honey oil lab explosion in Porterville resulted in the discovery and subsequent arrest of a 19-year-old, who investigators suspect was involved in the operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Thursday at around 5:00 p.m., both police and fire departments responded to the 800 Block of West Grand […]
Driving but not drinking: 4 teenagers accused of stealing $250,000 worth of alcohol
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (TND) — Some young people under the age of 21 have been known to go to great lengths to drink alcohol, but nothing like these four teenagers who aren't even old enough to vote. They're accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol...
DA: Man denied parole in 1998 Tulare County murder
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was denied parole in a 1998 Tulare County murder, according to the Tulare County District attorney’s office. The DA says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Jesus Legaspy, for the 1998 murder of a 17-year-old. In November 1998, Legaspy was convicted of first-degree murder and was […]
In 'ghastly' incident, woman gets 13 years, 8 months for killing her child while driving intoxicated
The pain cuts sharp and deep for parents who mourn their child’s death — but one woman must forever endure knowing her actions while driving intoxicated with her 7-year-old daughter led to the girl's death. This mother, Wendy Garcia, 37, was sentenced Thursday to 13 years, 8 months...
Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Bakersfield police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 felony charges. Steven Jimenez, 32, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 22. Police say Jimenez on Sunday fired at officers on Baker Street but got away. Early Monday, officers tried to arrest […]
BPD: Man reportedly attempted to rape woman exercising in northeast Bakersfield
A Bakersfield man police said sexually assaulted a woman exercising in the 10000 block of Panorama Drive was arrested Thursday. A witness to the attack followed suspect Anton Hill and directed officers to the 23-year-old man, the news release added. Hill and the victim aren’t related.
Man charged with shooting at nephew pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bail was set at $25,000 on Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at his nephew. Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. noted Benny Laws had stayed out of trouble for nine years until Monday morning, when a dispute in the 4600 block of Black Rock Mountain Court reportedly prompted […]
Suspect arrested in Shafter downtown shooting
Police arrested a man into custody after he allegedly shot another man in the head outside the Shafter Starbucks Thursday morning. At approximately 9:37 a.m., Shafter police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 100 block of West Lerdo Highway. Officers already in the area heard the shots, saw a man running from the scene and detained him. Officers then found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to his head.
Bakersfield CHP officer arrests 4 teens accused of string of retail thefts across CA
A California Highway Patrol officer arrested four teens Wednesday in Bakersfield on suspicion of stealing local products costing $7,000 and who are suspected of a string of thefts ranging from Southern California to Tulare County. A Bakersfield CHP officer saw a blue Chevrolet exiting from a Highway 99 exit at...
Detective Work by Fresno Private Investigator Leads to Bust of Suspect in Catalytic Converter Theft
FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Detective work by a Fresno private investigator leads to the bust of a catalytic converter thief. Catalytic converter theft is not only affecting car owners, the AG industry is being targeted as well. Private Investigator Rocky Pipkin of the Pipkin Detective Agency busted a thief...
Shafter PD: Man hospitalized after shooting, suspect detained
Shafter, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital after getting shot and the alleged shooter was detained in Shafter Thursday morning. According to Shafter police, officers were called on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 9:37 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 100 block of West Lerdo Highway.
Man pleads not guilty to threatening to kill Foods Co. shoppers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of threatening to kill shoppers outside the Foods Co. on Haley Street pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four counts of making terroristic threats. Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. ordered Adrian Aceves, 34, held without bail, noting he was on post-release community supervision when arrested. Police were […]
3 inmates have died in Kern County Sheriff’s Office custody this year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released information about three separate inmate deaths this year at Kern County jail facilities, according to KCSO’s transparency website. KCSO has released few details on the deaths of a 24-year-old inmate and two other inmates, both 42 years of age, who died while in custody. […]
CHP officer files search warrant on BPD officer who ran a stop sign in deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — January 19th, a Bakersfield Police officer was in pursuit of a stolen truck. The driver was arrested and two officers were on their way to the arrest location. At one point, one of the officers hit a Honda Accord leaving 30-year-old Mario Lares dead and 34-year-old Ana Hernandez injured.
Man with 8 DUI convictions sentenced in fatal hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon making bail in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash, Eric Miles Jr. flouted the terms of his release and got behind the wheel. He picked up a DUI charge, an offense with which he’s very familiar — he has eight prior convictions. On Tuesday, Miles, 32, was sentenced to five […]
Homicide investigation opened after 'skeletal remains' found in Bakersfield
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after skeletal remains were found in Bakersfield on Wednesday.
