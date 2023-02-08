ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

BREAKING: Michigan lands highly-coveted 2025 LB Mantrez Walker

On Saturday, Michigan plucked away one of the Peach State’s top underclassmen in Buford (Ga.) 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder, who hails from one of the top high school football programs in America, held offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among many others.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Wisconsin blows 17-point lead, loses to Nebraska

There have been plenty of instances this season where the Wisconsin Badgers allowed comfortable leads to turn into nail-biting victories — a trend that earned them a fitting nickname from head coach Greg Gard early on. Team Drama. Team Drama was in prime form Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Banka...
MADISON, WI
Husker Mash: Evan Cooper doing what he was meant to do; Raiolas think much of Rhule; Alvano's dedication

Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Evan Cooper's trusted evaluation skills have been obvious as Husker coaches have spoken to media. In going back through some January interviews with coaches, I enjoyed hearing a guy talk about doing a job he just always seemed meant to do.
LINCOLN, NE
