Police: Officer kills man who fired at officers during chase

An Allentown police officer shot and killed an armed man who fired at officers, one of whom was hit by a projectile but was uninjured, authorities said. Police said officers saw someone being assaulted shortly after 8 p.m. Friday and gave chase, after which the suspect pulled a gun and fired at officers. An Allentown officer returned fire, striking the suspect, who was given emergency aid and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
ALLENTOWN, PA

