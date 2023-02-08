ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Attorney: I trusted Alex Murdaugh despite odd fee payments

A lawyer testifying in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial in South Carolina said he trusted Murdaugh even though the disgraced lawyer suggested an unusual way to split fees from a case the two had worked on together. Attorney Chris Wilson said he had no reason to be suspicious when Murdaugh...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Group asks how African American course violates Florida law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The organization that created a high school African American studies program rejected by Florida said Thursday it’s still waiting for specifics from the state about how the course violates state law. The College Board also disputed what it said were Florida’s claims it had...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Governor has no right to executive privilege

As much as he might want to be, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not yet the President of the United States. He is the governor of Florida. His recent move to use executive privilege as justification for keeping information secret has sparked a significant backlash from open-government advocates.
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Florida House Committee Approves Gun Bill

By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, […]
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

DeSantis to run Disney district after 'Don't Say Gay' feud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will soon take control of Walt Disney World's self-governing district after Senate Republicans approved a bill Friday punishing the company over its opposition to the law critics call “Don't Say Gay.”. The legislation, which now awaits the governor's signature, would...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Who does that? The voice of FOX 13 for 40 years

You know his voice, but you may never have seen his face. Danny Harmon is the voice of FOX 13 News, and Big 13 before that. For 40 years, he's been helping tell the stories of Tampa Bay.
espnswfl.com

New Food Items At The Florida State Fair In Tampa

The Florida State Fair is a yearly event that takes place in Tampa and this year there’s some amazing new food items. Everyone loves the fair, and with an exciting blend of carnival rides, games and live entertainment, your visit promises to leave you with a smile on your face and memories to last a lifetime. The Florida State Fair kicks off this Friday, February 10th and runs 12 days through February 21st.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Here Are The Best Chinese Restaurants In Tampa Bay

This week we celebrated national Chop stick day! Even though I can’t eat with them, I do love Chinese food. What are some of your favorite Chinese spots in the Tampa Bay Area? Since moving here, I have only eaten at P.F. Changs. P.F is great but I want to try some Mom and Pop places!
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Top Steakhouses 2023

Culinary trends come and go, but steakhouses are forever. Since the rise of the original American steakhouses in the 1800s, steak has cemented itself as an American icon, a focus of our fine dining desires. Whether you prefer the Wagyu way or a seared sirloin, you’ll find something to whet your appetite in our roundup of top steakhouses in Tampa Bay for 2023. This year’s selections reflect Tampa Bay’s wealth of diversity in culinary thought.
TAMPA, FL

