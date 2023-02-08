ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wyso.org

What’s next in the Householder, Borges trial?

Federal prosecutors are planning to bring several new witnesses to the stand in their case against Larry Householder and Matt Borges, who are accused of playing roles in a $61 million bribery scheme. The prosecution has said it plans to bring former Householder associates, Anna Lippincott and Megan Fitzmartin, to...
wyso.org

DeWine's proposed budget would double tax on sports betting in Ohio

There are no income tax cuts in Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed $87 billion, two-year state budget, and there’s the elimination of the state sales tax on baby products in it. But there’s also a tax hike buried in the 4,000+ page spending plan. The budget doubles...
WLWT 5

Abortion rights amendment could appear on Ohio's November ballot

Two separate groups working to protect abortion rights in Ohio want to place the issue on the November ballot. Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights and Protect Choice Ohio are collaborating to place the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot as early as this year. The website for Protect Choice Ohio...
Ohio Capital Journal

Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohio is in the middle of the largest corruption trial in state history, […] The post Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Vice

Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers

After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
wyso.org

This week, stories on the meaning of 'conviction'

WYSO Weekend offers you highlights from the week's news, issues, interviews, arts and cultural events from across the Miami Valley. Wrongful Conviction: In 1991, Dean Gillispie was convicted and sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. With the help of the Ohio Innocence Project, Gillispie was exonerated after spending twenty years behind bars. Dean Gillispie is now an advocate for the project that set him free. Recently he went back to court – this time he won a forty-five million dollar verdict for that wrongful conviction. Renee Wilde talked to Gillispie at his home in Fairborn.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools

Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the first budget of his second term in office and centered much of his agenda around education.  DeWine wants to expand private school choice in the Buckeye State, which includes more public funding for private and religious schools and for publicly-funded but privately-operated charter schools.  The governor proposes to increase […] The post Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WSYX ABC6

Do you speak 'Ohioan?'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
wyso.org

Over 50 Years of Orange Water: New patent aims to revive Southern Ohio’s polluted streams

In Southern Ohio, when a child is asked to draw a stream, instead of choosing a blue crayon, some might reach for the orange. That’s because pollution from miles of improperly sealed old coal mines have turned the waterways in their communities orange for almost fifty years. Two Ohio University professors have created an unlikely alliance that combines the arts and engineering to tackle this environmental problem.
newsonthegreen.com

Probation ordered in workplace beating case

A Streetsboro man has been sentenced to probation for beating a man who told him that he had been fired. Archie R. James, 34, formerly of Masury, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to a charge of attempted felonious assault. Trumbull County Judge Andrew Logan sentenced James Nov. 22 to 5 years’ probation.
wyso.org

Ohio takes first step to get feds on board with expanding passenger rail here

Advocates for high speed trains are celebrating that the state will apply for federal funds to pay for a study on the feasibility of passenger rail service in Ohio. They’re hoping Ohio can benefit from the $2.3 billion in grant for passenger rail in the 2021 federal infrastructure law, the largest investment in passenger rail Amtrak's history.
