LeAnna Cumber refuses to cooperate with investigation she calls a 'political attack'

Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Cumber is rebuffing a City Council committee that is investigating why she didn't disclose her husband's involvement with a firm that submitted a privatization proposal for JEA in 2019.

Cumber, who is running for mayor, calls the investigation a "blatant weaponization of City Hall" intended to attack her and help JAX Chamber Daniel Davis in his campaign for mayor. Her attorney told the committee it has no legal power to investigate Cumber and she will have "no part of it."

But an attorney for the city's Office of General Counsel said the City Charter gives that authority to the committee, and the city's Ethics Code requires city officials to cooperate with an official investigation.

"It's our conclusion that City Council has fairly broad authority to investigate matters that affect the city and we're not finding anything in our research that suggests this can't legally be done," said Deputy General Counsel Jon Phillips.

The Special Investigatory Committee on JEA Matters voted unanimously Wednesday to invite Cumber to submit a revised statement by Feb. 20 that would detail her husband Husein's interactions with firms and consultants during the attempted sale of JEA in 2019.

"I think we owe it to her, to the council, to the committee, and to the people of Jacksonville to say here's a platform to clear the error," said City Council member Rory Diamond, who is chairman of the Special Investigatory Committee.

Emails obtained by the Florida Times-Union show Husein Cumber assisted a private equity firm when it was assembling the consortium of companies called JEA Public Power Partners that submitted a proposal for a concession contract that would have put JEA under private management while it remained city-owned.

JEA ultimately scrapped the sales attempt in December 2019 by rejecting all offers. City Council formed a Special Investigatory Committee that released a detailed report in January 2021 about what happened during the failed attempt to sell the utility.

Before releasing that report, the Special Investigatory Committee asked all 19 council members to voluntarily disclose any "interactions" that they or their immediate family members, including spouses, had with JEA or with firms, consultants, and lobbyists related to the JEA sales process.

Cumber's submitted a statement in March 2021 that listed her meetings with JEA officials but did not have anything about Husein Cumber's meetings.

Her attorney, Daniel Bean, wrote that LeAnna Cumber's "voluntary disclosure was accurate" and when she submitted it, she knew the FBI "had requested that her husband's substantial and ongoing assistance with the JEA criminal investigation not be disclosed."

"Accordingly, Council Member Cumber will not amend her accurate voluntary disclosure," Bean wrote.

The statements sought by the Special Investigatory Committee did not ask council members to disclose whether they or their immediate family members were assisting any criminal investigation.

Husein Cumber, who served on the JEA board but stepped down before the sales attempt started, appeared as a witness before a federal grand jury that indicted ousted JEO CEO Aaron Zahn and former utility chief financial officer Ryan Wannemacher.

Bean and Cumber also criticized the makeup of the committee appointed by City Council President Terrance Freeman.

She said Monday in a news conference that the four City Council members on the committee − Diamond, Nick Howland, Sam Newby and Michael Boylan − all have received campaign contributions from Davis, or political consultants tied to Davis, or endorsements from JAXBIZ, the political committee affiliated with the chamber.

"The formation of this committee is clearly a political attack, unprecedented in the history of our consolidated government," she said.

She followed up Wednesday with a tweet of a flier showing Diamond co-hosting a campaign event on Thursday for Davis in Jacksonville Beach. She said Diamond is investigating her family while inviting former and current elected officials from the Beaches to a fundraiser for Davis.

"If this isn't a corrupt use of taxpayer funds aimed at trying to win a campaign, please tell me what is," Cumber tweeted.

Diamond said he's been open about his support for Davis in the mayor's race and agreed months ago to do an event for him.

"The only person misleading and stonewalling is Councilwoman Cumber," Diamond said. "Again, I wish she would just come clean with the people of Jacksonville."

City Council members split on using committee for investigation

The investigative committee also decided Wednesday to ask JEA Public Power Partners to "voluntarily update" a response it gave in June 2020 when the Special Investigatory Committee subpoenaed all bidders to provide lists of lobbyists, attorneys and consultants they employed.

JEA Public Partners responded at the time that an "affiliate of a JEA PPP consortium member performed due diligence on potentially retaining Husein Cumber as a consultant but did not do so as there was a perceived or actual conflict."

The committee also agreed Wednesday to ask the city of Jacksonville and JEA to provide any documents they have related to Husein Cumber and the sales process.

The committee also set up a procedure for how members of the public can provide documents and information that could help the committee in its investigation.

If Cumber does not update her disclosure statement, the next meeting of the investigatory committee tentatively scheduled for Feb. 23 would force a decision on what to do next. Boylan said he wants the committee to hand off the investigation to another entity such as the Ethics Commission.

The committee could seek to issue subpoenas, but that might require hiring outside attorneys so the city's Office of General Counsel, which represents all council members, is not caught in the middle of a legal battle.

The reactivation of the committee by City Council President Terrance Freeman has drawn objections by some City Council members.

Council members Brenda Priestly Jackson and Randy DeFoor, who previously served on the Special Investigatory Committee but weren't named by Freeman to the latest version, said they did not think the decision to reopen the committee's work is warranted.

Priestly Jackson and DeFoor both voted in 2020 to request the disclosures from City Council members. Priestly Jackson said information such as Husein Cumber's involvement with the JEA Public Power Partners firm was what the committee wanted to make public through voluntary disclosures by council members.

"Should she have disclosed it? Absolutely," Priestly Jackson said.

Priestly Jackson said she she already knew during the investigation about Husein Cumber's involvement.

"We were not engaged in a witch-hunt with council members, and I want to be very clear about that,"she said.

She said Cumber should have an opportunity to explain why she excluded that information from her disclosure statement, but Priestly Jackson said she didn't see what legal authority City Council has to investigate a council member beyond a council member's qualifications for holding office.

DeFoor, who endorsed Cumber in the mayor's race, said she does not know why Cumber did not disclose information about her husband. But DeFoor said "at the end of the day" it did not affect how City Council made changes in the City Charter.

She said the newest round of investigation is a "huge slippery slope" that could turn City Council's investigative power into a local version of Congress.

"This is a very scary precedent that we should all as a community be worried about," DeFoor said. "You see what happens at the federal level."

City Council members Matt Carlucci and Joyce Morgan, who joined Priestly Jackson and DeFoor at a public meeting Tuesday, said the investigatory committee is politically motivated. Carlucci said Cumber should have disclosed the information about Husein Cumber "unless there was a compelling reason she could not," but launching a City Council investigation puts the council's credibility at stake.

"But for the mayor's race, would this committee have been called together?" Carlucci said. "I don't think so."

"It seemed like all 19 of us are being used for something we should not be a part of," Morgan said.

City Council member Aaron Bowman, who along with Danny Becton was one of two council members who did not submit a disclosure statement two years ago, turned in a memo on Tuesday that said neither he nor his family had any communication or financial interest with any entity in the JEA sales process from when JEA invited offers until January 2020.

He said former JEA board member Tom Petway's comments in 2018 about exploring whether JEA customers would be better served in the private market "certainly generated conversation but neither myself or my family was involved in any strategic planning" about how to proceed with a sale.

Bowman said he did not previously make a voluntary disclosure because he thought the request in 2020 showed "poor judgment" by the committee.

"Allowing a group of council members to decide what they can ask colleagues is a recipe for targeting and I hope never again happens," he wrote to Freeman.

He said Cumber has "tried to deflect guilt to me" so he submitted his memo in hopes the committee will not be distracted and can bring its investigation "to quick closure."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: LeAnna Cumber refuses to cooperate with investigation she calls a 'political attack'