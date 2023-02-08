Will Rihanna Seize the Perfect Oscar Timing & Perform ‘Lift Me Up’ at Super Bowl?

Talk about good timing! Rihanna ’s performance at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (Feb. 12) comes just 18 days before final-round voting begins for the 2023 Oscars . Rihanna, of course, is nominated for best original song for co-writing “Lift Me Up,” her soulful ballad from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

While it’s not yet known if “Lift Me Up” will be in Rihanna’s setlist during her halftime show, it’s very likely that it will be. You don’t get to be one of the biggest music stars on the planet without seizing golden opportunities. If Rihanna does perform the song during her set, this will amount to the most-viewed “For Your Consideration” ad of all time.

The annual Oscar nominees luncheon is set for Monday, Feb. 13, the day after the Super Bowl. Final-round voting extends from March 2 at 9 a.m. PT to March 7 at 5 p.m. PT.

This exquisite timing makes up for a rare bit of bad timing in Rihanna’s gilded career last fall when “Lift Me Up” was released. The song debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated Nov. 12, 2022, kept out of the top spot by Taylor Swift’s megahit “Anti-Hero,” then in its second week on top. “Lift Me Up” just missed becoming Rihanna’s 15th No. 1 on Billboard ’s flagship songs chart.

Rihanna co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson. This year’s other nominees for best original song are “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman (Diane Warren), “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga and BloodPop), “Naatu Naatu” from RRR (M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose) and “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once (Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski).

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12.