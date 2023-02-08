WYSO Weekend offers you highlights from the week's news, issues, interviews, arts and cultural events from across the Miami Valley. Wrongful Conviction: In 1991, Dean Gillispie was convicted and sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. With the help of the Ohio Innocence Project, Gillispie was exonerated after spending twenty years behind bars. Dean Gillispie is now an advocate for the project that set him free. Recently he went back to court – this time he won a forty-five million dollar verdict for that wrongful conviction. Renee Wilde talked to Gillispie at his home in Fairborn.

