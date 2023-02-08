ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Huge second half pushes Bridgeport past Buckhannon-Upshur, 57-43

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 20-15 at halftime, the Bridgeport Indians were able to keep their composure in a hostile road environment, scoring 42 points in the second half to outlast the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers on Saturday night and escape with a 57-43 victory. "The key to tonight was...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

22-point fourth quarter pushes Buccaneers past Patriots, 59-52

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In a physical, back-and-forth affair that saw 11 lead changes, the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers came up big with a 22-point fourth quarter to secure a 59-52 victory over the Parkersburg South Patriots on Saturday evening. “We came out and battled for four quarters. Our girls...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

Riverfront park to become reality for Weston, Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A riverfront park is in the early stages of becoming a reality in downtown Weston thanks to a grant award through the Department of Housing and Urban Development/Community Planning and Development. Senator Joe Manchin submitted the request on behalf of the city, Mayor Kim Harrison-Edwards said.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Matthews makes statement against Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a “you-first” kind of guy in a “me-first” world. Or, put another way -— his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting — “We won.”
AMES, IA
WVNews

Fairmont Senior boys pull away from Philip Barbour on Senior Day

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior boys basketball collected a dominant win over Philip Barbour on Senior Day, but most of the contest was not as one-sided as the final score indicated. The Polar Bears, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA and still without a Big 10 Conference...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Bradley N. Cochran to Douglas Oldaker and Elizabeth Oldaker, parcel in Coal District, $6,000.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Sunday

Souper bowl luncheon, noon, First Baptist Church Lighthouse, 73 Rebecca St., downtown Shinnston. Soup, crackers, sandwiches, dessert, drink, for $6 to benefit Lord’s Pantry, Shinnston. 304-592-0232.
WVNews

Private parking fees, booting prompt outcry from Clarksburg visitors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Complaints continue to pour in to government offices and on social media regarding parking fines and vehicle booting on private lots in downtown Clarksburg. Over the past months on social media, people have reported fines ranging from $40 to $192. Some people have reported...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Grant Winslow Martin, 24, Shinnston, and Monica Elaine Miller, 23, Shinnston.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

No injuries reported in Marion County Clarion Inn fire

FAIRMONT — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, and investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
FAIRMONT, WV

