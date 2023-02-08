ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

New charges filed in connection to Desert Star Motel case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following the 2021 raid on the Desert Star Motel, the owner and general manager were charged in federal court, accused of charging inflated rates to pimps who had prostitutes working out of the property. Curtis Lee Moore Jr. was arrested during the raid and initially only charged with being a felon […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Trial date moved for accused Greyhound bus shooter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of opening fire while on a Greyhound bus, killing one person and wounding several others, is now scheduled for trial May 1. There have been multiple postponements in the case of Anthony Devonte Williams, charged with first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 3, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in south Bakersfield DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who drank then allegedly drove twice the speed limit before crashing into another vehicle, killing its driver, pleaded no contest Friday to two charges in exchange for a six-year prison term. Alexzander Pacheco pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and carrying a concealed firearm in public […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

1 dead in East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Bakersfield. Police told 17 News it happened about 2:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Clifton Street — near MLK Boulevard. Officers confirmed to 17 News that two people were shot, with one person dying at the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Lab explodes in Porterville, teen arrested, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A butane honey oil lab explosion in Porterville resulted in the discovery and subsequent arrest of a 19-year-old, who investigators suspect was involved in the operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Thursday at around 5:00 p.m., both police and fire departments responded to the 800 Block of West Grand […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man denied parole in 1998 Tulare County murder

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was denied parole in a 1998 Tulare County murder, according to the Tulare County District attorney’s office. The DA says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Jesus Legaspy, for the 1998 murder of a 17-year-old.  In November 1998, Legaspy was convicted of first-degree murder and was […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Bakersfield police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 felony charges. Steven Jimenez, 32, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 22. Police say Jimenez on Sunday fired at officers on Baker Street but got away. Early Monday, officers tried to arrest […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man charged with shooting at nephew pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bail was set at $25,000 on Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at his nephew. Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. noted Benny Laws had stayed out of trouble for nine years until Monday morning, when a dispute in the 4600 block of Black Rock Mountain Court reportedly prompted […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

Suspect arrested in Shafter downtown shooting

Police arrested a man into custody after he allegedly shot another man in the head outside the Shafter Starbucks Thursday morning. At approximately 9:37 a.m., Shafter police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 100 block of West Lerdo Highway. Officers already in the area heard the shots, saw a man running from the scene and detained him. Officers then found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to his head.
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

Shafter PD: Man hospitalized after shooting, suspect detained

Shafter, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital after getting shot and the alleged shooter was detained in Shafter Thursday morning. According to Shafter police, officers were called on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 9:37 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 100 block of West Lerdo Highway.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to threatening to kill Foods Co. shoppers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of threatening to kill shoppers outside the Foods Co. on Haley Street pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four counts of making terroristic threats. Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. ordered Adrian Aceves, 34, held without bail, noting he was on post-release community supervision when arrested. Police were […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man with 8 DUI convictions sentenced in fatal hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon making bail in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash, Eric Miles Jr. flouted the terms of his release and got behind the wheel. He picked up a DUI charge, an offense with which he’s very familiar — he has eight prior convictions. On Tuesday, Miles, 32, was sentenced to five […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

