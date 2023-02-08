ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

8-year-old's help leads to the arrest of his mother's alleged killer

ROYERSFORD, Penn. (WKRC) – Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his business partner and friend thanks to the help of the victim's eight-year-old son. Blair Anthony Watts was charged with first degree murder, third degree murder, theft by unlawful taking, and unauthorized accessing of a device issued to another in connection to the death of Jennifer Brown, according to reports.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

20-year-old dead after officer-involved shooting

COPLAY, LEIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lehigh County man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Allentown. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin tells Eyewitness News the Allentown Police Department fatally shot 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, from Coplay, in a Friday night shootout. The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Maple Street, […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times Leader

Homicide suspect, 17, to remain jailed at LCCF

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough said Alan Jay Meyers, 17, charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl, will remain jailed at the county correctional facility. Vough on Friday afternoon presided over the sixth review hearing for Meyers regarding his incarceration at the adult facility. State...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Police arrest juveniles for possessing firearms

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police announced they have arrested two juveniles who were in possession of firearms. Police say that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer with the department observed a group of three individuals on Pershing Avenue matching the description of suspects involved in a shots fired incident that occurred early in the day.
lebtown.com

Gunshot victim drives himself to the hospital after Thursday night shooting

Lebanon city police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night, Feb. 9, in the city. According to the police release, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th and Cumberland streets around 7 p.m. Thursday for a report of gun shots fired. Police said that upon arrival, they discovered that a suspect had already fled the area, while the victim had driven himself to a local hospital.
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

Dog Dead, Another Wound In Lancaster County Shooting

One dog is dead and another was hurt in a shooting in Lancaster County, authorities announced in a release on Thursday, Feb. 9. Officers were called to a report of gun shots outside a home in the first block of Pinnacle Road West, Martic Township, on Feb. 1 around 7:18 p.m. Trooper James Grothey explains in the release.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Darby Man Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Cop

A 43-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer, who is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery. Eric Haynes became the center of an investigation as officer Giovanni Maysonet and his unnamed colleague were conducting a vehicle investigation...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

15-year-old shot, killed in New Castle County, Delaware: police

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Delaware on Friday night, the New Castle County Police Department said.The shooting happened on the unit block of Deen Street, which runs through an apartment complex off Wilton Boulevard.Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.There's no word on any arrests, or what led to the shooting.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken attorney representing man arrested in murder of Jennifer Brown in Limerick Township

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Limerick Township Police Chief Robert J. Matalavage announced on February 9th the arrest of Blair Watts, 33, of Hunsberger Drive in Royersford, for First-Degree Murder and other charges related to the murder of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township. Brown’s body was found on January 18th, buried in a shallow grave behind a warehouse on North 5th Avenue in Royersford.
ROYERSFORD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy