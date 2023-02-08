ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions announce several coaching title changes and 2 new coaches

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aILI7_0kh1J7NR00

The Detroit Lions made the hiring of new RB coach and assistant head coach Scottie Montgomery official in a series of staff announcements on Wednesday.

Montgomery joins the Lions a couple of days after word of his hiring first came out. He is joined by another new coach, Dre Thompson.

Thompson is the Lions’ new defensive quality control assistant. He is also the WCF Minority Coaching Asisstant for 2023. Thompson worked with the Denver Broncos in 2022.

Several existing Lions coaches were given new official titles as well.

Brian Duker – defensive backs coach

Tanner Engstrand – passing game coordinator

Steve Oliver – assistant offensive line

J.T. Barrett – assistant QB coach

Shaun Dion Hamilton – assistant linebackers coach

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: NFL Players 'Applauded' When Coach Was Fired

Towards the end of the 2022 regular season, the Broncos fired offensive line coach Butch Barry. Apparently, the locker room in Denver approved of that move.  According to a report from Orlando Alzugaray, players on the Broncos legitimately applauded when they found out that Barry was ...
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Thursday Is a Massive Day for 2 Vikings

Annually right before the Super Bowl, one of the league’s most important events occurs. Singer Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL honors on Thursday. Nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network at 8 p.m. CT, the event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A current and a former Viking could be in the spotlight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame loses freshman for spring football

Freshman safety Adon Shuler’s first journey through spring football is over before it really ever began. Just a month after arriving on Notre Dame’s campus as he enrolled early after signing with the 2023 recruiting class. Shuler underwent shoulder surgery and will be out for the spring months according to a report by Irish Sports Daily.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder back in States after 4 seasons in Japan

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Leonys Martin is back in the United States after parts of four seasons in Japan. Martin has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners, the Seattle Times reported this week. Martin, who turns 35 next month, played for the Tigers in 2018 before being...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy