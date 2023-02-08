Read full article on original website
Republican state senators push to keep Gov. Andy Beshear accountable for misdirected tornado relief checks
WEST KENTUCKY — Republican senators are pushing to hold Gov. Andy Beshear accountable for misdirected checks from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Three state lawmakers who represent counties in west Kentucky are sponsoring Senate Bill 99 with the goal of creating oversight for the distribution of relief funds.
Illinois governor signs House bills, abolishes life without parole for those under 21
ILLINOIS — Gov. JB Pritzker today signed several House bills into law, including changes to prison sentencing. House Bill 1064 abolishes life without parole for people under 21. This will be effective Jan. 1, 2024. HB 2542 allows certain individuals who were previously convicted of a felony to legally...
Thousands of inactive voters being removed from rolls in Kentucky
Another 127,000 or so inactive voters are scheduled to be removed from voter rolls in Kentucky on Friday, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced. In a news release, Adams' office says that brings the total number of inactive voters removed from rolls during his term to more than 300,000. Of...
Governor appoints western Kentuckians to state boards
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed three western Kentuckians, including two reappointments, to state boards and commissions. James Knoth of Benton was appointed to the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors. He is the principal land surveyor at Knoth Surveying and Design and replaces Christopher Gephart. His term expires Jan. 1, 2027.
Health care providers navigate medical marijuana prescriptions for patients
PADUCAH — Medical marijuana is once again under consideration by the Kentucky legislature. After failing in 2020 and 2022, state lawmakers will vote on whether to legalize marijuana for medicinal use. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order late last year allowing people to get a written certification...
KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'
FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
State of Illinois details free income tax preparation assistance for low, moderate income families
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Low-to-moderate income families who need assistance with income tax preparation can get free help from several trusted programs across the country. According to a Thursday release from the State of Illinois, some of the programs providing free, basic income-tax return preparation with electronic filing include:. The...
Hospice volunteers needed
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital faces shortage of hospice volunteers. There are only 49 active volunteers covering 13 regions in Kentucky and three in Illinois — and 188 patients rely on them. These volunteers do things like reading to patients, playing music and assisting wherever help is needed.
Lyon County's Perry reaches 4,000 career points
PADUCAH, Ky. - Lyon County star Travis Perry wrote his name into the history books on Saturday night. Perry became just the second player in the state of Kentucky to reach 4,000 career points. He joins Kelly "King" Coleman, who reached the milestone in 1956. Perry, who is only a...
High winds take down trees in Local 6 region, KYTC reports
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says high winds have taken down trees in several locations across western Kentucky, some of which are along roadways. According to an early morning release, high winds and rainfall-softened ground have combined to increase the chance that more trees could come down. The...
High winds force temporary ferry closures
HICKMAN, KY — Both the Dorena-Hickman and Cave-in-Rock ferries have halted operations due to high winds, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, south-southwest wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour have created hazardous river conditions. When wind blows out of the south or...
