Lebanon city police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night, Feb. 9, in the city. According to the police release, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th and Cumberland streets around 7 p.m. Thursday for a report of gun shots fired. Police said that upon arrival, they discovered that a suspect had already fled the area, while the victim had driven himself to a local hospital.

LEBANON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO