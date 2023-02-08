Read full article on original website
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn HamptonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garret McGuire has one important focus as coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Doane University: A Private University in NebraskaMint MessageCrete, NE
‘The moral of the season so far’: Michigan doomed by another close loss
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A two-point loss to Virginia. A four-point loss to Kentucky. To North Carolina by four, and to Purdue by five. Finally, on Saturday night, to Indiana by one. The Michigan men’s basketball team has had many opportunities to earn season-defining wins. Too often, it has...
Recap: Jackson-Davis, Hood-Schifino combine for 49 points as No. 18 Indiana escapes Michigan, 62-61
Indiana escaped Michigan with a 62-61 victory as Jett Howard's 3-point heave fell short at the buzzer. The 18th-ranked Hoosiers notched their first win in Ann Arbor in seven seasons, while earning their eighth win in the last nine games. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino put on a two-man show...
Huskers rally past Badgers; largest comeback win ever at PBA: 'It's why you do it'
Nebraska's gap to manage was 17 points with 16 minutes to play. Not to mention one of the Huskers’ best players had to blow on the cartridge and reset. Hit send on the meme from an old Liam Neeson movie: Good luck. Well, Derrick Walker reset. And the rest...
The Hoosiers React: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino after IU's 62-61 Big Ten road win at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Watch what Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino said after No. 18 Indiana won for the eighth time in nine games with Saturday’s 62-61 Big Ten road win at Michigan.
Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Logan Duncomb all out for No. 18 Indiana at Michigan
Indiana will be without Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson and Logan Duncomb for its game tonight at Michigan. Thompson, a sixth-year senior forward, is being held out for precautionary reasons, per IU. Johnson is still recovering from foot surgery following breaking his foot at Kansas on Dec. 17. Late February remains...
BREAKING: Michigan lands highly-coveted 2025 LB Mantrez Walker
On Saturday, Michigan plucked away one of the Peach State’s top underclassmen in Buford (Ga.) 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder, who hails from one of the top high school football programs in America, held offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among many others.
First-blush thoughts ... No. 18 Indiana 62, Michigan 61
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Here are my first-blush thoughts after Trayce Jackson-Davis went for 28 points and 11 rebounds, and Jalen Hood-Schifino added 21 points to lead No. 18 Indiana to a 62-61 Big Ten road win at Michigan.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson discusses No. 18 Indiana's 62-61 Big Ten road win at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Watch what Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after No. 18 IU won for the eighth time in nine games with a 62-61 Big Ten road win at Michigan.
(Double) Overtime: Badgers NCAA Tournament Hopes Take a Huge Hit With Nebraska Loss
Disaster finally struck as Wisconsin (14-10, 6-8) blew a 17-point second half lead, falling 73-63 to Nebraska (12-14, 5-10) in overtime on Saturday. The Badgers led 43-26 with 17:31 remaining. However, over the final 14:37 plus overtime, the Cornhuskers outscored UW 39-16, including 12-2 in overtime. With a chance to...
Wisconsin blows 17-point lead, loses to Nebraska
There have been plenty of instances this season where the Wisconsin Badgers allowed comfortable leads to turn into nail-biting victories — a trend that earned them a fitting nickname from head coach Greg Gard early on. Team Drama. Team Drama was in prime form Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Banka...
Michigan State readies for first meeting with Ohio State
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo previews the Spartans' trip to Ohio State for the first of two matchups against the Buckeyes.
Husker Mash: Evan Cooper doing what he was meant to do; Raiolas think much of Rhule; Alvano's dedication
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Evan Cooper's trusted evaluation skills have been obvious as Husker coaches have spoken to media. In going back through some January interviews with coaches, I enjoyed hearing a guy talk about doing a job he just always seemed meant to do.
