WKRC
8-year-old's help leads to the arrest of his mother's alleged killer
ROYERSFORD, Penn. (WKRC) – Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his business partner and friend thanks to the help of the victim's eight-year-old son. Blair Anthony Watts was charged with first degree murder, third degree murder, theft by unlawful taking, and unauthorized accessing of a device issued to another in connection to the death of Jennifer Brown, according to reports.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man fatally shot by Allentown police; District attorney says officer was struck by 'projectile' in protective vest
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Allentown. Police said they saw the man assaulting someone in the area of 8th and Maple Streets around 8 p.m. Friday night. They then chased after him. Police said the man then pulled out a firearm and fired...
20-year-old dead after officer-involved shooting
COPLAY, LEIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lehigh County man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Allentown. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin tells Eyewitness News the Allentown Police Department fatally shot 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, from Coplay, in a Friday night shootout. The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Maple Street, […]
Man killed after police-involved shooting in Allentown
A man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Allentown.
Homicide suspect, 17, to remain jailed at LCCF
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough said Alan Jay Meyers, 17, charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl, will remain jailed at the county correctional facility. Vough on Friday afternoon presided over the sixth review hearing for Meyers regarding his incarceration at the adult facility. State...
abc27.com
Lancaster Police arrest juveniles for possessing firearms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police announced they have arrested two juveniles who were in possession of firearms. Police say that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer with the department observed a group of three individuals on Pershing Avenue matching the description of suspects involved in a shots fired incident that occurred early in the day.
Police investigating death in central Pa. home, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a body was found in a Lancaster County home on Friday morning, according to police. Colombia Borough officers were dispatched at 8:18 a.m. to the 500 block of Avenue H, for a report of a person found dead inside the residence. Police said the...
lebtown.com
Gunshot victim drives himself to the hospital after Thursday night shooting
Lebanon city police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night, Feb. 9, in the city. According to the police release, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th and Cumberland streets around 7 p.m. Thursday for a report of gun shots fired. Police said that upon arrival, they discovered that a suspect had already fled the area, while the victim had driven himself to a local hospital.
WFMZ-TV Online
Dump truck owner facing homicide by vehicle charge in connection with crash that killed pregnant woman
L. PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The owner of a dump truck that was involved in a deadly crash in Montgomery County has been arrested. U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Patrick Doran in Virginia. They say the Maryland man owned the dump truck that killed a pregnant woman in Lower Providence Township...
Dog Dead, Another Wound In Lancaster County Shooting
One dog is dead and another was hurt in a shooting in Lancaster County, authorities announced in a release on Thursday, Feb. 9. Officers were called to a report of gun shots outside a home in the first block of Pinnacle Road West, Martic Township, on Feb. 1 around 7:18 p.m. Trooper James Grothey explains in the release.
Darby Man Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Cop
A 43-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer, who is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery. Eric Haynes became the center of an investigation as officer Giovanni Maysonet and his unnamed colleague were conducting a vehicle investigation...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man hits pedestrian on William Penn Highway, then gets into head-on crash
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Palmer Township Police Department says a man got into a crash shortly after hitting a pedestrian on William Penn Highway Friday afternoon. William Penn Highway had been closed between Elwood and Milford streets while police investigated. Police were sent to William Penn Highway shortly before...
15-year-old shot, killed in New Castle County, Delaware: police
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Delaware on Friday night, the New Castle County Police Department said.The shooting happened on the unit block of Deen Street, which runs through an apartment complex off Wilton Boulevard.Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.There's no word on any arrests, or what led to the shooting.
Shooting victim found in Route 412 crash dies by suicide, coroner rules
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. A man found shot in a crashed car on Route 412 has died and the Lehigh County coroner ruled he died...
police1.com
'Shots fired! Shots fired!': Pa. cop hailed a hero for transporting gunshot victim to hospital
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — The lightning-fast actions of a West Chester police officer saved the life of an early morning gunshot victim, who would have otherwise died along High Street, near the historic courthouse steps. Within a minute of hearing a single gunshot, Officer Aaron Davis had loaded the...
Guilty verdict in deadly Schuylkill County shooting
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A man was found guilty of a deadly shooting in Schuylkill County. Santonio Malone shot and killed Juan Romero in October 2021 in Mahanoy City. Another man was also hurt. A jury found Malone guilty of first-degree murder and related charges. He is set to...
Narcotics sting leads to arrest, crash into police cruiser in Easton
An undercover narcotics sting by the Northampton County Drug Task Force Wednesday led to the arrest of an Easton man after he intentionally crashed his car into a police cruiser, authorities said. Amir Divine Brown, 34, of the 900 block of West Wilkes-Barre Street, was charged with felony aggravated assault,...
WGAL
Late night crash under investigation in Lancaster County
A late night crash shut down a Lancaster County road Friday night. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just before midnight, in the 2800 block of Spring Valley Road. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the East Hempfield Township Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
'She meant everything to me': Loved ones and neighbors react to arrest in connection to Jennifer Brown's murder
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Jennifer Brown's neighbors are reacting to the arrest made in connection with her murder Thursday. Brown was missing for about two weeks before her body was discovered, partially buried near a warehouse, minutes away from 43-year-old Brown's home. Blair Watts, Brown's business partner who reported her missing,...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken attorney representing man arrested in murder of Jennifer Brown in Limerick Township
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Limerick Township Police Chief Robert J. Matalavage announced on February 9th the arrest of Blair Watts, 33, of Hunsberger Drive in Royersford, for First-Degree Murder and other charges related to the murder of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township. Brown’s body was found on January 18th, buried in a shallow grave behind a warehouse on North 5th Avenue in Royersford.
